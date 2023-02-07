Prosthetic makeup has been a staple in the film industry for over 100 years, going back to the early days of Georges Méliès' innovation of VFX, Lon Chaney creating his makeup for The Phantom of the Opera, and the highly influential run of Universal Classic Monsters. However, as time went on, makeup wasn't only used to create monsters, but to transform them based on real human anatomy.

As the techniques advance, materials that resemble skin improve, and the attention to detail regarding an authentic depiction of human anatomy becomes the focus; hyperrealistic human makeup has gained a lot of Award-winning attention. Aging and weight differences are easily the most common, but small details in prosthetics shape actors' faces and depict various physical differences. What is certain is that prosthetic makeup is only doing its job when it goes unnoticed by audiences, truly immersing the actors in the makeup.

1 'The Whale' (2022)

The Whale is garnering a lot of attention due to its Oscar buzz and the reinvigoration of Brendan Fraser's career. Fraser stars as a reclusive English teacher whose given a grim medical prognosis and therefore attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink). Transforming into the 600lbs Charlie, prosthetic designer Adrien Morot and director Darren Aronofsky were adamant that the makeup obeys the laws of physics and gravity and never be depicted for comedic effect, with Morot explaining to The Hollywood Reporter, "The subject matter is so sensitive, and needed to be approached with such finesse."

Forced to be inventive during the pandemic, the prosthetic design pushed the boundaries of digital scanning and 3D printing to design and manufacture the prosthetics. Designing digitally, instead of with clay molds, allowed the team to essentially zoom in and create micro-details and textures right down to the very pores of the makeup. Once printed, the full makeup head-to-toe weighed around 300lbs, pushing Fraser farther into the role and realizing an incredibly strong human must live inside a body like Charlie's.

2 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (2021)

While The Whale utilizes extensive prosthetics to achieve its makeup, The Eyes of Tammy Faye goes with the minimalist approach, with subtle prosthetics focusing on hair and beauty makeup. The film received Academy Awards for both Makeup and Hairstyling and Jessica Chastain for Best Actress in portrayal of the title character Tammy Faye. The film highlights the importance of hair and makeup to tie the prosthetics together in one complete look.

The film follows Chastain in Faye's rise and fall as a popular televangelist, starring alongside Andrew Garfield as her husband and co-televangelist Jim Bakker and supporting roles from Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio. The film aims to accurately depict each character and their familiar appearances, focusing primarily on Tammy Faye and her trademark beauty makeup, which had to be recreated alongside the subtly applied, and therefore hidden, prosthetics.

3 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Prosthetic designer Kazu Hiro leads the pack in the movie-making world of hyperrealistic human makeup. Darkest Hour saw Hiro take home the Oscar for Best Makeup, much to the admiration of Gary Oldman, who reached out to Hiro personally to do the makeup and reportedly would only do the movie if Hiro was on board. The stars aligned, and Hiro transformed Oldman into Winston Churchill, the former Prime Minister of the UK, during the early days of WWII.

Creating realistic makeup is one thing, but depicting a real human being that countless audience members would recognize is another. Hiro explained in a featurette breakdown of the film's makeup process that designing Oldman into Churchill was a balancing act. They worked with ways to change Oldman's appearance to match Churchill's but also let the actor emote through the makeup and be recognizable himself. While Oldman could never have Churchill's wide-set eyes, prosthetics attached to Oldman's face and neck were brilliantly brought to life through an immaculate performance.

4 'Monster' (2003)

Another transformation of a real person is expertly crafted in Monster, as Charlize Theron takes on the devastating role of a sex worker turned serial killer, Aileen Wuornos. Depicting the true events that occurred between 1989 and 1990, Wuornos' trial and execution in 2002, Theron took on a physical transformation that required much more subtlety in its execution but still successfully hid Theron inside the character, a makeup that supported her Academy Award for Best Actress.

Actors utilize a wide variety of ways to get into character, prosthetic makeup being one of the ways to transport them into the role. Theron stated in the behind-the-scenes featurette that the makeup helped her embody the character; the false teeth, contacts, minimal prosthetics, and hair and makeup support her performance as Aileen. Theron took a profound amount of respect into portraying this dark character with shades of sympathy that paid off in the final film.

5 'Wonder' (2017)

Wonder is a heart-warming family tale of August "Auggie" Pullman, played by Jacob Tremblay, a young boy living with Treacher Collins syndrome and has undergone numerous surgeries to increase his vision, hearing, and speech, given his facial differences. Previously homeschooled, Auggie's parents, played by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, enroll him in school despite their fear of him being ostracized and ridiculed by his peers.

