A Britain-based game development company dating back to 1985, Rare Ltd. is currently a studio under the umbrella of Xbox Game Studios. However, the company spent its early years largely having its titles published by Nintendo, enjoying a stretch of eight successful years with the company before rising game development costs caused the development studio to seek potential buyers after Nintendo didn't opt to buy their remaining stake or provide them with additional development capital.

Although Rare's transition from Nintendo to Xbox has seen it lose significant visibility within the gaming industry, it has still enjoyed many successes over the course of its tenure. Many creations by Rare are considered gaming classics to this day or are at the very least looked back upon with reverence as a gem for many. Out of appreciation for one of the most storied development studios in gaming, it's worth looking at their most iconic releases.

10. Sea of Thieves (2018)

Image via Microsoft Studios

One of Rare's most recent releases, Sea of Thieves was published by Microsoft Game Studios. Envisioned as a "shared-world adventure game" by the development team, Sea of Thieves finds players filling the swashbuckling boots of a pirate in a large open world filled with danger from both the environment and other players seeking their plunder. Players can group together and carry out missions on their own pirate vessels, completing voyages for various trading companies and gathering goodies along the way. However, in the spirit of a pirate game, one's hard-earned gains are up for the taking. Players can take each other on head-to-head in combat, and to the victor go the spoils. This has created frustration for some players while others relish in the more competitive natures of the game, and has created more than a few great pieces of content too.

Created with the "gaming as a service" model in mind, Sea of Thieves has been met with a primarily mixed reception. The game's world, visuals, and combat have received plenty of love, but others find the gameplay and endgame content lacking. Rare has released plenty of content updates since the title's release, however, including a free crossover with Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

9. Battletoads (1991)

Image via Tradewest

The introduction to difficult video games for many, Battletoads' deceptive appearance belies the difficult platforming and seemingly remorseless levels. Due to its quirky characters and renowned difficulty, Battletoads has survived into the present day as a cult classic game and even received a series reboot in 2020.

The story follows the titular Battletoads named Rash, Pimple, and Zitz. In most entries of the series, the antagonist known as the Dark Queen kidnaps one of the toads, sending the others on a quest to save them. The game's aesthetic is heavily similar to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and this comparison worked heavily in the games' favor. Battletoads even got its own TMNT-style cartoon pilot to capitalize on the hype but was never picked up as a series. Despite the series' ebbs in popularity, Battletoads is forever remembered for iconic and difficult gameplay, especially notorious levels like the Turbo Tunnels.

8. Jet Force Gemini (1999)

Image via Rare

A sci-fi first-person shooter that hit the sweet spot for run-and-gun and adventure game fans alike, Jet Force Gemini held an emphasis on fast-paced shooting combat while still retaining solid visuals and a little bit of exploration. Levels primarily center around quick movements and the ability to gun down multiple opponents at once while also avoiding casualties, not unlike arcade shoot 'em up titles back in the day.

Players follow galactic patrollers (and twins) Juno and Vela as well as their battle-ready dog Lupus. An evil insectoid warlord known as Mizar uses his army to devastate the Jet Force's fleet, scattering the siblings and their pet, forcing them to regroup and take the fight to the space bugs over the course of many levels. As an added dimension, each character possesses a unique ability, and the nonlinear levels are populated by little furry creatures known as Tribals. In order to fully complete the game, players will need to save every Tribal in the game, which can be tricky at times due to the inhabitants being quite easy to kill.

7. Conker's Bad Fur Day (2001)

Image via Rare

One of the N64's edgiest titles ever made, Conker's Bad Fur Day began as a light-hearted game featuring a jovial red squirrel. However, the game's family-friendly tone drew comparisons too close to Banjo-Kazooie, so Rare took a hard turn and remade the entire tonality of the game. What resulted was still an entertaining game, but one chock full of toilet humor, profanity, and pop culture references.

In a very uncharacteristic marketing campaign, Bad Fur Day was geared towards college-aged males. This ended up being a misfire as the game sold well below expectations (it was also released on the last legs of the N64's lifespan), but it still garnered praise for its gameplay and personality. Players play Conker, the binge-drinking and foul-mouthed red squirrel, on a journey home after waking up in a strange land after a wild night out. Conker has to platform, fight, and solve puzzles on his way home to his girlfriend Berri. The game doesn't quite have the complexity of other rare titles like Donkey Kong 64, but it has plenty of mature personality, something out of the norm for an N64 title.

6. Star Fox Adventures (2002)

Image via Nintendo

Likely the most unique take on the Star Fox universe with respect to gameplay, Star Fox Adventures dropped the space fighter combat known throughout the series for grounded adventure gameplay. Taking Star Fox into the new graphical hardware of the Nintendo GameCube, the game possessed a storied development cycle that took approximately five years. Originally planned as a game called "Dinosaur Planet" with original characters, Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto convinced Rare to re-develop the game as a Star Fox title.

