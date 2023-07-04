As one of the oldest and most important story archetypes, rags-to-riches stories have seen a great evolution over the years. Everyone loves a good movie about characters who rise from the depths of proverbial poverty and, against all odds, find fortune and glory (whether literal or figurative).

There have been many films that tell this kind of story. Maybe it's one like Goodfellas, where Henry Hill starts as a low-level criminal and becomes a powerful associate, or perhaps it's a less literal kind of rags-to-riches storylike Good Will Hunting, where the titular character leverages his intelligence to improve his life.

10 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Image via Paramount Pictures

No one told stories quite like Roald Dahl, so making a movie based on his classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was a no-brainer. The magical task fell on the shoulders of Mel Stuart, with a screenplay that Dahl himself co-wrote with David Seltzer.

To this day, the film is still loved by families all over the world who keep falling in love with Stuart's classic rags-to-riches tale. It's an absolute delight to see the charming, innocent Charlie prove through his humility and kindness that he's worthy of inheriting Wonka's chocolate factory, and the journey to that conclusion is full of wonder, magic, and lots of sugar.

9 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures

As far as feel-good stories go, you can never go wrong with The Pursuit of Happyness. Though some might find its melodrama too emotionally overwhelming to bear, those willing to stick with it will find their souls filled by the well-meaning story and Will Smith's incredible performance.

Smith makes the character of Chris Gardner (a real person whose memoir the film is based on) likable and sympathetic through his struggle to give his son a good life and maintain his mental health in the face of financial hardship. The moment he finally gets his dream job is nothing if not deeply satisfying.

8 'Trading Places' (1983)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When you put together Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, two of the best comedic actors of the 20th century, you expect a hell of a comedy. You'd be right: Trading Places is one of the funniest movies of the '80s, a snarky social satire that brings Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper to contemporary America.

A textbook example of a traditionally structured rags-to-riches story, Trading Places tells a story of transformation and growth that's incredibly entertaining to watch. Clever in its commentary deftly cushioned in laugh-out-loud jokes and gags, it's a must-see for fans of the genre.

7 'Scarface' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

While most rags-to-riches stories deal with righteous characters or redemption arcs, Scarface is all about the moral depravity of its main character, who somehow goes from evil thug to absolutely despicable monster in one of the most fun crime films of all time.

Tony Montana's transformation from penniless immigrant to ruthless drug lord is strangely enthralling, culminating in an explosive third act that's as thrilling as it is gut-wrenching. Through it all, Al Pacino delivers one of the most iconic performances of his fruitful career.

6 'Rocky' (1976)

Image via United Artists

The king of boxing films, Rocky holds its status as a top-tier sports movie because it's just that special. What makes it an even bigger treasure as a rags-to-riches picture is the story behind its production, which in itself is an empowering rags-to-riches story for Sylvester Stallone.

The titular character goes from boxing underdog to serious contender for the world heavyweight championship, and his journey is emotionally compelling and full of exciting fight sequences and training montages. It's no wonder why this is such a paragon of its subgenre.

5 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Image via Miramax

Good Will Hunting is by no means your traditional rags-to-riches story. Rather than focusing on material wealth, it focuses on the intellectual, personal, and spiritual growth of its fascinating main character. Movies about genius protagoinsts can often be profoundly compelling, and this one is perhaps the best of them all.

Whether it's the touching relationship between Matt Damon's Will and Robin Williams's Sean, the powerful performances, or the beautiful story about self-improvement and the power of connections, it's impossible to not be deeply moved by Good Will Hunting.

4 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

Leave it to the great Paul Thomas Anderson to take a traditional story archetype, turn it on its head, and deliver a groundbreaking story full of profound themes and memorable characters. The protagonist of There Will Be Blood may not be the least bit likable, but he's nothing if not massively compelling.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano deliver the best performances of their respective careers and Anderson's writing and directing are masterful. Daniel Plainview's rise to power and riches is unsettling and full of tragedy and bloodshed, yet it's hard to look away from.

3 'The Social Network' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures

David Fincher is one of the most versatile movie directors working today. He has proved to be a master of thrillers, but has also excelled in a few other genres — including dramatic biopics, when he told the engaging story of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook in The Social Network.

Fincher's stylish direction and Aaron Sorkin's writing are a match made in heaven and a recipe for success. The way the movie dramatizes Zuckerberg's journey from awkward college student to awkward billionaire is enthralling and an intriguing recontextualization of this real-life rags-to-riches story.

2 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Martin Scorsese's crime epic masterpiece Goodfellas is the quintessential rags-to-riches movie, and that's not just because its killer soundtrack features a song that's literally titled "Rags to Riches." It tells the dramatized true story of Henry Hill and his rise to power within the Lucchese crime family, and does so in a way that's impossible to look away from.

Violent, tragic, and an awful lot of fun, Goodfellas is remembered as one of the best-ever crime films for good reason. Though it portrays Hills' journey from rags to riches, it also shows the dark side of his success and all the devastation that it brings with it, offering a nuanced but unarguably sad ending for its protagonist.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Image via RKO Pictures

According to many, Orson Welles's Citizen Kane is nothing short of the greatest motion picture ever created. It showed unprecedented filmmaking prowess bolstering a story the likes of which the silver screen had never seen before, and the result was a movie that has aged like fine wine.

Charles Foster Kane, one of classic Hollywood cinema's most interesting characters, comes from a humble childhood in Colorado and is placed in a life of wealth. As the narrative progresses, he builds a media empire that turns him into one of the most influential figures on the planet. It may not be a typically-structured rags-to-riches tale, but as one of the biggest masterpieces in the history of the seventh art, it's hard not to call it a great one.

