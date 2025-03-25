As the most influential slasher film of the '90s, Scream was a revelation to audiences who thought the genre was all but dead. The script, written by Kevin Williamson, featured characters with individual personalities talking like real kids who were culturally aware. More than broadly sketched-out tropes, the teens of Scream were media-savvy enough to be jaded by violence until it arrived at their front door.

Scream’s subversion of horror expectations led to a series of sequels and imitators, thanks in part to countless memorable lines. In celebration of one of the sharpest slasher scripts, here are the best quotes that helped turn Scream into the horror phenomenon that influenced a generation of films after it.