Players step into a Legend of Zelda-style world known as Dinosaur Planet (Sauria in subsequent Star Fox titles) and control series protagonist Fox McCloud as he battles the prehistoric army of the dreaded General Scales to save the planet as well as a girl named Krystal. It may not be the cup of tea for traditional Star Fox fans (the titular team is relegated to support, with Falco barely appearing at all), but lovers of adventure games should still have a ball with it thanks to entertaining combat and plenty of exploration.

5. Killer Instinct Gold (1996)

Image via Nintendo

During the heyday of Mortal Kombat's popularity, countless titles attempted to ride the game's visceral coattails or compete for the spotlight. Although most games fell well short of the goal, Rare's Killer Instinct series managed to capture much of Mortal Kombat's brutality while also carving out its own lane by using Silicon Graphics Computer graphics and focusing almost entirely on offensive gameplay.

Killer Instinct Gold was a port of Killer Instinct 2, which was originally manufactured for arcade machines by Midway Games. This port brought the ultimate frantic and bloody fighting game experience to N64 owners everywhere, creating one of the biggest challengers to Mortal Kombat's supremacy. With a massive multi-hit combo system and a cast of colorful characters, including assassins, a pirate skeleton, a werewolf, and a robotic super soldier, Killer Instinct Gold possessed all the character variety and relentless combat to keep the adrenaline flowing.

4. Diddy Kong Racing (1997)

Image via Rare/Nintendo

Another game that became the challenger to a timeless classic, Diddy Kong Racing is to this day still compared to Mario Kart 64. Originally created as a real-time strategy game before becoming a Disney-themed racer before becoming a game known as "Pro-Am 64," Rare finally decided that it needed more intellectual property recognition for the game's release. This resulted in the game featuring Diddy Kong as a character and including the name in the title.

Compared to Mario Kart 64, Diddy Kong Racing took advantage of more complex 3D graphics, multiple vehicle types, and a cast of original Rare characters. Among these characters, players can find plenty of well-known names such as Conker and even Banjo, who appeared in this game while his own title was delayed.

The game's single-player mode included a large hub world with replayable races via vehicles such as go-karts, hovercrafts, and airplanes. Each level had various routes that the vehicles could take advantage of, and the tracks still featured powerups to improve a racer's performance or inhibit their opponents. The single-player mode even featured boss races and an overarching story to defeat a cosmic villain known as Wizpig.

Although Mario Kart is a household name, the "Diddy Kong Racing is better" debate rages on, but this kart racer holds up to this day and is still a ton of fun to play through.

3. Banjo-Kazooie (1998)

Image via Nintendo

Arguably Rare's greatest platforming triumph, Banjo-Kazooie capped off a tumultuous development period by taking the N64 market by storm, becoming one of the most critically-acclaimed titles in the console's lifespan. Ask an N64 lover what their favorite platformer is, and Banjo-Kazooie's name is snugly beside all-timers like Super Mario 64.

Throughout several non-linear worlds, players will follow Banjo the bear and his backpack-dwelling feathered partner Kazooie in platforming and enemy-bashing action. The wicked witch Grunty plans to steal the youth of Banjo's sister Tooty, and the duo must gather items and defeat unique bosses to stop her. Over the course of the game, Banjo and Kazooie obtain new abilities that give them a boost in many ways, solidifying their chemistry amongst snarky comments and lighthearted comedy. With excellent visuals, gameplay, design, and a bluegrass-heavy soundtrack, Banjo-Kazooie is flat-out one of the best times you can have on an N64.

2. GoldenEye 007 (1997)

Image via Nintendo

Say what you will about Pierce Brosnan's run as James Bond, but there's really no disputing that GoldenEye 007 is one of the greatest first-person shooters of all time. Starting with an inexperienced development team, GoldenEye would go on to become the third best-selling N64 game of all time. Regardless of whether players were diving into the open-ended levels of single-player or the engrossing fun of local multiplayer, they were bound to enjoy the experience. Featuring unique shooter elements such as stealth gameplay, multiple ways to approach a mission, and of course the iconic Golden Gun, GoldenEye legitimized the status of consoles being capable of supporting first-person shooter titles.

1. Donkey Kong Country (1994)

Image via Nintendo

The game that took an aging Nintendo character and made him into a company staple. Donkey Kong Country put a gorgeous sheen on the platforming genre by creating vivid graphics using the Silicon Graphics Computer paired with an exceptional stereo soundtrack. This Donkey Kong entry also introduced much of the Kong Family as it has come to be known including beloved characters like Diddy, Cranky (the original DK from the arcade days), and Funky Kong.

On a trail of reptile-stomping and platform-hopping enjoyment, Donkey Kong and his nephew Diddy set off to reclaim DK's hoard of bananas stolen by the reptilian King K. Rool and his Kremlings. Players traverse jungles, abandoned mines, caves, pirate ships, and even underwater on their quest, assisted by other animals with their own abilities such as Rambi the Rhino and Expresso the Ostrich. Its aesthetics persist through and through.

