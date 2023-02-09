An Oscar winner, a cinematic icon, a producer, and so much more, Reese Witherspoon has graced the screen for over three decades. From biopics to romantic comedies and all the critical acclaim television in between, this adaptive actress is a Hollywood sweetheart we audiences can't get enough of. After spending a few years on series like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show, Witherspoon is returning to the rom-com scene for the first time since 2017.

She's an actress that's successfully established herself as more than just a pretty face behind a love story, but there's no denying her talent for the comedic hijinks that come with the territory. This year, Witherspoon is making the leap from a box-office beauty to a streaming success with her latest character. After her latest movie, Your Place or Mine, hits Netflix on Feb. 10, audiences are sure to explore her filmography in depth, making some of her movies must-watch.

10 'Your Place or Mine' (2023)

Image via Netflix

From the brilliant Aline Brosh McKenna comes a Netflix original featuring two genre legends. Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends living across the country from each other. When Debbie needs a change of pace and a much-needed break, Peter volunteers to switch houses and care for Debbie's son in L.A. while she travels to his place in New York. As they live in each other's lives, Debbie and Peter will have to decide to stay the status quo or make a serious change in life.

A perfect film for the audiences that grew up with these stars on their screens from teen to adult, Your Place or Mineappears to be the satisfying combination of all the films that came before it. These rom-com veterans know the ins and outs of how to deliver a comedic romance with heart and soul.

9 'Home Again' (2017)

Featuring a talented cast that never reaches its full potential within the runtime, Home Again is still a solid comedic installment within Witherspoon's canon. After separating from her husband, Alice (Witherspoon) moves back to L.A. with her two daughters. In a strange turn of events, she allows three young filmmakers to stay in her home and sparks a budding romance with one of them, only to have her ex show up, suitcase in hand.

Home Again, unfortunately, falls victim to tropes of the genre without ever really overcoming them. It's a stable performance from the rom-com icon, transitioning her from the young single to the youthful mother. While it's not the best performance she's brought to the table, it beats the disastrous release of Hot Pursuitfrom a few years prior.

8 'Sing' (2016)

Whether audiences are fans of Witherspoon's dramatic roles or the romantic pursuits of her characters, Sing is a movie the whole family can enjoy. In an attempt to save his theater, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughy) hosts a singing competition where a cast of incredible creatures showcase their vocal talents. Witherspoon voices Rosita, a stay-at-home mother desperate to find a creative purpose outside of being a housewife.

Taking notes from her Oscar-winning singing performance in Walk the Line, Witherspoon sings alongside Nick Kroll in their rendition of "Shake it Off." Sing additionally features the vocal talents of Seth Macfarlane, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly.

7 'This Means War' (2012)

Not just another rom-com, This Means War has a little something for everyone. Successfully independent after a life-changing breakup, Lauren (Witherspoon) can't believe her luck when she starts dating two great guys. The only problem? They know each other and are C.I.A. operative partners. Tuck (Tom Hardy) and FDR (Chris Pine) compete for Lauren's affection as she gives herself a week's deadline to decide which man to pursue fully.

This movie is just as much a bromance as a romance, with Tuck and FDR fighting to maintain their friendship as they fight for Lauren's love. The C.I.A. component adds action sequences that blend perfectly with the comedy (supplemented with Chelsea Handler in a supporting role). This Means War is a Witherspoon performance to watch time and time again.

6 'How Do You Know' (2010)

How Do You Know is a feature where you come for the leading stars and stay for the leading stars. For Lisa (Witherspoon), turning 31 means she's too old to continue her life as a softball player. After being cut from the team, Lisa falls into new beginnings as she begins dating the flirty Matty (Owen Wilson), a professional baseball player; at the same time, she goes on a blind date with George (Paul Rudd), a troubled businessman. Her newfound love triangle has her questioning the meaning of love.

A flop with critics and audiences, How Do You Know attempted to be too many things, missing the mark on all of them. Despite the past acclaim for works produced by writer, director James L. Brooks, this installment isn't the greatest mark on any of the featured names' filmography but still remains a middle-of-the-road stream.

5 'Four Christmases' (2008)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Becoming a regular staple in many fans' holiday traditions, Four Christmases is a rom-com best saved for a once-a-year watch. After their lavish vacation falls through, couple Kate (Witherspoon) and Brad (Vince Vaughn) struggle to visit all four Christmas celebrations hosted by their divorced parents.

Slammed by critics for lack of festive joy, Four Christmases still features a co-starring cast worth visiting the movie for all on its own. Witherspoon and Vaughn are joined by Robert Duvall, Mary Steenburgen, Sissy Spacek, and Jon Favreau, among other names. For audiences that stick with Witherspoon through thick and thin, this movie is worth the test of resilience.

4 'Just Like Heaven' (2005)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Just Like Heaven features these established stars in a supernatural predicament as David (Mark Ruffalo) moves into a new apartment that formerly belonged to Elizabeth (Witherspoon), except she never fully left. Returning as an apparition with no memory of her past life, Elizabeth enlists in David's help to understand who she was and why she can't move on to the other side.

As Witherspoon stepped fresh off the sets of two of her most notable roles, Ruffalo was riding his own rom-com high, having just finished 13 Going on 30in 2004. This pair was a match made in the genre heaven as their snark feeds off each other for comedic effect while their romance is always just out of reach.

3 'Sweet Home Alabama' (2002)

A story about deciding to forget the past or come home to it, Sweet Home Alabama is an iconic Witherspoon performance audiences are still watching today. After becoming a successful fashion designer, Melanie (Witherspoon) has just gotten engaged to the man of her dreams, Andrew (Patrick Dempsey), a New York politician. Melanie now must return home to take care of some affairs, mainly to secure her divorce from her childhood sweetheart Jake (Josh Lucas). Along the way, she discovers more about herself and her past than she realized.

One of the best love triangles in Witherspoon's filmography, Sweet Home Alabama features just as much heart as it does comedy. This back-to-your-roots story was a staple in the 2000s romance collection and remained a movie that Witherspoon fans, new and old, remember well.

2 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

One is not identifiable without the other; Witherspoon's performance in Legally Blonde is not only a rom-com treasure but one that produced one of the most iconic characters in cinema. Sorority queen and pink enthusiast Elle Woods (Witherspoon) tries to win her elite boyfriend back by following him to Harvard Law School. Along the way, she discovers that she is capable of holding her own as she becomes involved in defending a client through a murder trial.

With an all-star cast including Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge, Witherspoon isn't overshadowed once by her co-stars. From the iconic lines to the pink attire, Legally Blonde is worth the hype that's surrounded it for over two decades.

1 'Election' (1999)

An early but highly-rated performance, Election pits a young Witherspoon against seasoned Matthew Broderick. When Tracy (Witherspoon) runs for class president, Mr. McAllister (Broderick) isn't sure she'd be the best influence, given her slightly unethical tactics. He convinces a jock to run against her, but not before Tracy catches on, and a bitter feud begins.

Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Election would lay the foundation for later characters Witherspoon would bring to life. This early lead performance for her would establish her as a force to be reckoned with as her iconic roles would arrive a few short years later.

