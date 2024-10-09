For decades now, movies like Beverly Hills Cop, American Pie and Bridesmaids have elicited laughs from their audiences, with their combination of raunchy humor and lovable characters earning R-rated comedies a special place in the hearts of many filmgoers. But, while it's hard to deny the appeal of a laugh-out-loud comedy, an aspect that frequently goes underappreciated is the quality of the performances behind some of the best ones.

These R-rated comedies deserve to be recognized for the strength of their performances. In some, their actors utilize masterful comedic timing to enhance each and every joke, while in others, normally comedic stars are able to showcase their unexpected dramatic talents. Either way, these R-rated comedies contain performances that are a step above the rest.

11 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Starring: Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder

One of comedy's most well-known directors is Mel Brooks. Throughout his long career, Brooks has crafted some of the most iconic comedies of all time, like The Producers, Young Frankenstein and Spaceballs, but one of his best projects is 1974's Blazing Saddles. Saddles is a satirical western focused on Bart (Cleavon Little), a black man who has become the sheriff of an extremely racist small town.

Like most of Brooks' films, Blazing Saddles is an exercise in absolute absurdity, filled to the brim with some of the most comedic performances of all time. Cleavon Little is a fantastic straight man, serving as an effective anchor for the audience, while other actors, like Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman, and Madeline Kahn, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her role as Lili Von Shtupp, carry the majority of the comedic weight. It may not feature particularly amazing dramatic performances, but Blazing Saddles deserves credit for containing some of the finest comedic performances of any satire.

10 'The World's End' (2013)

Starring: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost

For two decades now, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have been one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedy duos. The two starred together in the sitcom Spaced before transferring their chemistry to the big screen in the Cornetto Trilogy, starting with 2004's Shaun of the Dead, and continuing with 2007's Hot Fuzz. The trilogy's final entry was the sci-fi themed The World's End, which was a departure from the rest of their collaborations in a number of ways.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of The World's End is how it flips Pegg and Frost's typical dynamic. Pegg plays Gary King, a man desperately trying to recreate the sense of hope and excitement he felt in his youth, while Frost plays Andy Knightley, Gary's old best friend who is now sober and has an office job. The roles serve as clever inversions of each actor's roles in the previous two films, allowing each of them, particularly Pegg, to show more range. It doesn't hurt that the film has more dramatic weight than its predecessors, giving both of them more to work with.

9 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Starring: Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr.

Tropic Thunder is a comedy that relentlessly satirizes extreme and often problematic practices in Hollywood. It centers on a group of actors, including characters played by Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Brandon T. Jackson, who are sent to the jungle by their studio due to increasingly volatile on-set behavior that repeatedly inflates their film's budget. Unfortunately for them, the jungle is filled with traps and the members of a hostile drug gang.

At the time of its release, Robert Downey Jr. was the standout in the cast, with his performance as Kirk Lazarus earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Lazarus is an extreme method actor who feels that it is appropriate to wear an advanced form of blackface in order to get in character. While the role is extremely controversial for obvious reasons, it was an effective way of drawing attention to some of Hollywood's most problematic aspects. Downey fully commits to his offensively layered character, crafting a memorable, if not exceedingly divisive, performance.

8 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Starring: Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne

Written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo with assured direction from Paul Feig, Bridesmaids is an ensemble comedy that tackles a subject few movies go after: women bonding and becoming friends in adulthood. Thanks perhaps more than anything to one of the greatest comedy scripts, though certainly enhanced by stellar, scene-stealing performances, Bridesmaids became both a critical sensation and a box-office juggernaut.

Many of the film's biggest laughs, and its pathos, come from a lived-in chemistry between Wiig and Maya Rudolph, playing childhood friends at a crossroads that threatens to rip them apart. Everyone here is terrific, though, with Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy also broke out here as giants of improvisation and screen comedy at large. McCarthy was even nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work as Megan, an oddball who's much more than she seems.

7 'Chasing Amy' (1997)

Starring: Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams and Jason Lee

Throughout the '90s, one of independent filmmaking's most prominent names was Kevin Smith. Smith's debut film, the low-budget Clerks, heavily resonated with Generation X, becoming an icon of the era. His career continued with the underrated Mallrats and eventually Chasing Amy, which introduced many to Ben Affleck while telling a unique story about the fluidity of sexuality.

While Affleck is great in the film as the unintentionally toxic Holden McNeil, the true highlights are Joey Lauren Adams and Jason Lee. Adams portrays Alyssa, Holden's love interest, despite identifying as a lesbian. Throughout the film's runtime, she portrays a wide range of emotions, and nails it each and every time, making each fight that Alyssa and Holden have absolutely heart-breaking. Lee is equally fantastic as the vile and homophobic Banky Edwards, a man internally struggling with his own feelings towards Holden. Banky is hateful to the point that he could come off as cartoonishly evil, if not for the fact that Lee plays him with enough empathy to make him a real person rather than an archetype.

6 'Trading Places' (1983)

Starring: Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy

It would be difficult to overstate the impact that Saturday Night Live has had on comedy. The popular sketch show, now starting its fiftieth season, has introduced viewers to comedic icons like Bill Murray, Chris Rock and Tina Fey, with many of them going on to lead successful film careers. Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, two of the show's star performers, were no exception. Their tenures never overlapped on SNL, but the two funnymen appeared together in John Landis' Trading Places, in which conman Billy Valentine (Murphy) essentially swaps lives with the rich Louis Winthorpe III (Aykroyd).

The film is a fantastic showcase for Aykroyd and Murphy's respective talents. Aykroyd is one of the best comedy straight men of all time, a skill which he honed with John Belushi by his side and gets to utilize perfectly with Murphy's off-the-wall antics. Aykroyd's character could easily come off as purely stuck-up and annoying if not for the actor's charm, while Murphy's commitment to every comedic bit, like one where he is caught pretending to be a double amputee, elevates the comedy tenfold. Also working to the film's advantage is a great, rare comedic performance from Jamie Lee Curtis as sex worker Ophelia.

5 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan

While Robert Downey Jr. would regain mainstream attention for his roles in Tropic Thunder and Iron Man a few years later, 2005's Kiss Kiss Bang Bang featured one of the actor's best performances. In it, Downey plays Harry Lockhart, a burglar who finds himself preparing for an acting role in Los Angeles after mistakenly stumbling into an audition mid-robbery. There, he studies Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer), a private investigator whom he eventually works with to solve a murder.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is an excellent indicator of the talents Downey had that would make him such a great Tony Stark three years later. Much like Stark, Lockhart is a cocky and arrogant character who remains likable due to Downey's charisma and delivery. He's not the film's only highlight though, with Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan both turning in some of the best performances of their careers. Their chemistry with Downey, as well as all three actors' ability to convincingly deliver Shane Black's fast and quippy dialogue, make this an underrated comedy that is more than worth revisiting.

4 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

Starring: Steve Martin and John Candy