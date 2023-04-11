Often referred to as the guilty-pleasure genre of television, reality TV allows viewers to let go of their minds while watching. These series are often purely for entertainment, and unlike episodic fictional shows or documentaries, don't require the focus investment of the viewer. That is not to say that viewers aren't engaged, rooting for their favorite contestant to win or even mimicking the lifestyle choices of reality stars.

Reality audiences are solid judges of character when deciding if a series will last or not, and these series have withstood the test of time: some have broken off into spinoffs or secondary series. From survival, competition, partying lifestyles, and everything in between, there's a reality TV series for everyone. Based on their entertainment value, cultural impact, or a combination of these assets, these are the best reality series of all time.

15 'The Great British Bake Off' (2010-)

Image via Netflix

No reality series stirs the craving for sweets more than a trip inside the white tent for The Great British Bake Off. Also referred to as The Great British Baking Show by Netflix viewers, this competition series features 12 amateur bakers who must complete a series of weekly challenges in hopes of becoming the UK's Best Amateur Baker.

RELATED: Where Do You Know 'The Great British Bake Off’s New Host Alison Hammond From?Currently judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, both culinary and artisan baking experts, the bakers are put to the test with a signature bake that demonstrates baking ability, a technical bake where they must all follow the same recipe, and a showstopper bake featuring elaborate and creative showcases.

14 '90 Day Fiancé' (2014-)

Testing the limits of love, 90 Day Fiancé features couples who embark on the 90-day engagement visa process in the United States. Often meeting over the Internet or on epic international vacations, an American and their global partner get engaged and begin the process of reuniting in the United States with the hopes of getting married after three months.

Over the course of the nine seasons, it's a mixed bag on whether the couples tie the knot, part ways, or remain together post-nuptials. The wildly popular series has produced double-digit spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.

13 'Shark Tank' (2009-)

To a non-reality viewer, this may seem like a nature series, but to reality TV fanatics, Shark Tank is one of the all-time best. A Primetime Emmy-winning reality series, the contestants are passionate entrepreneurs that pitch investment opportunities to a room of some of the wealthiest and most successful investors like Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran.

The "Sharks," like Cuban and Corcoran, rotate throughout the seasons with guest "Sharks" making appearances. Successful brands like Bombas and Scrub Daddy saw their entrepreneur owners receive offers from investors featured on the ABC series.

12 The 'Real Housewives' Franchise (2006-)

What started in Orange County, California, bloomed into a nationwide phenomenon in reality TV. The Real Housewives of Orange County aired from 2006-2022. It featured the daily lives and drama of the five housewives and their families living in the wealthiest planned communities in the United States.

Since its inception, the franchise has cast bold personas in several major cities like New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and more. The women of this franchise are fierce and opinionated, providing dramatic reality entertainment to audiences around the globe.

11 'Hell's Kitchen' (2005-)

Image via Granada Entertainment/Fox

Only mincing ingredients, not words, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay has graced the reality TV screen for decades. Hell's Kitchen features aspiring chef contestants competing in various intense culinary challenges, narrowing down double-digit competitors to a single winner.

Inspiring Ramsay's restaurant chain, Hell's Kitchen has entertained audiences for decades with Ramsay's bluntly explosive antics, dramatized for reality entertainment. The American version aired on Fox and entered its 21st late 2022 into early 2023.

10 'The Voice' (2011-)

Image via Mark Burnett Productions/NBC

Equal parts singing and competition, The Voice features four chart-topping musicians on the hunt for the best voices in the country. In a blind audition process, each coach faces away from the auditioning singer and must base their choice to turn the chair solely on the sound of the singing voice. If multiple chairs turn, the contestant chooses which famous artist they'd like as a coach.

Music sensations like Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, and more have taken the chairs for a spin throughout the seasons. The Voice is an Emmy-winning competition series that changed the singing competition game.

9 'Top Chef' (2006-)

Image via Bravo

Airing for two decades, this culinary competition series is reality royalty. As they prepare savory and mouthwatering dishes, 15 best of the best aspiring chefs compete for the title of Top Chef with contestants (sometimes more than one) eliminated each week. A panel of food and wine experts judges the contestants and their dishes.

Padma Lakshmi has hosted Top Chef almost in the series' entirety, with head judge Tom Colicchio a staple from the beginning. Like any successful reality series, this cooking competition has forged multiple spin-offs like Top Chef Jr. and Top Chef Masters.

