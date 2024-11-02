Reacher's amazing action scenes are a huge attraction of the hit television series. The show's dynamic fight sequences hooked us from the first episode, such as when Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) takes out several prisoners looking to murder him and Paul Hubble (Marc Bendavid). Although that signature scene in the first episode gained our attention, we hesitate to call it our favorite. The fight sequence that truly defines Reacher takes place in the first season's penultimate episode, "Reacher Said Nothing," when Reacher fights the mysterious kill squad plaguing the town of Margrave, Georgia, since the first episode. It's time to unpack the best fight sequence in Reacher.

Season 1, Episode 7's Fight Scene Received Sufficient Buildup

In the Season 1, Episode 7 fight sequence, the writers perform an exceptional job building up to Reacher's confrontation with the recurring villains of the first season. The mysterious kill squad wearing the white polyvinyl protective suits began their murder spree in the first episode, killing Reacher's brother, Joe Reacher (Christopher Russell). Later, the kill squad takes out the Margrave Police Department's Chief Morrison (Peter Skagen) and his wife in Episode 2, "First Dance." Then, earlier in Episode 7, they brutally murder and torture Margrave sheriff's deputy, Stevenson (Jonathan Koensgen), along with his pregnant wife, Emma (Jorja Cadence), offscreen. Reacher and Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) only see the aftermath of the squad's handiwork, but it's clear that this group had some righteous vengeance coming from the hands of Jack Reacher.

Later in the episode, Reacher seeks to turn the tables on the assailants behind the massive counterfeiting operation and sets a trap for them at the Hubble residence. Thankfully, Reacher puts his military training and experience to good use, adorning himself in camouflage paint and gear. A big point of this sequence flips the script on the kill squad, who have acted as ruthless hunters since the first episode. Now, they are facing Jack Reacher, so they are no longer the hunters. Reacher becomes the hunter, and they are his prey. Dawson Kliner (A.J. Simmons) leads the kill squad in this episode, including the Kliners' mobster contacts from Venezuela. The psychotic Dawson has been set against Reacher since the first episode, and he was likely in the same squad that murdered Joe. The confrontation between Dawson and Reacher had been building up almost the entire season, and this fight was worth the wait.

The Season 1, Episode 7 Fight Sequence Casts Reacher in the Role of a Slasher Killer

Another interesting aspect of the fight sequence is that Reacher more closely resembles a killer from a slasher horror film, such as Michael Myers in Halloween or Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th. Reacher becomes more than a mere human when he puts his skills into action. He's an untamed force of nature, out to deliver righteous justice against evil men. However, Reacher delivers his brand of justice upon his enemies with lethal brutality. The story justifies Reacher's actions because his victims are awful individuals who are now receiving a taste of their own medicine. This scene fascinatingly presents Reacher. While his staging and behavior in this sequence resemble a slasher killer, it flips the script for that genre since the victims are not innocent or hapless teens running afoul of a dark, mysterious assailant. Reacher acting like a slasher killer for villains is a thread that continues throughout the series.

Dawson Kliner Proves to be a Formidable Challenge to Reacher

One by one, Reacher systematically takes out all the members of the kill squad with quick, brutal, and ruthless efficiency until only Dawson Kliner remains. The sadistic Dawson proves to be one of Reacher's toughest fights and challenges of the season. Dawson always stood out as the most unstable member of the Kliner family, so it's not surprising that he was actively taking part in "the killing floor" murders throughout the season. He almost managed to take Reacher out and drown him in the Hubbles' pool before Reacher found a last-minute save in the desert eagle loaned to him by Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald).

It's somewhat poetic that the gun given to Reacher by his love interest, Conklin, saves his life. It's equally poetic because Conklin inherited the heirloom from her late surrogate father figure, Gray, a former police detective. Earlier in the season, it was revealed that Gray, who Conklin believed for years had committed suicide, was murdered by conspirators behind the counterfeiting operation, specifically Mayor Grover Teale (Bruce McGill). Roscoe's gun, in a way, represents Gray's spirit acting from beyond the grave to help Reacher and Conklin.

The exceptional sequence features a nice juxtaposition of Reacher utilizing his efficient military skills, taking out the kill squad before a high-stakes, riskier fight against Dawson. Dawson acts as a final boss for the fight sequence since he proves to be a stronger adversary for Reacher. Dawson's volatile instability makes him a more unpredictable and wilder variable for Reacher, resulting in a more surprising fight between the two, where Reacher nearly meets his end. This fight sequence provides the dichotomy of seeing Reacher both in his horror movie slasher killer mode as he also struggles to dispatch Dawson, another despicable villain the audience has been waiting to clash with Reacher since early in the season. Additionally, the scene showcases a variety of Reacher's expertly-honed tactics for luring in the kill squad and taking them out one by one.

