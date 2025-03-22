The Brits often produce some of the best movies and shows of the year, with the likes of The Outrun, Better Man, and Poor Things all recently being championed. If there's one thing the Brits can do particularly well, it's produce gripping R-rated features, with the biggest streamers currently hosting some of the very best. One streamer in particular that has several top R-rated British films to their name is Prime Video, with the list below showcasing the biggest titles currently available for your viewing pleasure.

'Saltburn' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.0/10