8 'The Real World' (1992-)

Image via SFGate

One of MTV's longest-running series, The Real World remains a foundational reality series. Featuring a combination of personalities, seven or eight young adults are filmed 24/7 as they move into a temporary home in a new city. Just as it took inspiration from series like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Melrose Place, The Real World inspired MTV series like The Challenge, which still airs today.

The Real World aired on MTV from 1992 until 2017. The iconic series took a turn on Facebook Watch in 2019 and is currently in development at Paramout+. Trailblazing in its day, The Real World was hailed for capturing the cast as they confronted varying beliefs among roommates and for depicting an authentic young adult experience.

7 'Project Runway' (2004-)

Image via Bravo

Putting fashion at the forefront of reality TV, this series launched fashion designers like Christian Siriano and Leanne Marshall into notable careers. Project Runway features amateur stylists and designers as they compete in various challenges to create stunning pieces, with a designer eliminated each week by a panel of judges.

Long-running judges of the series include Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Tim Gunn, and Michael Kors. The winning prize package has evolved over the decades of airing, but Project Runway winners seek a cash prize to help launch their own fashion line and break into the industry.

6 'The Bachelor' (2002-) & 'The Bachelorette (2003-)

Image via ABC

Reality dating at its finest, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, may be cringe-worthy for outsiders, but the gossip is oh-so juicy for those inside Bachelor Nation. ABC's crowning achievement in reality TV, The Bachelor, features a single man dating several women over multiple weeks with the hope of eventually getting down on one knee at the end and finding his wife. The same concept goes for the woman lead on The Bachelorette.

Almost none of the relationships last, with only a few marriages happening and still going. Throughout 27 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, the pair of dating series have faced their fair share of controversy, from numerous scandals to a lack of diversity. While it's a very "what's the point?" type of series with its track record of relationship success, its loyal fans have allowed it to remain a staple in American reality TV.

5 'American Idol' (2002-)

While the series has evolved over the decades since its first premiere, American Idol is still one of the groundbreaking, influential singing competition series in reality TV history. Faithfully hosted all these years by Ryan Seacrest, the series began with three judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, and Paula Abdul.

Past winners include music icons like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Over the seasons, judges have changed, but the popularity of the series endures.

4 'RuPaul's Drag Race' (2009-)

Bold, bright personalities bring this colorful iconic reality competition series to life. RuPaul's Drag Race gathers together a talented group of drag queens to compete in various challenges like runway shows, fashion showdowns, and lip-sync battles in the hopes of winning a cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

RELATED: Every RuPaul’s Drag Race Franchise Ranked, According To IMDBHosted by the world-famous RuPaul, this series has taken home 26 Emmys over its tenure. While its hopped networks over the course of its airtime, RuPaul's Drag Race remains a staple in reality competition TV.

3 'Big Brother' (2000-)

Another simple-concept series that remains on the air two decades later is Big Brother. The series boils down to a group of people, their personalities always clashing, living under one roof, except that roof is rigged with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones that record their every move at every moment.

The only goal is not to get evicted by public vote and remain the last person standing to win $500,000. Completely cut off from the outside world, the contestants are recorded 24/7 — the series title inspired by George Orwell's classic Nineteen Eighty-Four.

2 'The Amazing Race' (2001-)

One of network television's top reality series, The Amazing Race still withstands the test of time. In this series, contestant teams trek across the world to epic destinations in a race for $1,000,000. The teams are given a limited budget and must be the first to reach the final destination to claim their prize.

Like many of the greats when it comes to reality TV, The Amazing Race has retained a loyal host over its 34 seasons with Phil Keoghan. The Emmy-winning CBS series reminds streaming audiences that network television can still hang when it comes to reality programming.

1 'Survivor' (2000-)

Airing for over two decades, Survivor remains arguably the best reality series in network television history. Jeff Probst has loyally hosted the series for all 44 seasons. Where reality TV, game shows, and survival meet, Survivor features a group of contestants cast away to a tropical island where they must compete against each other for the ultimate million-dollar prize. Each week, contestants vote to decide and eliminate each other one by one from the island.

Well-rounded, the reality series features challenges that test contestants' physical limits and mental strength with various puzzles and think-challenges. When they are not competing in games, participants work to provide themselves with food, fire, and shelter. Finding its home on CBS for all these years, Survivor is widely recognized as the leader in reality TV.

