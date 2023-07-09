Why should men corner the market of raunchy comedy films? With the success of movies like The Hangover and Wedding Crashers, it's high time women have their turn being vulgar. Thanks to a handful of hilarious ladies, the raunchy film genre has been overtaken by the ladies.

From a girls' trip gone sideways to a wild night before graduation, these movies throw women into hilarious situations. The laughs are cheap, and the plots are smutty in these unforgettable films. These are among the best raunchy female comedies ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes score.

10 'Sisters' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

SNL alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler team up in the hilarious filmSisters. The plot centers around Kate and Maura Ellis, two siblings who return to their childhood home to pack up their belongings because their parents have sold the house. They decide to throw one last epic party to relive their glory days.

It features a top-notch supporting cast with names like Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, and John Leguizamo. Directed by Jason Moore (the man behind Pitch Perfect), Sisters is filled with raunchy jokes, alcohol-fueled stunts, and wears its "R" rating like a badge of honor.

9 'Baby Mama' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Fey and Poehler work together in the odd-couple comedy, Baby Mama. It tells the story of an infertile single businesswoman who hires a working-class woman as a surrogate. When the surrogate shows up on her doorstep needing a place to live, they move in together (hilarity ensues as they prepare for the birth).

Directed by Michael McCullers, the movie stars A-listers like Sigourney Weaver, Greg Kinnear, and Steve Martin. Dax Shepard stands out as the obnoxious common-law husband. Full of heart and so funny, Baby Mama is a late-night comedy worth a watch.

8 'Wine Country' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Poehler marks her directorial debut with the Netflix comedyWine Country. It's about the misadventures of a group of long-time friends who meet up in Napa Valley to celebrate a friend's 50th birthday. Poehler also stars in the film alongside Fey, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey.

Written by Poehler, Spivey, and Liz Cackowski, It's a booze-filled romp about friendship that's laugh-out-loud funny. Fans shouldn't expect anything less from this group of funny ladies. Wine Country is a rowdy female comedy that would be the perfect viewing for girls' night.

7 'The Heat' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock are the dynamic duo in the action comedyThe Heat. The film follows a foul-mouthed Boston cop and a workaholic FBI agent who team up to take down a wanted drug lord. These ladies bounce off each other perfectly and turn out sidesplitting performances.

Directed by Paul Feig (who directed McCarthy again in the female-ledGhostbustersreboot), it also features Michael McDonald, Michael Rapaport, and Jane Curtin. This is one comedy that will have viewers laughing from the first scene to the closing credits.

6 'Trainwreck' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Trainwreck is a story about a modern woman who fears monogamy until she meets a good guy and is forced to face her fears. Comedian Amy Schumer takes the lead in this comedy that flips the script on gender norms. Bill Hader absolutely kills it as the romantic lead and John Cena performs in the most cringe-worthy love scene, ever.

Directed by Judd Apatow (the visionary behind Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin), Trainwreck is an Anti-Romantic Comedy that's destined to be a modern classic. Provocative and crass, this one somehow manages to tug at the heartstrings as well.

5 'Blockers' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Leslie Mann, Cena, and Barinholtz star in the underrated comedy Blockers. They play three parents on a mission to stop their daughters from going "all the way" on prom night. Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon give lively performances as three raunchy high school girls.

Directed by Kay Cannon, (who directed Camila Cabello in the Cinderella reboot), this movie proves that guys aren't the only ones having all the fun. The jokes are dirty, the girls are nasty, and the parents are out of touch. All of these elements add up to make Blockers a fun ride.

4 'Easy A' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Emma Stone proves she's got the acting chops to handle comedy in Easy A. A high school nobody who gets caught up in the school rumor mill when she performs an imaginary trist to improve her social status. It's like a modern-day retelling of TheScarlet Letter(meetsSuperbad).

Directed by Will Gluck (thinkFriend with Benefits), the film features Amanda Bynes and Penn Badgley as the supporting cast. Easy A has a hilarious plot and memorable scenes, all helped by Stone's amazing comedic timing. Viewers should add this one to their must-watch list.

3 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

When it comes to female-led comedy, it doesn't get much funnier thanBridesmaids. Chaos is unleashed when two unhinged ladies compete over who is the bride's best friend. The movie features a list of comedic heavy-hitters like Kristin Wiig, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Byrne, Rudolph, and McCarthy.

Rebel Wilson gives a standout performance in a breakout role. Funny ladies Wiig and Annie Mumolo (who teamed up together in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) wrote the screenplay. Between the all-star cast and the hysterical scenes, there's a reason that Bridesmaids landed as one of the 25 best comedies of all time.

2 'Girls Trip' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Another movie where the ladies gowild is Girls Trip. Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith star as long-time friends who meet up in New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival (and things get crazy). There's no denying that the chemistry between these women is off the charts.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (the man behind The Best Man and other popular comedies), Girls Trip strikes just the right balance of wackiness and drama. In a movie about sisterhood and relationships, viewers will want to plan a getaway with their best friends immediately.

1 'Booksmart' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Olivia Wilde makes her directorial debut with the female buddy comedyBooksmart. Best friends (and overachievers) Amy and Molly attempt to cram four years of fun into one madcap night before graduation. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein give outstanding performances in the film.

Billie Lourd stands out as the ultimate party girl and there's even a cameo from Wilde's ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. From the smart dialogue to insane teenage shenanigans, Booksmart is the raunchy female flick everybody needs. It's been dubbed a great hangout movie.

