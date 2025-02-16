As a genre, war movies tend to be dark, gritty stories about traumatized people confronted with man-made horrors, so it’s no surprise that some of the best works in the genre are those made specifically for an adult audience, with free reign to explore their painful subjects with total transparency. R-rated war movies have been among the most successful films of all time, both critically and commercially, and Netflix has a sizable collection of such movies in its catalog. However, due to the sheer scale of the streamer’s library, it can be a bit difficult to find the truly great ones, so we’ve done the work for you. Read on to discover our handpicked list of the best R-rated war movies you can watch now on Netflix, ranging from award-winning classics to recent hits, lesser-known international productions, and more.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best R-rated films on Netflix, the best R-rated shows on Netflix, and the best war movies on Netflix in general.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Fury’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 7.6/10