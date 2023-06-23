Reservation Dogs, the Indigenous-American television series by FX, has captured the attention of viewers due to its inventive storytelling techniques that blend comedy and drama in an adept manner. The show, developed by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, surrounds the daily lives and struggles of four young Indigenous individuals who commit crimes to move to California, after the death of their friend.

As well, the show gained a lot of recognition for the well-written extended cast, from the ghost of an indigenous soldier to a stoner senior. These characters, alongside the main characters exhibit the true feelings of living as an Indigenous individual in the United States through their collective stories and hardships.

10 Kenny Boy

Image via FX

Kenny Boy is the lovable metal salvage yard owner in the reservation, which he uses as a front for a meth operation. In the first episode of the series, Kenny Boy employs the “Rez Dogs” to steal a truck for the metal. As well, when Big accidentally takes hallucinogens, Kenny Boy shows his camaraderie with the residence of the reservation, by keeping him safe.

RELATED: 10 Most Tragic TV Characters, According to Reddit

Although not Indigenous himself, Kenny Boy boasts an acumen for Indigenous culture and traditions, which annoys members of the community. While his morality is questionable, his comedic presence makes for an unforgettable character in the show.

9 Rita

Image via FX

Rita is the mother of Bear, who works at the local IHS (Indian Health Services) clinic. She is shown to be a caring and empathetic mother to Bear, providing for him and consoling him after his father leaves for the umpteenth time.

Although, she is first introduced as a motherly figure, she quickly transforms into a more complex character with her own goals and needs. Particularly when the aunties go to their yearly IHS conference, Rita shows the reality of having adult responsibilities but not feeling like an adult, making her one of the most relatable characters in the series.

8 Mose and Mekko

Image via FX

Mose and Mekko are the two biking brothers who cruise around the reservation, spewing out their raps to anyone who would listen. The two brothers act as the eyes and ears for the community, as they circle around the reservation on their bikes.

With their comedic speaking style where they finish off each other's sentences and their unwavering positivity, it is hard to dislike Mose and Mekko.

7 Uncle Brownie

Image via FX

Uncle Brownie is Elora’s uncle, who isolated himself to the woods after the dead of Elora’s mother. After hearing of a legendary fight where he knocked out twenty people (and a cop) in two minutes, the Rez Dogs went to the woods to find Uncle Brownie, who agreed to help them in exchange for driving into the town to sell his marijuana.

RELATED: The 12 Most Frustrating TV Cliffhanger Endings That Never Got Resolved, Ranked

After supposedly stopping a tornado with an axe, Uncle Brownie believed himself to be a spirit, and attempted to change his life for the better. The absurdly realistic depiction of a purposefully isolated individual like Uncle Brownie make for a lovable character.

6 William Knifeman

Image via FX

William Knifeman is the spirit of a warrior who periodically visits Bear to guide him and give him advice. After being crushed by horse at The Battle of Little Big Horn, Knifeman travels through the spirit world to give advice.

Throughout the series, Knifeman appears randomly to guide Bear with his peculiar elocution. From his amusing origin story to his attempts at being wise, Knifeman provides some much-needed comedic relief at times when the show is dark and gloomy.

5 Bear

Image via FX

Bear regards himself as the leader of the Rez Dogs, remaining loyal to his friends and home. He works hard to afford his trip to Los Angeles but is conflicted over leaving his family and community behind. He is very close with his mother and attempts to help her by secretly giving her money.

RELATED: 10 Movies and Shows To Honor Native American Heritage Month, and Where To Stream Them

As a confused teenager, Bear sometimes makes rash decisions but does so out of devotion to his friends and family. In the end, he wants to build a legacy for himself, while remaining true to his culture, which makes him easy to root for.

4 Elora

Image via FX

Elora is the most mature member of the Rez Dogs, having gone through a plethora of tragedies over her short life. After the death of her mother, Elora is forced to cope with the suicide of her friend and the fifth member of the Rez Dogs, Daniel. As she had a closer relationship with Daniel and the lack of opportunities the reservation has to offer, she longs to escape to complete his dream of moving to Los Angeles.

Elora is the heart of the show, and, even though she made some questionable decisions concerning her loyalty to the other Rez Dogs, her reasoning remained realistic. As well, Elora has grown a tremendous amount throughout the duration of the show, which makes for a likable presence.

3 Big

Image via FX

Big serves as the resident lighthorseman for the reservation. He attempts to act stern but his love for his community and culture make him a compassionate figure. His obsession with conspiracy theories and supernatural occurrences also adds to the uniqueness of his character. The relationship between Big and Cheese is also a fan favorite, with several plotlines relating to their adventures.

The episode, “Come and Get Your Love”, also displays how Big is more than just an officer, but a good person. He provides a distinctive portrayal of an officer as more of a guardian than an authority, which makes him a beloved character.

2 Cheese

Image via FX

As the youngest member of the Rez Dogs, Cheese is the most optimistic character on the show. After a smaller role in the first season where he primarily stood as a background character, Cheese has become one of the most likable characters in the show due to his hopefulness and positive attitude.

RELATED: The 10 Most Terrifying Characters on Television, According to Reddit

The kind side of Cheese can be seen when he befriends a lonely older woman and keeps her company. As well, when Cheese was sent to a group home, his sensitivity and compassion created one of the most heart-warming episodes of the series.

1 Willie Jack

Image via FX

Willie Jack serves as the heart and soul of the Rez Dogs with her wisdom and carefree attitude. She also exhibits a soft, soulful side that she exhibits during the hunting trip with her dad, where they reminisce about the death of her cousin, Daniel. Willie Jack isn’t afraid to stand up to NDN Mafia, when they attempt to intimidate the Rez Dogs.

Willie Jack is not only a comedic presence with her profanity-laced witty remarks, but one that is deeply embedded in her culture, which makes her one of the most helpful and likable characters in the series.

NEXT: The 10 Best 'Reservation Dogs' Episodes, Ranked