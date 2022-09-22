One Tree Hill became an extremely popular TV series with many viewers tuning in for the next drama-filled episode. If you have missed the feeling you got from this series then there is another series that may fill its hole, Dawson's Creek.

Dawson's Creek focuses more on the little things between characters' relationships and discovering who they are, but it certainly contains its own drama-filled story including character deaths, love triangles, and high school drama.

The 'Fight The Power' Teen

One Tree Hill creates the character Peyton as a woke teen who is sick and tired of the world putting her down and people discriminating against others. She wants to fight against the unfairness of the world and speak her mind.

Dawson's Creek uses Jen as their stand against society. She had a bad upbringing which reflects her stubborn, scrappy personality. She tries to show others the injustice in the world and tries to fight it with her voice and actions, and accepts everyone for who they are.

The Ongoing Love Triangle

One Tree Hill has an ongoing love triangle between Peyton, Brooke, and Lucas. Lucas is confused about his conflicting feeling between these two teenagers. He swaps between the two relationships and tensions build for him to make his choice. In the end, he chooses Peyton to take off into the sunset.

Dawson's Creek contains a love triangle that lasts the full series between Dawson, Pacey, and Joey. This love triangle gets very complicated with many arguments but concludes in the final episode with Joey and Pacey finding love.

The Writers/Screenwriters

One Tree Hill's Lucas Scott begins writing a book about him and his friends throughout high school. The book is a huge success and ends up becoming a TV series in the last season. You get to watch his story unfold which focuses on him and Peyton.

Dawson's Creekcreates Dawson's personality around his love for screenwriting and directing from the very first episode. After college, he struggles to find his place in the world but ends up creating a TV series about his life with his friends.

The Coming of Age into Early Adulthood Plot

One Tree Hill follows the story of young teens in high school finding out who they are and what they want to be. After high school, they fast-forward to the time after college when they are young adults still lost in the world and ends with them happy with who they have become.

Dawson's Creekfollows young teens in high school and throughout college finding their way through life. They show them as young adults after college struggling to succeed in the world, but soon become happy with their lives.

Foes Stuck in a School Room Together

One Tree Hill includes an episode where the women cast gets stuck in the school library. This group of women have many issues with one another. They end up fighting a lot, but by the end, they begin to understand one another more.

Dawson's Creek includes an episode where the group of teens is stuck in detention with one another. This awkward scenario only gets worse with a game of truth or dare, however, unlike in One Tree Hill, it ends in worsened relationships between the teens.

Death of Characters

One Tree Hill is filled with many deaths and grief including the death of Dan Scott, Keith Scott, Jimmy Edwards, Quentin Fields, and many more. There were so many tragedies you ended up crying for half of the series.

Dawson's Creek has a lot fewer deaths, but also made a teardrop with the death of Abby, Mitch Dawson, and Jen in the later series. One Tree Hill certainly created a much more tragic series with many more deaths, however, Dawson's Creek focused more on the characters that would remain alive.

Controlling Parents

One Tree Hill contained many parental problems including controlling parents. Dan Scott controlled his son, Nathan, every day of his life until Nathan put a stop to it. Brooke's mother, Victoria, took control of her business as she saw her daughter as incapable.

Dawson's Creek contained parents who were overprotective and controlling. Jen's parents sent her away to her strict grandmother's house as if she was a lost cause. Dawson's father pressured him to stay in school and continue on his path.

Absent Fathers

One Tree Hill has many absent fathers including Dan Scott abandoning Lucas Scott for his other family, even when living in the same town. Peyton's father is away almost all the year due to his work and the fabulous Brooke Davis's father pays no attention to her until the last season when she's a grown woman.

Dawson's Creek has its fair share of absent fathers including Pacey's, who technically is present, but when he is, he's either putting Pacey down calling him a failure or he's drunk. Joey's father is in prison, and when he gets released, he deals drugs and ends up back in prison.

High School Drama

One Tree Hill has its fair share of high school drama including pregnancies, broken relationships, friends becoming foes, failing students, bullies, and basketball drama. This makes a very interesting watch during their high school experience.

Dawson's Creekhas a lot of high school drama including arguments, drunken mistakes, students struggling to graduate, and personal problems. These problems are very similar to One Tree Hill's high school dramas, but with their own unique touch.

Heart Conditions

In One Tree Hill, Dan discovers he has a heart condition, which in later seasons, escalates into him needing a new heart to survive. This condition is passed down to his son Lucas, meaning he can't play basketball anymore due to the risk of death.

In Dawson's Creek, Jen discovers she has an extreme heart condition in later seasons when they are adults. She ends up passing away due to this condition, but makes a video for her daughter to remember her.

Romantic Gestures

One Tree Hill has many grand, romantic gestures including Lucas writing a second book about his everlasting love for Peyton, Nathan and Haley kissing in the rain, and the couple's unwavering support and love for their dreams.

In Dawson's Creek, there are many romantic gestures including Pacey buying a wall for Joey to push her to create an artistic masterpiece, and Pacey looking after Andie and her mother when they were facing mental health issues showing true love and maturity.