Tremblay was only 9 years old at the time but effectively brought Auggie to the screen using extensive facial prosthetics created by Arjen Tuiten, best known for Pan's Labyrinth and Maleficent. In a breakdown video of the prosthetic makeups, Auggie's design included a helmet that would be applied to Tremblay's head and underneath the wig to mechanically perform expressions such as drooping eyebrows. Along with numerous prosthetics from the neck up, Tremblay and the makeup team depicted such facial differences that earned them an Oscar nod.

6 'Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa' (2013)

For years the Jackass crew has been terrorizing the public by performing hidden camera pranks. With their increasing popularity, Johnny Knoxville became too recognizable, and pranks were spoiled, so dawning costumes and makeup were required. Alas, Irving Zisman was born; Knoxville's foul-mouthed, sex-crazed, and irresponsible old man character that would prank unsuspecting civilians, and in 2013 Zisman got his very own movie in Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.

Along with Zisman's grandson Billy (Jackson Nicoll), the two travel cross-country to return Billy to his father and lay Zisman's wife to rest in a loose narrative that injects a bit more story into the series of pranks. In the behind-the-scenes special, Bad Grandpa .5, Jackass creators Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, who also dawns an old age makeup, and Knoxville recount the evolution of Zisman's makeup, only getting better with each iteration. The Zisman makeup team, led by Stephen Prouty, was recognized with an Oscar nomination. You heard that right; Jackass is an Oscar-nominated franchise.

7 'Bombshell' (2019)

Bombshell showcases yet another brilliant series of prosthetic makeup crafted by Kazu Hiro, but instead of focusing on just one character like Winston Churchill, Hiro was tasked with turning Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and John Lithgow into their Fox News counterparts. Theron, as Megyn Kelly, and Kidman. as Gretchen Carlson, were given subtle prosthetics to alter their facial structures, while Lithgow was outfitted with a full face and body to portray former Fox CEO Roger Ailes.

Bombshell also stars Margot Robbie as the fictional Kayla Pospisil, who, in an attempt to work her way up the entertainment ladder of Fox News, is met with rampant sexual harassment. Once again, Hiro was tasked with transforming known actors into recognizable personalities, utilizing digital scanning to create extremely subtle details, further explained in an article by Insider. Digital scans allowed the artists to design off of various expressions with the actor's eyes open, something that cannot be done when an actor sits for a mold. These fine-tuned efforts would assist Hiro in creating razor-thin prosthetics with extreme detail to seamlessly blend onto the actor's faces.

8 'The Nutty Professor' (1996)

Eddie Murphy is well known for his prosthetic makeup transformations, even playing multiple characters within a film. One of Murphy's most notable and drastic makeup transformations came in Coming To America with his portrayal of barbershop customer Saul, a white elderly Jewish man. Crafted by legendary VFX makeup designer Rick Baker, Murphy and Baker's collaboration would continue to their Academy Award-winning makeup in The Nutty Professor.

Now times have changed, and depicting large characters such as Sherman Klump for comedic effect is insensitive, a point The Whale aimed to avoid. However, the film's Oscar win comes from Baker's incredible realism despite the satirical nature and the innovative practical techniques in the transformation scenes. Murphy would perform each transformation scene with and without the exaggerated prosthetics on, and the VFX team would digitally morph the shots together to depict the bodily transformations.

9 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button stars Brad Pitt as the titular character, born in 1918, with the physicality of an elderly man. The film then traverses through Button's life as he miraculously ages backward, becoming younger instead of older. Using a combination of VFX, motion capture, face replacement technology, and practical prosthetics, the production had to create numerous appearances for Button as he de-aged.

Despite the film's large use of VFX, makeup designer Greg Cannom won the Academy Award for creating Pitt's character through his many stages of life. Cannom is a repeat winner, with five Oscars to date, including wins for Vice and Mrs. Doubtfire. Starting off the practical makeup for Button started in his 70s, then de-aging the makeup to get closer to Pitt's natural appearance; each prosthetic required minuscule variations to portray the gradual de-aging of Button.

10 'The Batman' (2022)

Director Matt Reeves gave the iconic character of Batman an even darker, grisly tone with The Batman. Fans and critics alike enjoyed this more mature take on the character while also providing a new leathery look to the suit, adorned by Robert Pattinson, and a grounded approach to villains like The Riddler (Paul Dano), but Colin Farrell's unrecognizable performance as a pre-Penguin, Oswald Cobblepot, really made heads turn, so much so that Penguin is getting a spinoff show.

The cast and crew were told they would not recognize Farrell when they saw him but were still blown away by the transformation. Crafted by prosthetic designer Mike Marino, also known for Black Swan, The Irishman, and True Detective, once Farrell adorned the facial prosthetics, especially the scarification that created a subtle bird beak effect, Farrell would become truly lost in the character. In an interview on Hot Ones, Farrell stated he was nervous to be buried underneath the makeup, but instead found it to be liberating, doing what makeup does best by bolstering the performance of the actor.

