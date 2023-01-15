All ye who worship at the altar of the silver screen: behold, the Letterboxd showdown poll "Keeping the Faith: Best Religious Characters in Film" – no demons or gods shall enter this hallowed poll, and the list only permits the best religious human characters in cinema. Even with this caveat, the material is rich, and the genres are varied, despite all pertaining solely to the Judeo-Christian canon.

From a suspicious Aloysius to a questioning crusader, sinners and saints alike find their home in the top ten. Whether challenging faith, questioning conscience or harmonizing in a habit, disciples of cinematic greats will find at least one favorite character who exists in the name of all that is holy. Praise be to these religious characters, who represent the holy trinity of great performance, excellent screenwriting and fantastic film.

10/10 Sister Aloysius – 'Doubt' (2008)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play by John Patrick Shanley, Doubt is the critically-acclaimed film adaptation that follows principal Sister Aloysius and her suspicions regarding Father Flynn's relationship with an altar boy. The tremendous writing cultivates doubt in the minds of the audience and characters alike.

Meryl Streep's Sister Aloysius is performed to perfection. Her presence is undeniable from the first moment she moves across the screen. She is perceptive and protective, embodying a feline quality – laying in wait and striking her prey, leaving no easy escape for the questionable Father Flynn.

9/10 Deloris Van Cartier – 'Sister Act' (1992)

After witnessing the dirty dealings of her mobster boyfriend, nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier is sequestered in witness protection at a convent. While she's in hiding, Deloris encourages the sisters towards more active participation within their community, and reinvigorates the choral repertoire with some dance-worthy devotionals.

Sister Act is wickedly funny soul food, a fish-out-of-water tale with a heavenly pay-off. Whoopi Goldberg's excellent comedic performance, coupled with a divine soundtrack make this the most enjoyable religious musical romp - bar nun!

8/10 Antonius Block – 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Opening with the iconic chess game on the beach with Death, Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal (Det Sjunde Inseglet) is about a knight returned from a brutal Christian crusade, only to find his homeland ravaged by the Black Plague. The religious hysteria this evokes is offset by knight Antonius Block's ennui about the meaning of life, death and faith.

Block is deeply introspective, suffering an existential crisis that has left him lonely and disillusioned. Faith just doesn't cut it anymore for the cynical crusader. He is up against Death - a stealthy opponent who always wins. The film tackles heavy topics, often with a light-hearted touch, driven by Block's constant questioning which will challenge even the most ardent believer.

7/10 Saint Joan – 'La Passion De Jeanne D'Arc' (1928)

Using transcripts from her trial, The Passion of Joan of Arc catalogs Saint Joan's questioning, torture and martyrdom. Shot almost entirely in close-ups, the performance given by Renée Falconetti can be scrutinized closely, and her innocence and strength of character shine through.

The performance of Saint Joan exists in the eyes. As necessitated by the nature of silent film, and in this case the almost exclusive use of close-ups, the eyes are the portal through which terror, doubt, bewilderment and resolve are all communicated. Intimate and valuing simplicity, Falconetti's Joan presents an unmissable chapter of cinema history.

6/10 Brian – 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (1979)

Image via Cinema International Corporation

The character of Brian in Monty Python's Life of Brian is most significant for what he represents. Through a series of happenstances and coincidences, Brian finds himself elevated to the status of a spiritual leader when he is, in fact, just a very naughty boy. Stripping away the divinity from the traditional Christian narrative was a bold move, and had the film banned in several countries upon its release.

Everything Brian leaves in his wake is considered sacrosanct, and meaning is added where there is none to be found. The film becomes about the need to write a narrative - to make sense of things where there is no sense, resulting in a load of nonsense. Humanity has a deep need to understand things and build belief systems; yet perhaps all one really needs to do is look on the bright side of life.

5/10 Eli Sunday – 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image Via Paramount Vantage

Paul Dano plays Eli Sunday, a preacher in a small town in late 19th century America. With a family plot on oil-rich land, Eli and his community fall under the manipulative control of ruthless oilman, Daniel Plainview. Eli and Daniel enter a battle of egos; both characters are performers of sorts, seeing through each other's façades.

Eli has a fire raging inside him that is as deep as an oil well, and just as explosive when it surfaces. His sermons are impassioned, reminiscent of a modern-day televangelist. The film comes down to a tit-for-tat game of humiliation between Plainview and Sunday. It's no mean feat to match Daniel Day Lewis in a scene, but Dano plays vibrantly with his scene partner, meeting his every performance challenge.

4/10 Harry Powell – 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Image via United Artists

In The Night of the Hunter, A father hides $10,000 of stolen money before dying, and only his children know the hiding place. Enter the malicious and manipulative man of the cloth, Harry Powell, who marries the children's mother and hunts for the money. Harry initiates a chilling cat-and-mouse chase with the children, using his religious status as a convincing mask.

The character is diabolically deceptive, always maintaining his false piety. Only the children see through his pretense, a comment on how easily adults can give over too much trust when a front of religious righteousness is involved. Originator of the 'love'/'hate' knuckle tattoos, and charming to boot, Harry Powell is an iconic character that will have viewers saying their prayers twice before bed.

3/10 Father Sebastião Rodrigues – 'Silence' (2016)

Martin Scorsese's Silence explores the violent repression of the Christian faith in 17th Century Japan. Two Jesuit priests go in search of their mentor, unable to believe that he has renounced his faith and embraced a traditional Buddhist lifestyle. What they find is the torture and enforced apostasy being inflicted on the small but fervent community of Christian converts.

Silence begs questions as to the silence of God in times of need, and of the morality of remaining silent on one's beliefs in order to survive or save others. Father Rodrigues is compassionate yet conflicted, and the performance earned Andrew Garfield the British Actor of the Year Award from the London Film Critics' Circle.

2/10 Father Karras and Father Merrin – 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Any discussion of religious cinema would be incomplete without The Exorcist. The urban legends surrounding the film have taken on a mythology of their own. Boasting intense pre-release hype and a lasting cultural impact that has reverberated long after the film's close, The Exorcist is crucial to the history of film, horror and religious depictions on screen.

Father Karras and Father Merrin both perform the exorcism of Regan MacNeil, drawing on all their reserves of strength to stay focused while being tested by the devil. Merrin is impassioned, commanding the devil to retreat (despite his pea soup-soaked stole). Karras must overcome the cruel tactics of the devil, becoming a physical and emotional sacrificial martyr. With iconic lines and shocking effects, the power of Christ compels viewers to keep coming back to this cinematic classic.

1/10 Reverend Toller – 'First Reformed' (2017)

Image via A24

First Reformed ruminates on climate change, spirituality, modern-day martyrdom and corrupted social infrastructures. Rev. Toller keeps a diary throughout the film, narrated as an inner monologue that lays bare the character's inner life, much like a prayer.

Ethan Hawke delivers a stunning performance as Toller - holding the concepts of hope and despair simultaneously within the portrayal, he is somehow both measured and passionate. His frailty on account of his illness, his past and his loneliness is palpable. Toller stands as a one-man allegory for the planet, and human spirituality; in a state of decline, having tried to stay alive for as long as possible, but depleting to a point of ultimate annihilation. Maybe the only way out of this mess is through love.

