There’s a new battle for The Iron Throne upon us. With every conflict for the fate of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros comes an epic musical score that captures the scope of the conflict. Even during the worst moments in Game of Thrones, composer Ramin Djawadi never disappointed. The ultimate standoff between the forces of living and the army of the dead was underwhelming, but will anyone ever forget Djawadi’s track “The Night King” from Season 8’s “The Long Night?”

Most streaming services give viewers the chance to skip the opening credits, but Game of Thrones fans were usually comfortable sitting through Djawadi’s theme song one more time. The Game of Thrones opening credits would tease which characters would be popping up, and which locations we’d be visiting each week. Djawadi did a great job at creating unique, memorable tracks that distinguished the show’s different cultures; it will be exciting to see what he has in store for House of the Dragon.

Although Game of Thrones would be enough to earn Djawadi a loyal fan base, the Iranian-German composer has an impressive discography of scores for films, television shows, and video games. Here is some of his best work so far.

Iron Man (2008)

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe reaches the end of its fourth phase, it's strange to look back and reflect on how few of the films actually feature memorable scores. That being said, Djawadi’s original music for Iron Man proved that Tony Stark didn’t just need Black Sabbath. We hear the evolution within the music as Tony crafts each version of his suit; “Mark I” reflects his dusty, dirty origins, while “Mark II” feels like the electrifying theme of a new hero.

Fright Night (2011)

Craig Gillespie’s 2011 vampire comedy is one of the rare horror remakes that surpasses the original. Gillespie definitely tapped into the zany energy of the classic film from 1985, but he also understood that this was Rear Window with zombies. There has to be moments of genuine suspense and tension. Djawadi helped balance this tone, and the score helps the film reach its campy high points and more frightening jump scares. He even designed the fun theme song for Peter Vincent (David Tennant), the Las Vegas stage magician that claims to be an “expert” on vampires.

Safe House (2012)

Safe House takes itself a little too seriously. We honestly didn’t need anything more than a simple buddy cop adventure with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, but Daniel Espinosa seemed intent on making a paranoid thriller about information leaks from the CIA. Djawadi may have had the perfect score for the movie that he had in his head; tracks like "I Used to Be Innocent Like You" and "Be Better Than Me" make the film feel much more emotional than it had any right to me.

Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim is a dream come true for every kid who's ever played with action figures. Transformers versus Godzilla. Who doesn’t want to see that? Guillermo del Toro doesn’t treat anything as tongue-in-cheek, and Djawadi helped capture that childlike self-seriousness. It’s impressive to see how he blends the electronic, technical theme for the mechas with the alien “otherworldliness” of the kaiju creatures. Pacific Rim: Uprising suffered from not having Djawadi’s attention-to-detail

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dracula Untold deserves some credit for at least trying to do something different with a character that’s existed for over a century. Reimagining the story of Vlad the Impaler (Luke Evans) as an historical tragedy is a great idea, but Dracula Untold probably should have been an epic, three-hour war film, and not a tight 92-minute action movie. Djawadi certainly gave a score worthy of the movie that we wish that we had seen. After hearing the “I Will Come Again” track that played during the film’s final stinger, it will almost make you wish that you got to see the sequel that was never made.

Gears of War 4 (2016)

The fourth installment in the Gears of War saga brought a cinematic quality to the sci-fi third-person shooter series. While the campaign itself may have been lacking, Djawadi certainly added an electrifying score that motivated gamers to finish. Even for non-gamers, it’s interesting to hear Djawadi discuss what drew him to the project. He also returned to score Gears 5.

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Game of Thrones changed television forever. It was truly a fantasy franchise like Lord of the Rings brought to the small screen, and Djawadi provided a score that gave Howard Shore a run for his money. It would be impossible to think about how the show’s most memorable moments would feel without Djawadi’s work. Would Cersei’s rampage be as shocking without “The Light of the Seven,” would Daenerys’ first flight be as exciting without “Dance of Dragons,” and would Arya’s journey feel just as powerful without “The Children?”

Westworld (2016-Present)

Westworld finds a genius way to imbed modern popular culture within the show’s sci-fi and western themes. Djawadi incorporates orchestral covers of songs from modern artists into the soundtrack. At any point, you could hear a combination of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, The Weeknd, Lou Reed, or Radiohead in the background. It’s more than just a cool stylistic choice; Djawadi uses recurring tracks to give fans a thematic guide to the show’s progression.

Jack Ryan (2018-Present)

Image via Prime Video

Amazon Prime’s reboot of Jack Ryan brought Tom Clancy’s iconic CIA analyst into the chaos of 21st century politics. Ryan may be a character from an older era, but the series sets him within the modern world of global terrorism, government paranoia, and digital warfare. Djawadi gave John Krasinski’s version of Ryan a theme song worthy of this fresh take on the character. It’s interesting to note the difference between the music in Jack Ryan and Djawadi’s HBO shows; he clearly understands that this is a crowd pleasing action series, and should be treated as such.

Reminiscence (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy managed to capitalize on her good will with WarnerMedia and create a bizarre, obtuse sci-fi neo-noir. Reminiscence isn’t great, but as Blade Runner knock-offs go, you could get a lot worse. Djawadi does a great job at bringing out the romantic undertones between Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) and his femme fatale, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). Standout tracks like “Memories” and “All Endings Are Sad” are so good that you can basically ignore the melodramatic dialogue.

Eternals (2021)

Eternals is the weirdest MCU movie ever made. Instead of launching a new superhero team with quippy one-liners, Chloe Zhao made a tragic epic about the failures of mankind and the gods’ unwillingness to intervene in world history. It’s ambitious, and Djawadi helped bring out the opaque emotional quality of the film. There’s a deep, resounding sadness within the music; “Celestials” isn’t the fanfare of a hero, but the mourning of an immortal being.