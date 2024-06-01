The rise of reality television has been well-documented, with shows like Big Brother and Survivor changing the landscape of 21st-century media. This rapid increase in reality TV viewership, of course, created sub-genres that would also prove fruitful for production companies, with none more so in recent years than the reality dating series.

From Love Island to Married at First Sight, broadcast television long basked in the glory of high ratings thanks to these shows, with the population gripped by the possibility of seeing true love blossom (or perhaps true drama explode). As was expected, the streamers then decided to get involved, with Netflix, in particular, now many people's one-stop spot for everything dating. With that in mind, here is a look at the 10 best reality dating shows on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'Love Is Blind' (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier

Perhaps the most popular dating show in the world at the moment, Love is Blind takes the original dating concept and completely flips it on its head. As The Voice does for singing competitions, Love Is Blind diverts the attention away from looks, with each person placed in a soundproofed pod as they get to know other contestants. Endless entertainment, Love is Blind has already made stars out of some of its contestants, with the durable popularity of the concept turning into eight additional international spin-offs. The proof of Love Is Blind's success can be highlighted by its impressive five Primetime Emmy nominations, with three of these for the Outstanding Structured Reality Program prize. Can love truly be blind? Possibly not. But is it fun to find out? Definitely, yes.

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 38% | IMDb: 5.5/10

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Genre Reality Debut Date April 6, 2022

The hosts of Love Is Blind, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, bring their talents to The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a dating show with a twist. The series takes couples on the edge of splitting and places them in a position where they can really put their love to the test. By putting them in a position where they can leave their current partner for a new one, will they choose to stay together? Controversial and delightfully so, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a provocative series that takes relationships and thrusts them into the most dangerous of scenarios, with drama always unfolding.

'Too Hot to Handle' (2020 - Present)

IMDb: 4.7/10

Too Hot To Handle Release Date 2020-00-00

Netflix's most NSFW dating show is unsurprisingly one of its most popular. With a $100,000 prize on the line, Too Hot To Handle tempts a group of singles who have long struggled to keep relationships into a house with the promise of finding a quick romance, only to deny them that opportunity without losing some of their prize money. A certainly interesting concept that taps into the hard and fast style of dating in our modern world, Too Hot To Handle is steeped in pulse-racing drama. Featuring a host of easily detestable contestants, the show does well to showcase their flaws, as well as the occasional redeeming quality, throughout each season, leaving lovers of the series able to look back on many a memorable character and even more memorable moments.

'Married at First Sight' (2014 - Present)

IMDb: 6.2/10

Married At First Sight Release Date July 8, 2014 Cast Pepper Schwartz , Calvin Roberson , Viviana Coles , Jessica Griffin

One of the longest-running current dating shows, Married at First Sight's concept is simple yet intensely effective. The show follows a select group of singles who all agree to get married to someone they have never met, with their first meeting coming at the altar just before saying, "I do." A series that has turned into many international spin-offs, Married at First Sight takes the concept of marriage and twists it devilishly, putting the power of match-making to the test. The beauty of the series comes in the varied success of the couples, with indulgent drama coming from those who seem incompatible and sweet, often emotional stories coming from those who seem hand-picked by Cupid himself.

'Love Island' (2019 - Present)

IMDb: 5.0/10

Love Island Release Date July 9, 2019 Cast Arielle Vandenberg , Sarah Hyland , Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling

A series hailing from the UK, where it is an absolute phenomenon, Love Island follows the simple concept of bringing together a group of single hopefuls to the titular Love Island in the hope of finding their soulmate. With the public voting for who they want to be eliminated each week, tasks are completed, and bombshells are dropped, all in the name of finding love via twisted drama. Never far from an explosive reveal (and sometimes hit by controversy), Love Island takes the constant voyeurism of Big Brother and adds it to the dating series sub-genre for an ultimately immersive experience.

'Dating Around' (2019 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Dating Around Release Date February 14, 2019 Creator Chris Culvenor

One of the most critically acclaimed of the Netflix dating shows, Chris Culvenor's Dating Around follows six singletons, each with the chance of going on five first dates. At the end of their dates, they must pick one suitor to return to for a second outing in the hope of finding the one. The beauty of Dating Around is that, unlike some other dating shows, this concept allows its subjects to meet new people each episode, as well as feature a variety of people from all sorts of backgrounds and sexualities. From the older generation to LGBTQIA+ romance, Dating Around has something for everyone, with many praising its intent to showcase the broad spectrum of dating in our modern world.

'Sexy Beasts' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 22% | IMDb: 4.7/10

Sexy Beasts Release Date February 11, 2014 Cast Susan Calman , Rob Delaney

The most original of the dating shows on Netflix, and unlike anything else you've seen before, Sexy Beasts sees singles putting on remarkable prosthetics before meeting their potential match. From a rabbit to a tiger and even a mummy, Sexy Beasts aims to put personality before looks in the hope that love will conquer all. Not short of eye-catching moments, this series was, at one time, one of Netflix's most talked about shows. The prosthetics themselves are always impressive, with the variation in couples leading to a neat amount of diversity. Not without its flaws, Sexy Beasts is at least something you won't forget anytime soon.

'Love on the Spectrum' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Love on the Spectrum Release Date July 22, 2020 Creator Cian O'Clery Cast Brooke Satchwell , Michael Theo , Mark Radburn , Ronan Soussa

Love should never be exclusive, which is the mission statement of Love on the Spectrum. Based on the Australian show of the same name, this series follows a group of people on the autistic spectrum as they navigate the world of dating. Created by Cian O'Clery, this show finally brings to the mainstream the subject of neurodiversity, with some of the greatest minds of all time, such as Albert Einstein, neurodivergent. Love on the Spectrum marries both the endearing entertainment found in dating shows and heaps of education, with viewers likely to leave every episode feeling enriched.

'Single's Inferno' (2021 - Present)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Single's Inferno Release Date December 18, 2021 Cast Kevin Matsumoto , Jin Kyeong Hong , Lindsey Rodriguez , Kim Jin Young

In its concept, Single's Inferno is very similar to Love Island, with nine people placed on an island searching for love. In its tone, however, Single's Inferno couldn't be any different, with the show emphasizing the slow burn of true love that many may find more relatable. Pensive and indulgent, the show is unlike many of its contemporaries, with the truth being that, for fans of instant high-drama, this is not the series for you. Taking the time to find the heart of each of its contestants, Single's Inferno doesn't attempt to stereotype any of its characters, instead offering time for each of them to shine.

'Perfect Match' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 5.9/10

Perfect Match Release Date February 14, 2023 Creator Chris Coelen

One of the newest dating additions to Netflix's catalog, Perfect Match is both a search for love and a manipulative game, with couples allowed to interfere with other matches. Balancing the seductive romance of Too Hot To Handle and the chess-playing of The Traitors is no small feat, with creators Nick Lachey, Dom Gabriel, and Joey Sasso impressively achieving this. That doesn't mean that Perfect Match doesn't have the trashy chaos akin to any other show of this nature, with the series' first season packed full of characters easy to both love and hate. With a second season beginning in June 2024, the future of Perfect Match looks to be long and fruitful.

