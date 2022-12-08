Are you watching the Guardians of the Galaxy or Dolly Parton?

Every year, notable names in music and entertainment come together to celebrate the holiday season with concert specials, tree lightings and Christmas parades. Some are traditions, like the annual parade around Hollywood and the televised iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert, while others are brand-new TV specials hosted by beloved stars.

So, when you've already binged every classic Christmas film and think you've heard every carol play more than once, this holiday season is still chock-full of new shows and specials featuring the hottest stars in music, at Disney Parks, and even of the galaxy.

'A Very Backstreet Christmas'

On the heels of their first-ever Christmas album, the Backstreet Boys are bringing their holly jolly harmonies to TV this holiday season with A Very Backstreet Christmas. The five boy band members will come together for a night of Christmas songs old and new after the success of last year's A Very Boy Band Christmas.

A Very Backstreet Christmas will air on ABC on December 14, 2022, then stream on Disney+starting on December 15, 2022, and is expected to include some surprise performances among the Backstreet Boys' renditions of both Christmas classics and pop hits throughout the career.

'CMA Country Christmas'

CMA Country Christmas has been a Christmastime tradition for country music artists and fans alike since 2010. For the 13th season and counting, this year's special will be hosted by "Every Little Thing" singer Carly Pearce and feature a slew of performers coming together in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate the holidays.

CMA Country Christmas is set to air on ABC on December 8, 2022 and will include performances from Dan and Shay, Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion, Steven Curtis Chapman, The War and Treaty, Molly Tuttle and host Carly Pearce.

'The Hollywood Christmas Parade'

This year will mark the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade to ride past the Chinese Theater featuring balloons, performances, and cars overflowing with celebrity guests. Annually hosted by Laura McKenzie and Erik Estrada, they'll be joined by Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton this year.

Filmed on November 27, 2022, the parade will air on The CW in December and celebrate Danny Trejo as the evening's grand marshall and include appearances by Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater, General Hospital star Donell Turner, and performances by several up-and-coming artists.

'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas'

Image via Netflix

From Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love to Christmas at Dollywood, Dolly Parton has been known for her holiday films over the years. Now, with her new song "It's Almost Too Early For Christmas" with Jimmy Fallon kicking off the season, it's only right the superstar air a Christmas special this year.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will not only feature Parton and her duet with Fallon, but special guests Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Willie Nelson and several others when this musical movie premieres on NBC and Peacockin December.

'Baking It'

Image via Peacock

Season 2 of Peacock's Baking It is on the rise with all-new contestants and a brand new host, and it all kicks off with a special holiday premiere on NBC on December 12, 2022. Joining host Maya Rudolph for the new season will be another Saturday Night Live alum, Amy Poehler.

After the December 12 premiere, the remaining Season 2 episodes will air exclusively on Peacock as contestants compete in a festive bake-off that could land one lucky team the "Best in Dough" title along with a $50,000 prize.

'The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special'

Image via Marvel Studios

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to hit theaters in May 2023, Marvel and Disney+ have teamed up to give fans of the franchise an early Christmas present with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The special premiered on Disney+ on November 25, 2022 and stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and several others reprising their Guardians roles as they celebrate the Christmas season together, and even get a special visit from actor Kevin Bacon, who joins the MCU as a fictionalized version of himself.

'iHeart Radio Jingle Ball'

iHeart Radio has hosted Jingle Ball concerts around the country for decades, bringing the year's hottest music acts together on the same stage for a special end-of-year celebration. This year's show will feature performances by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, AJR, Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys and several others.

iHeart Radio Jingle Ball will air on The CW on December 17, 2022, and if you can't wait that long to watch your favorite stars jam on stage, IMAX will be hosting an exclusive live viewing of the New York Jingle Ball concert on December 9, 2022 in theaters across the country.

'National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years'

The National Christmas Tree will be lit for the 100th time this year, and hosting the celebration at President Park in Washington D.C. will be rapper LL Cool J. The event will also feature performances by Andy Grammer, Shania Twain, Joss Stone and Gloria Estefan, who is currently on the promotion circuit for her new holiday album Estefan Family Christmas.

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years will air live on CBSat 8pm EST on December 11, 2022, and the special will later be available to stream on Paramount+.

'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!'

Mariah Carey took Thanksgiving by storm when she unexpectedly appeared at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to welcome Santa Claus with a rendition of her Christmas classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Now, the singing sensation is heading to CBS for her all-new Christmas concert.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! will showcase Carey performing holiday hits at Madison Square Graden as part of her Christmas revue in New York City, and is set to air on December 20, 2022 on CBS and Paramount+, and later on MTV.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'

The festive Disney Parks parade has been a magical Christmas morning tradition since it first aired on ABC in 1983. The special generally hops back and forth between a Christmas parade at Disneyland and concert performances at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

This year's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will see Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return to host at Disney World while Disneyland host Sherry Cola will be joined by Marcus Scribner, and performances will include Meghan Trainor, Black Eyed Peas, David Foster and Katharine McPhee and more.

