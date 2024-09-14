Max is known for its prestige dramas like House of the Dragon and Succession, but people often sleep on all the great reality shows they offer that have just as much intrigue, family infighting, and hopeful moments as any episode of The Sopranos. If you're looking for some unscripted fun, check out our list of the best reality shows on Max.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ (2014 - Present)

IMDb: 6.4/10

90 Day Fiancé Release Date January 12, 2014

90 Day Fiancé is a reality show that launched a thousand ships, boasting a hefty 10 seasons and over 20 spin-offs. Each season follows different sets of couples, one a US citizen and the other from another country looking to join their love in America. They have 90 days to get married; otherwise, the foreign fiancé will have to return to their home country. The most interesting aspect of the show is the cultural clash between two people from vastly different worlds who have to try to build a life together on a deadline. It is a very Hollywood romance premise featuring real, messy, and flawed people that most Hollywood dramas would never be brave enough to tackle.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ (2019 - Present)

IMDb: 5.5/10

Welcome To Plathville Release Date November 5, 2019

The Plaths are a big family in Georgia consisting of two hyper-conservative parents and nine kids on a secluded farm. Welcome to Plathville has a big middle-American appeal and will send you down a deep rabbit hole as you learn about the Quiverfull lifestyle that the family practices, which includes homeschooling, homesteading, and abstinence from contraception to promote big families. Beyond the deep dive into fundamentalist Christianity, the real fascinating aspect of the show is watching the kids experience the world outside their farm for the first time and slowly figure out what they truly believe when their parents aren’t dictating the direction of their lives.

‘Deadliest Catch’ (2005 - Present)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005

Loveable everyman Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) narrates this captivating plunge into the dangerous lives of the crab fishermen who venture out into the Bering Sea every year to bring in a big haul in treacherous waters. Deadliest Catch follows various crews and showcases the mix of natural hazards, workplace accidents, and ship politics that plague the fishermen every crab season, sometimes leading to major injuries or death. Like many Rowe projects, the series shines a light on a job that the common person rarely considers and highlights the extraordinary lengths people must go to get that succulent crustacean onto their plate.

‘Naked and Afraid’ (2013 - Present)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Naked and Afraid Release Date June 23, 2013

The title of the show captures the essence perfectly as two strangers are left in the wilderness with nothing, not even the clothes on their backs, and are tasked with surviving for 21 days. Though they are allowed one helpful item of their choice, these so-called survivalists must use only their wits and the land itself to forage for food and make their own shelter while putting their trust in someone they’ve never met. Naked and Afraid finds a way to be informative for anyone like me, who would simply perish if lost in the jungle, while bringing on some of the most entertaining people to try overcoming the harsh realities of nature.

‘We’re Here’ (2020 - 2024)

IMDb: 8.2/10

We're Here Release Date April 23, 2020

This award-winning series is the best show on this list (don’t tell the other shows I said that), and it ended too soon — but that means you get to binge the whole thing without having to wait for the next episode. We’re Here is a celebration of Drag culture and the LGBTQIA+ experience at a time when their existence is under heavy scrutiny. Starring Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela, the series follows their national tour as they pop into small towns to showcase the best of Drag in a one-night-only show, hoping to inspire locals to express themselves and understand the culture. It’s not just a fun show — it's also a necessary one that is itself a revolutionary act in the face of growing attacks on queerness all around the country.

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ (2007 - Present)

IMDb: 5.6/10

Say Yes to the Dress Genre Reality Debut Date October 12, 2007

This series is a wonderful treat for folks who like a wholesome reality show without oodles of manufactured drama. Say Yes to the Dress follows the staff at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan as they help brides find the perfect dress for one of the most memorable days of their lives. As the staff deals with all different types of clients, they really shine with the level of support they give to the brides-to-be as they navigate family pressure, personal insecurities, and financial issues that always seem to bubble up as the wedding draws closer. You gotta say ‘yes’ to this delightful show.

