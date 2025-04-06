When it comes to action movies that showcase the power of the fist over the ease of a gun, the best ones show audiences just how devastating martial arts can be. Anything under an R rating will handwave away the brutality of a hand-to-hand fight, but to truly appreciate the gravity of violence while also experiencing different styles of combat, you have to see all the bone-breaking, blood-soaked hits! That’s why we put together this list of all the best R-rated martial arts movies on Netflix — to feed the hungry fighter inside of you.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘Headshot’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 6.3/10