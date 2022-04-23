There aren’t enough adjectives to describe the talent that is Rachel McAdams. From breaking our hearts as the romantic lead in The Notebook and About Time to making us cry with laughter as a comedy queen in Mean Girls and Wedding Crashers, the Oscar nominated actress has lit up every screen she’s appeared on yet somehow remains underrated. After two decades in Hollywood, the Canadian actress has been delivering memorable performances from some of the best movies of every genre, a feat hard to come by.

McAdams is set to reprise her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though she will be part of a larger ensemble (or should we say multiverse) of characters in this sequel, as you will see from this list, this is nothing new for McAdams, elevating each of her casts and shining bright among the stars.

Regina George in Mean Girls (2004)

The moment Regina George makes her entrance in Mean Girls signals the moment Rachel McAdams became a household name. McAdams plays the teen comedy’s antagonist, the leader of the Plastics who takes new student Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) under her wing. There’s a reason why this queen bee is able to rule high school with fear– McAdams’ ability to deliver cutting remarks with a smile on her face is unnerving. She flips from laughing with her minions to attacking her victims with a glare that will turn your blood ice-cold in a matter of seconds. Plus, she gives Regina George this effortless demeanor, not letting the little things get to her because she always gets what she wants in the end. No one is able to personify evil in human form and deliver lines like “is butter a carb?” quite like McAdams.

Allie Hamilton in The Notebook (2004)

2004 was the breakout year for Rachel McAdams: not only was she featured in the definitive teen comedy of the decade, but she also co-starred in one of the best romance movies in the 00s. Adapted from the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name, The Notebook tells the classic story of Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie, a poor boy and a rich girl who fall in love, separate, and find their way back to each other. McAdams and Gosling’s chemistry is magnetic– they bring out the fire and the passion you find in the best romances. In particular, McAdams showcases a variety of emotions, connecting audiences to Allie’s story and the tension between following her head versus her heart. The Notebook previews what she’s capable of bringing to the big screen in her future serious roles.

Claire Cleary in Wedding Crashers (2005)

Of the comedy movies featuring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughan, Rachel McAdams couldn’t have picked a better ensemble. After a summer of crashing weddings, two divorce mediators meet their match when they meet two sisters from a prestigious family and follow them to an extended wedding weekend party. Wilson’s character falls for Rachel McAdams’ Claire, even though she’s in a relationship. The all-star comedy cast also includes Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken. McAdams demonstrates how she can hold her own among a stacked cast and bring the sincerity needed for the rom-com. Wedding Crashers is evidence that McAdams as a romantic lead isn’t just a one-off thing. She’s charismatic and likable, making her a versatile leading actress. Fun fact: McAdams and Wilson later co-star as an engaged couple in Midnight in Paris.

Amy Stone in The Family Stone (2005)

The Family Stone features another ensemble cast for Rachel McAdams to flex her comedy muscles in the midst of a family drama. McAdams plays Amy, the sarcastic youngest sibling in the Stone family. Though she isn’t one of the main characters, Amy’s sardonic wit gives her scene stealing moments during the spectacle that ensues when her eldest brother (Dermot Mulroney) brings his girlfriend (Sarah Jessica Parker) home for the holidays; her uncensored honesty clashes with Meredith’s uptight demeanor. In addition to this, McAdams gets to show off her physical comedy when she slips and falls on some spilled casserole during the climax of the movie.

Irene Adler in Sherlock Holmes (2009)

During the renaissance of Robert Downey Jr. in the late 00s, he teams up with Guy Ritchie to make their version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary detective. In Sherlock Holmes Rachel McAdams takes on Irene Adler, one of Sherlock Holmes’ classic adversaries and love interests. There’s a reason why Sherlock and Irene have always been drawn to each other, and Downey Jr. and McAdams bring that chemistry to the big screen. Irene’s seduction lies in her ability to go toe-to-toe in verbal sparring with the quick-witted Holmes, often thinking a few moves ahead of him. Not only that, for years McAdams has been able to show off her comedic and dramatic skills, but in this action-heavy movie, she proves that she can hold her own as an action star as well.

