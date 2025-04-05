An acclaimed English actor, director, and film producer, Ralph Fiennes is a legend of stage and screen and one of the most recognizable (and respected) faces in cinema. With a career spanning over 40 years, Fiennes has built up a stunning filmography that includes some of the greatest movies of all time. The actor has also done some great work in more commercial franchise films, like his iconic role as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. As a result of all that stellar work, Fiennes has been the recipient of numerous awards, including a Tony Award, a BAFTA, and nominations for Oscars, Emmys, and Golden Globes. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Fiennes’ work or someone just beginning to discover the actor’s movies, Netflix has a must-see collection of Ralph Fiennes films that perfectly encapsulate the star’s range and ability. Read on to discover our curated list of the very best Ralph Fiennes movies on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 9.0/10