Sometimes you have to get your hands a little dirty to do justice to the Old West, and by dirty, that can often mean getting them a little bloody. The Old West was a notoriously violent time in history. Infamous outlaws, gunslingers, and more tell the story of one of history's predominantly lawless times, and to bring the reality of what it was like to live there to the big screen can often mean adding in a brutal death here and there.

Big-name directors like Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, and Sergio Leone have well and truly left their mark on the Western genre throughout the decades with iconic movies like Unforgiven, Django Unchained, and the Dollars trilogy. And they've typically been some of the most violent. But as experts in their fields, you can expect nothing less when bringing western history to life on the big screen. Sometimes that R rating is very fitting, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

10 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

This 2007 neo-western crime thriller by director duo the Coen Brothers released to instant critical and commercial success. Originally from the novelist mind of Cormac McCarthy, the film tells the story of a man on the run from a psychopathic killer after he inadvertently stumbles upon something he quickly wishes he hadn't.

Against the beautiful backdrop of rural 1980s West Texas, No Country For Old Men is a visually stunning masterpiece. Stellar cast performances from Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem make this bloody, gritty, and anxiety-inducing movie a tense two-hour watch, but it's so worth it.

9 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Originally a sequel to 2012's gruesome tale Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino returned three years later with another successful gritty Western movie, The Hateful Eight. Blizzards, bounty hunters, and unpredictable strangers in the treacherous conditions of 1877 America? What could possibly go wrong in that scenario?

The film was a success on multiple fronts. For critics and audiences, it was another worthy addition showcasing Tarantino's undeniable talent as a filmmaker. Regarding its gore factor, and in classic Quentin style, its over-the-top level of violence and downright disgusting attention to detail was worthy of the praise it received. But like its predecessor, it's not for the faint of heart at points.

8 'Young Guns' (1988)

1870s America, with the New Mexico frontier serving as the backdrop for this 1988 western adventure. Starring a large cast, including Charlie Sheen, Emilio Esteves, Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland, and Dermot Mulroney, Young Guns takes viewers on quite the adventure with some familiar faces leading the way.

The film takes place during the real-life events of the 1878 Lincoln County War, focusing on the presence of notorious outlaw Billy the Kid, and has often been dubbed one of the most historically accurate interpretations of the time.

7 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Set against the desolate lands of Arizona in 1884, this 19th-century drama from James Mangold follows Civil War veteran Dan Evans (played by Christian Bale) and American outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) after the former agrees to hold the latter until he can be taken to court and tried.

The modernized remake of the 1957 classic from director Delmer Davis was a violent success story. 3:10 to Yuma consists of all the cowboy shootouts you could possibly want in a Western film, and it's a gripping adventure from start to finish.

6 'Tombstone' (1993)

Cowboys, outlaws, and trouble follow the now simple life-wanting Wyatt Earp (played by Kurt Russell), whether he wants them to or not, in the 1993 classic Tombstone. This true-story Western takes place among some real historical events of 1880s America, including the Earp Vendetta Ride and the Gunfight at the O.K Coral.

Cult classic Tombstone also features an array of lawmen and outlaws from the time period alongside Wyatt Earp, including Doc Holliday, Johnny Ringo, and William Brocius. It was a major financial success and was highly praised for its story, as well as the brilliant performances and directing.

5 The 'Dollars Trilogy' (1964, 1965, 1966)

Consisting of three movies just as iconic as each other, 1964s A Fistful Of Dollars, 1965s For A Few Dollars More, and 1966s The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy has rightfully earned its place amongst the greats. But while all three have their fair share of violence, the first two in the series are arguably more worthy of that R rating.

Stunning cinematography, a memorable soundtrack, and a story to stand the test of time make this trilogy arguably one of the best of all time. Clint Eastwood is no stranger to the Western genre, both in the director's chair and in front of the camera, and this interconnecting spaghetti trio helped catapult his career.

4 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

The fourth spot on this list comes with the almost 70-year-old dramatic western tale from Sam Peckinpah. The revisionist adventure tells the fictional story of an American/Mexican outlaw gang adjusting to the changing times of 1913, and let's just say they don't take too kindly to it.

The Wild Bunch is a highly controversial film due to its unwavering ability to truly show the absolute worst of what people are capable of given the opportunity. It didn't hold back in its violence, and it received a lot of backlash for it at the time. Because of this, its high age restriction was deemed very necessary. However, it remains a brilliant and timeless film nonetheless.

3 'Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid' (1973)

One of the oldest films here is Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. As the title suggests, its plot heavily focuses on real-life lawman and infamous American outlaw Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, primarily centering on the conflict between old friends and the hunt for the latter.

It's another from director Sam Peckinpah, and it's considered by many to be one of his best. The multi-award nominated film is often considered an underrated classic of the genre at the time. But being stellar in the eyes of critics and audiences, the film was ultimately a success.

2 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Clint Eastwood returns with yet another success story, this time with 1992's iconic addition to the genre, Unforgiven. It follows a retired gunfighter by the name of William Munney (Eastwood), who reluctantly agrees to one last job before getting out of the game for good.

The four-time Academy Award winner was an all-round winner, receiving critical acclaim alongside its major office gross. The eighth highest-grossing Western ever is arguably one of the more graphic of the bunch. With so few violent scenes throughout, the brutality of which they contain is more than enough to make you wince at the sight of a punch or the sound of a gunshot.

1 'Django Unchained' (2012)

When you think of violent Western movies, there are probably a few that spring to mind more than others. Being a notoriously brutal time in history in which most of these films are set, it comes with the territory. However, there are those that ramp up the brutality level to all new heights, and Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained does that to the extreme.

As the title suggests, the main protagonist of this R-rated movie is slightly unhinged throughout the film, with blood, guts, and gore to the absolute max. But as previously mentioned, to do justice to this genre, sometimes you have to get your hands a little bloody, and Django was absolutely stellar in capturing just that.