Becky in Morning Glory (2010)

Where in the past Rachel McAdams has been a co-lead or part of an ensemble, Morning Glory places her front and center. McAdams stars as Becky, a spunky yet awkward producer who gets her big break becoming the executive producer of a network morning show. The only problem is she has to revive the show by working with a directionless team and warring co-hosts. McAdams holds her own against acting heavyweights like Diane Keaton, Jeff Goldblum, and Harrison Ford as Mike Pomeroy, whose gruff demeanor clashes with Becky’s youthful, upbeat moxie. Morning Glory allows McAdams to play to be the queen bee once again, except this time it’s her hardworking, sweet personality that makes her relatable to anyone who’s ever tried to balance a dream job and try to find love along the way.

Mary in About Time (2013)

About Time tells the story of a man who discovers he can travel back in time and uses this ability to improve his future and marry the woman of his dreams. This isn’t the first time Rachel McAdams has played the love interest of a time-traveling man; she stars in The Time Traveler’s Wife, playing opposite Eric Bana, nor would it be the last– Doctor Strange. What sets About Time apart from the rest is the charm of the love story itself, not heavily focused on the seriousness of time travel and the heartbreak that comes from separation. It does help that Mary never finds out that Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) can travel back in time. Like Tim, audiences are drawn to Amy’s obsession with Kate Moss and her adorkable personality, brought to life by McAdams’ endlessly endearing charisma.

Sacha Pfeiffer in Spotlight (2015)

Best Picture winner Spotlight follows the true story of The Boston Globe team that investigated the systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by Catholic priests, starring Michael Keaton, Liev Schreiber, and Mark Ruffalo. Among the group of reporters is Rachel McAdams’ Sacha Pfeiffer, the only female journalist on the Spotlight team who interviews countless victims throughout the investigation. Her sympathy for the abuse survivors as well as her assured calmness anchors the film's heavy subject matter. McAdams’ performance is career-defining work, which resulted with her first Oscar nomination. This film gives her acting abilities the proper spotlight she deserves.

Esti Kuperman in Disobedience (2017)

Disobedience tells the story of Ronit (Rachel Weisz), a bisexual woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community after being ostricized for her father’s funeral. While she’s in town, she reunites with her former lover, Esti, and rekindles their forbidden love affair even though Esti is married to one of the leaders of the synagogue (Alessandro Nivola). McAdams gives an emotional performance, handling the topic with care as Esti struggles between her devout faith and her attraction to the only woman she’s ever loved. She continues to exhibit her dramatic chops, like in the devastating way Esti begs her husband to let her go from their marriage after discovering she’s pregnant. McAdams’ stellar performance in Disobedience is mesmerizing and underrated.

Annie in Game Night (2018)

After taking a spin at more dramatic roles, Rachel McAdams returns to her comedy roots in Game Night. She and her co-star Jason Bateman play a married couple who are avid gamers and host game nights with their group of friends. Their typical game night goes awry when her brother-in-law (Kyle Chandler) is abducted and the group has to track him down, under the impression it’s part of a murder mystery game. McAdams brings a goofiness and warmth to every scene, keeping the fun amidst serious scenarios around her. At one point, Annie even does her best impression of Honey Bunny from Pulp Fiction as she holds the kidnapers at gunpoint. Due to her standout performance, McAdams earned a Critics’ Choice nomination.

Sigrit Ericksdóttir in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Play “Ja Ja Ding Dong'' before the local patrons riot! Rachel McAdams reteams with David Dobkin, director of Wedding Crashers, for this Netflix musical comedy about an Icelandic duo who dream of winning the annual Eurovision Song Contest. As a member of Fire Saga, Sigrit’s earnest belief in elves and her wistful crush on her best friend Lars (Will Ferrell) bring the heart and the genuine laughs during their misadventures in the competition. Though she doesn’t actually sing in the movie, McAdams delivers a sincere yet hilarious performance that sells audiences on what would come across as ridiculous by any other actress. After all these years, it’s a testament to her comedic skills that routinely fly under the radar yet make audiences laugh every single time.