‘Cake Boss’ (2009 - 2020)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Cake Boss Genre Reality Debut Date April 19, 2009

Cake Boss is another sweet series following a local business. Each episode finds the family-owned cake store, Carlo's Bake Shop in New Jersey, run by Bartolo "Buddy" Valastro Jr. and his siblings, creating custom-decorated cakes with an insane level of artistry. It could be argued that this show kicked off the modern trend of immaculately designed cakes that are almost too pretty to eat…almost! This family of bakers is endlessly fun to watch as they bring all the whacky dynamics you would find at a Thanksgiving gathering of close relatives while trying to run a popular business. It’s the perfect mix of family drama and office comedy!

‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ (2018 - Present)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Dr. Pimple Popper Genre Reality Debut Date January 3, 2018

Before we recommend this show, be warned — it’s not for the faint of heart, even being a bit much for people who love a good pimple-popping video here and there. Dr. Pimple Popper follows dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee treating real patients for a myriad of skin disorders ranging from benign moles to deeply debilitating issues. Although there is an element of body horror involved with the show, it's nice to see clients finally receiving care for issues that other physicians have neglected and having their lives changed in little ways to accommodate for their bodies betraying them in all the ways that our bodies are prone to fail. If you can get past the skin-shuddering images, there is a really hopeful show behind the shock.

‘Four Weddings’ (2009 - 2013)

IMDb: 5.6/10

Four Weddings Genre Reality Debut Date December 18, 2009

For anyone familiar with the term “Bridezilla," Four Weddings is the Destroy All Monsters of wedding shows. Pitting four brides-to-be against one another in a competition to have the best wedding, the contestants attend each other's weddings and rate them based on their dress, the venue, the food, and the overall experience — all to win a dream honeymoon. As you can imagine, when the contestants are also the judges, the claws immediately come out, and no amount of British politeness will stop them from tearing each other apart. But the other side to that competitive coin is that the scale of these weddings is off the charts, featuring some of the best moments in matrimony history that will make you wish you were part of the party. If you like maximum drama and spectacle, this is the show for you.

‘Long Island Medium’ (2011 - 2019)

IMDb: 4.8/10

Long Island Medium Genre Reality Debut Date September 25, 2011

Long Island Medium, starring self-proclaimed medium Theresa Caputo, is a show that has many haters. But whether you believe in Caputo’s claims about talking to the dead or not, you can’t deny that she radiates a charm that draws you in. The show follows Caputo in her hometown of Hicksville, New York, and on tour across the US as she connects clients with the deceased in her signature fashion. As the show gained more popularity, she was also able to lend her services to celebrities like Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), and Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory). For anyone looking for hope that there’s an afterlife, there’s no one doing the medium bit with more natural charisma than Caputo.

‘Little People, Big World’ (2006 - Present)

IMDb: 6.2/10

Little People, Big World Release Date March 4, 2006

The show follows Amy Roloff and Matthew Roloff, a married couple with dwarfism, on their Portland, Oregon, farm as they raise their four children. After 18 years and 25 seasons, Little People, Big World feels more like a long-term documentary where you get to see a humble little family grow and expand year after year while navigating a world that still has lots to learn about the lives of little people. Through the daily struggles of this family, who are a mix of little people and average-height kids, the audience gets a glimpse into the discrimination they face and the spirit of perseverance they pass down to their children.

‘My Strange Addiction’ (2010 - 2015)

IMDb: 5.7/10

My Strange Addiction Genre Reality Debut Date December 29, 2010

Sensationalizing name aside, My Strange Addiction is actually a showcase of people suffering from different psychiatric disorders that often negatively affect their lives. Each episode brings the audience into the lives of individuals living with diagnoses like obsessive-compulsive disorder, pica, trichotillomania, or object sexuality as they tell their stories so people around the world can understand their struggles. The documentary style of this show presents a grounded and gritty look at how our mental health systems have failed to destigmatize people who need help while contrasting the traditional Hollywood depictions of mental health issues with the heartbreaking reality of the people living with them.

