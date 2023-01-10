Horror has long been a popular genre for directors to make their debut in. Something about the DIY nature of horror films appeals to filmmakers who are trying to craft their first feature, with Academy Award winners such as Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro starting off in the genre. Recent years have seen more and more creatives begin their cinematic journey in horror, and it has often produced fantastic results.

RELATED: Directorial Debuts That Remain a Filmmaker's Best Movie

Some of today's biggest directors first arrived on the scene with a horror movie, such as Robert Eggers and Ari Aster. While some have decided to stick with the genre and release more horrifying follow-ups, others have strayed in an attempt to conquer other genres. Many of these debuts have won over critics, which is often hard for a horror movie to do, and have become beloved fan favorites.

'Revenge' (2017)

Available to stream on Shudder.

Revenge stars Matilda Lutz as Jen, who is enjoying a weekend away with her boyfriend. When his two friends arrive, one takes an uncomfortable liking to her, which results in a shocking act. After the three married men attack her and leave her for dead to cover up their crime, Jen begins hunting them down for retribution.

Hailing from France, Revenge is written and directed by Coralie Fargeat. Alongside Lutz's performance, Revenge was praised for its screenplay and direction, as Fargeat creates unique imagery as Jen undertakes her warrior's journey through the desert. It makes for one of the best female-directed horror films.

'Raw' (2016)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Another horror debut from France, Raw follows Justine (Garance Marillier), a vegetarian who has just arrived at veterinary school. After a hazing ritual forces her to eat raw meat, Justine develops a strange craving for it. However, animal meat will not do, and soon Justine begins to crave human flesh in this cannibal horror story.

Raw proved to be an indie darling and all eyes were on writer-director Julia Ducournau to see what she would do next. She followed Raw up with Titane, another body horror film that was equally acclaimed. Ducournau's tendency to shine an uncomfortable light on the human body makes her a unique talent to watch in the genre.

'We Are Still Here' (2015)

Available to stream on Prime Video, Peacock and Tubi.

Image via Dark Sky Films

Set in 1979, We Are Still Here stars Barbara Crampton and Andrew Sensenig as Anne and Paul, a pair of grieving parents. After losing their son Bobby in a car crash, the couple moves to a remote house in New England. While there they are visited by spirits, not of their son, but of something sinister.

Ted Geoghegan has a lot of credits in the horror genre, mostly working as a screenwriter before making his directorial debut with We Are Still Here. His only other directing credit so far is for Mohawk, a survival-thriller about a Native American woman battling to survive against American soldiers in 1812.

'Housebound' (2014)

Available to stream on Shudder and Tubi.

A fantastic horror-comedy from New Zealand, Housebound follows Kylie (Morgana O'Reilly), a thief who is arrested and forced to live with her estranged mother under house arrest. While there, Kylie and her family begin to experience strange events, leading them to believe that their home may be haunted.

Gerard Johnstone delivers both tight direction and a genuinely funny script with his debut. After an eight-year hiatus, Johnstone is finally back with M3gan, the killer doll movie that has earned rave reviews. Hopefully, we do not have to wait as long for the talented filmmaker's third feature.

'A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night' (2014)

Available to stream on Tubi.

One of the past decade's most visually striking horror movies, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night tells the tale of a female vampire who skateboards around an Iranian town and feeds on men who disrespect women. One night she encounters a kind teenage boy, and the pair begin to connect.

Ana Lily Amirpour received acclaim for her unique vampire film, with praise given to its black-and-white visual palette and its focus on underrepresented areas in the horror genre. While her follow-up The Bad Batch was not as well-received, her latest film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon looks to deliver another visually dazzling fantasy.

'The Loved Ones' (2009)

Available to rent on Apple iTunes, Amazon Video and Google Play Movies.

One of the highest-rated horror movies from Australia, The Loved Ones sets out to create the worst school dance in history. When the seemingly shy Lola (Robin McLeavy) kidnaps her crush Brent (Xavier Samuel), the girl and her father hold him hostage and subject him to a night of power drills, knives and prom photos.

The arrival of The Loved Ones from first-time filmmaker Sean Byrne marked him as a talent to watch in the horror scene, but unfortunately, it took six years for his next movie, 2015's The Devil's Candy, to release. He has yet to release anything since then, so hopefully, his next project will arrive sooner rather than later.

'The Babadook' (2014)

Available to stream on Tubi.

Another beloved film from down under, The Babadook is a horror movie invested in its characters as it explores themes such as grief through the veil of a terrifying monster movie. When the creature from his storybook comes to life, young Samuel (Noah Wiseman) and his mother Amelia (Essie Davis) attempt to get it out of their house.

The Babadook seemingly became an overnight sensation as the movie made an impact worldwide. The film was a passion project for Jennifer Kent and all of her hard work was justified by the movie's success. Her latest film, The Nightingale, is a confronting thriller based on the violence that occurred in Australia's past.

'Get Out' (2017)

Available to stream on FXNow.

Perhaps the most high-profile horror debut this century, Get Out quickly became a phenomenon at release. When the Black protagonist Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) travels with his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) to meet her family, he quickly finds himself feeling out of place in their community as something sinister lurks beneath.

Jordan Peele was best known as one half of the comedic duo Key & Peele, so it raised some eyebrows when his first film was revealed to be a horror project. Peele proved himself to be a champion of the genre, however, as he went on to win an Oscar for his screenplay while following Get Out with two other well-received horror movies in Us and Nope.

'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Set in Iran during the 1980s, Under the Shadow follows Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her young daughter as they live together in an apartment building. When an unexploded missile crashes through their roof and remains there, Shideh begins to suspect their home is haunted by evil spirits as her daughter exhibits strange behavior.

Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari made his debut with Under the Shadow, and it swiftly received critical acclaim from both horror fans and critics. While his next two films, Wounds and I Came By, failed to reach the heights of his debut, Anvari is currently attached to direct the next Cloverfield movie, which will likely produce great results.

'His House' (2020)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Fleeing from their home in war-ravaged Sudan, refugee couple Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) try to settle down in the run-down house provided to them by the UK government. As they struggle to fit into their new neighborhood, the couple begin to suspect that an evil spirit is living within the walls of their new home.

His House is an outstanding debut for writer-director Remi Weekes. It was praised for its gripping atmosphere along with shining a light on the refugee crisis that engulfs the world. Film fans everywhere are eager to see what the talented Weekes will do next.

NEXT: Recent Movie Directorial Debuts That Deserve a Follow-Up