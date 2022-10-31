Religion has long been featured in the horror genre. Horror likes to feed on the fear of the unknown and there is no greater unknown in the world than what happens after. Is there a peaceful afterlife waiting, or do people simply cease to exist? Horror likes to explore both these topics while offering darker alternatives involving demons, possession, and eternal damnation.

RELATED: 10 Supernatural Religious Horror Movies That Will Have You Sleeping With a Night Light

While religious horror has become a well-fed subgenre in film, with some of the best religious horror movies being The Exorcistand The Omen, the genre is less represented in television. Horror is becoming more and more popular on the small screen these days, and with that religious horror has made the transition over as well.

'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Available to stream on Netflix.

The best of Mike Flanagan's Netflix shows, Midnight Mass revolves around the residents of a small island community. When a charismatic priest arrives at the island, his tales of spiritual salvation draw followers to his side, though bad omens begin to befall the town as the residents become divided.

Flanagan brings the same well-written characters and slow-burn thrills fans have come to expect from him after The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Leaving behind those series' focus on ghosts, Midnight Mass instead explores the concept of faith and how it can bring out the worst in people.

'Preacher' (2016-2019)

Available to stream on Hulu.

Image via AMC

An adaptation of the popular comic series from DC Comics Vertigo, Preacher follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a chain-smoking outlaw who becomes a priest to fulfill a promise to his dying father. When a force intrudes upon his body and grants him new powers, he embarks on a journey to find God, dealing with characters from both heaven and hell along the way.

Jesse is joined by his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), who has a penchant for getting into trouble, and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), an Irish vampire. The series was developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and features enough gore and wild encounters to keep genre fans happy.

'Hellbound' (2021-)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Image via Netflix

A high-concept horror series from South Korea, Hellbound is directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan). When giant ape-like creatures appear out of nowhere and murder people they have deemed to be sinners, the country falls into a wave of religion-fueled chaos that brings out the worst in humanity.

A detective tries to make sense of the clearly supernatural killings, while a charismatic young man begins to organize a deadly cult. Hellbound has a lot to say about faith and religion, and how blind fanaticism can have tragic consequences. While the show's themes are valid, its hopeless nature can sometimes make it a tough watch.

'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Available to stream on Netflix.

Image via Netflix

A unique take on the classic police procedural format, Lucifer sees the king of hell himself venture above to humankind's world. Initially focused on simply indulging in many vices, a murder and a chance encounter with an intriguing detective cause Lucifer to become a consultant for the LAPD as he helps them solve cases.

Another DC Comics Vertigo character, Lucifer was created by Neil Gaiman in his The Sandman series, before spinning off into their own comic run. While the police procedural genre is well-worn, Lucifer stands apart thanks to its charming lead and its focus on the supernatural.

'Servant' (2019-)

Available to stream on Apple TV.

Image via Apple TV+

Coming from the mind of twist-master M. Night Shyamalan, Servant stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as a Philadelphia couple reeling from the death of their infant son. With their marriage fractured by the unimaginable tragedy, they enroll in transitory object therapy as a way to heal.

Soon, the doll used to replace their son seemingly comes to life, and opens their home to the other side as mysterious forces and events begin to plague the couple. Servant also stars Rupert Grint as the wife's brother who lives with alcoholism, while Nell Tiger Free plays the doll's nanny, a deeply religious woman with supernatural powers.

'30 Coins' (2020-)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Image via HBO

A horror series from Spain, 30 Coins follows Father Vergara, an exorcist and an ex-convict who is banished to a remote village. Hoping for a quiet life in his new surroundings, Vergara instead finds himself in a deadly mystery as paranormal events begin to overwhelm the town's residents.

30 Coins' take on the supernatural focuses more on the spiritual side of things, as the greater mystery seems to connect to the betrayal of Jesus by Judas. The series elevates itself above its peers thanks to its unique and likable protagonist, and he is joined by a great supporting cast.

'The Exorcist' (2016-2018)

Available to stream on Hulu.

While it bears the name of the legendary horror movie, The Exorcist is not a simple retelling of the film's events. Instead, it explores the same disturbing themes as the original, while creating its own identity that helps to flesh out the world of the popular film series.

The Exorcist follows Father Ortega and Father Keane, one a promising young priest and the other a jaded veteran exorcist. Together they attempt to save the soul of Casey Rance, an innocent teenager who has become possessed by something demonic. The series remains one of the best horror shows on television, and was sadly canceled before its time.

'Evil' (2019-)

Available to stream on Paramount+.

Image via CBS

Another supernatural take on the police procedural, Evil focuses on the spiritual side of horror. When forensics psychologist Kristen Bouchard is asked by the Catholic Church to investigate cases of supernatural phenomenon that occur under their watch, she is partnered with David Acosta, a priest in training.

As Bouchard and Acosta investigate a new case each week, it is hard to not draw parallels to The X-Files. Acosta is a devout believer in the spiritual, truly believing there are greater forces at play. Bouchard meanwhile is a skeptic, refusing to believe in demons even as she comes face to face with them on a regular basis.

'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Available to stream on Netflix.

The show that seemed like it was never going to end until it finally did, Supernatural was a staple of television for almost two decades. The series follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, monster hunters who roam America helping out innocent people wherever they can.

Sam and Dean seemingly faced every type of supernatural creature across their fifteen-season run, which included several encounters with forces from both heaven and hell. Religious figures would go on to play major roles in Supernatural's expanding storyline, with even God himself being a pivotal character.

'The Third Day' (2020)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Image Via HBO/Sky

Almost functioning as a modern adaptation of The Wicker Man, The Third Day follows the journey of two strangers as they arrive individually at a mysterious island. Sam (Jude Law) travels to the island to grieve over the murder of his son, while Helen (Naomie Harris) arrives seeking answers.

As is customary in these types of stories, the locals are an odd bunch. They engage in a bizarre cult that believes in ritual sacrifice, and both Sam and Helen learn how far they will go to preserve their traditions. The Third Day will appeal to anyone who loves a good cult story.

NEXT: The 21 Best Horror Movies of the 1970s