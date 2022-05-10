Revenge films are always a thrill to watch, if not for the plot, then for the exciting action sequences that typically follow (and if the revenge film contains no such sequences, then is it really a revenge film?).

But oftentimes, an excellent revenge film has a strong and entertaining plot that makes one root for the hero. After all, what is revenge without a hero that has strong a strong resolve, regardless if the viewer agrees with the reasons behind it or not? But sometimes the antagonist is on the hunt for revenge, and the viewers hope for the hero’s survival. From infamous John Wick to Gone Girl, here are ten revenge films that will undoubtedly keep you on the edge of your seat.

V for Vendetta (2005)

V for Vendetta is a longtime favorite for many. It’s a revenge movie that follows a young woman by the name of Evey who finds herself in trouble when she leaves goes out one night. Mysterious masked man vigilante V saves her, and she discovers that he is determined to start a revolution against the fascist government in London. To do so, he enlists the help of Evey.

V for Vendetta was an exciting movie that introduced Evey as a traitor early on. It's exciting because V trusts her completely as he spills his own secrets and takes her to his hideout where he collects antiques that would otherwise get him arrested. Her obvious anxiety and fear for the government make her betrayal more obvious. However, the audience is never certain when she will betray him (if she ever does).

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I Saw the Devil is a Korean movie starring Lee Byung-Hun as Kim Soo-Hyeon whose fiancée’s head was uncovered in a river. Soo-Hyeon becomes determined to avenge his deceased partner and grows obsessed as he hunts down her killer.

Lee Byung-Hun plays a convincing role as a devasted fiancé. He makes the heartache feel real and convinces the audience to support his desire to hunt down the murderer. The audience wants to see him avenge her, but as the hunt grows disturbing, it becomes more difficult to watch, especially when Kyung-Chul—the murderer—decides to take revenge of his own.

John Wick (2014)

Everyone knows of Keanu Reeves as the infamous John Wick. After leaving his life of crime behind to live happily with his wife, she suddenly passes away, leaving him all alone and depressed. Then, one last gift from her arrives at his doorstep: a puppy. With a reason to get up every morning, John is slowly getting back to normal. That is, until a mobster’s son breaks into his home to steal his car (also left behind by his wife). In the process, John is attacked, and his puppy is killed. With two of his wife’s last things to him stolen, John goes on a rampage to kill the mobster’s son and all who get in his way.

John Wick is popular for a reason It’s an exciting movie that has the audience rooting for John Wick even though little is truly known about him. As the movie goes on and the closer John gets to retrieving his car and taking his revenge, the stronger the enemies get and the closer he is to death.

Halloween (2018)

Forty years after Michael Meyers’ attack on Laurie Strode and her neighborhood, Michael returns and Laurie is ready for him. With a booby-trapped house and an estranged daughter ready to defend and kill, Laurie is dead-set on protecting herself and her family from Michael’s next killing spree. But is this all for the sake of protection, or is she the one out for blood and the revenge she’s been plotting her entire life?

The first Halloween was a great film that went towards a downward spiral with sequels and spinoffs that just lacked the originality and terror of the first one. Ever since this film’s release, Laurie Strode has cemented her place as an iconic heroine of the horror franchise, even earning a spot as a survivor on Dead by Daylight’s roster. No other film has been as iconic as the original—at least, not until Halloween (2018). Although the terror has died down, a new feeling is ignited in the audience as they watched Laurie Strode enter with a knife of her own, ready to destroy Michael as he did to her.

The Revenant (2015)

In Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Hugh Glass who is mauled nearly to death by a grizzly bear during a scouting mission. Prior to this, he had been the guide to a group of hunters that survived an attack at camp. To avoid another attack, the group decides to move onward, but three volunteers stay behind to watch over Hugh until he dies, these three being Hawk (his half-Pawnee son), Jim Bridger, and John Fitzgerald. However, after everyone leaves, John attempts to end Hugh’s life through suffocation, but Hugh’s son stops John. To avoid Hawk alerting Jim, John murders him, and Hugh watches this entire incident unfold. John then convinces Jim to abandon Hugh out of fear of being attacked, and from there, Hugh vows to take his revenge.

If anyone deserved an Oscar for their performance, it was Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass. The murder of Hawks felt unjustifiable, and the audience quickly grew to despise John and prayed for his downfall. A good revenge story does not need a lot of blood or violence, but rather a strong enough reason for vengeance, which Leonardo DiCaprio brings to the table.

Kill Bill Vol1 & 2 (2003-2004)

Kill Bill follows a woman known as “The Bride” who is discovered wounded at a wedding, presumably her own. Before she is shot in the head, she informs a man—Bill, who is also holding a gun—that she is pregnant with his child. Bill was also the leader of the infamous assassination team, Deadly Wipers, which the Bride had been part of before leaving to resume a normal life. After waking up from a coma four years later, The Bride goes on a hunt to kill those who took everything from her. And then? Kill Bill.

Kill Bill is a two-part movie based entirely on revenge. Immediately, the audience is introduced to a tragic opening, and what could be more motivating than a woman ready to get married with a baby on the way? Kill Bill has all the elements of a revenge film that has the audience wondering if The Bride will win and avenge herself.

Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a mystery film that follows the disappearance of a woman named Amy. Nick is a professor who comes home to a missing wife, and soon the search for her ensues. However, evidence lying around the house points to Amy’s murder, with Nick being the likely suspect, especially with the truth of Nick’s affair coming to light. Then, the audience sees Amy driving away as the viewers learn what really happened.

Although Gone Girl doesn’t seem like a revenge film initially, after the movie shifts to Amy’s perspective, the audience discovers that Amy set Nick up with her murder. It’s shown that Amy and Nick were not the happiest couple; in fact, their relationship appeared to be falling apart, and once Amy discovered Nick’s affair, she decided to frame him. Amy’s end goal seems to be her getting revenge on Nick for everything, which makes this an exciting movie from beginning to end.

London Has Fallen (2016)

London Has Fallen follows secret security member Mike Banning as he prepares his resignation to the president as he and his wife are expecting a child. Before that, he goes on a trip with the President of the United States to London to pay their respects to the British prime minister who passed away. However, while they are there, a group of terrorists who are seeking revenge against the president attack London and hunt him down. It’s up to Mike to protect the president.

London Has Fallen keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat, and unlike other films, London Has Fallen has the viewer hoping that the terrorists don’t achieve their revenge. It's a different kind of revenge film that has the antagonists looking for revenge, and it mostly makes you hope for Mike’s survival as he goes through great lengths to protect the president.

True Grit (2010)

True Grit is a film based on a remake. It follows a young fourteen-year-old girl named Mattie whose father had been murdered by Tom Chaney (an outlaw). She hires a lawman named Cogburn to find Chaney and avenge her father. Although not on the friendliest of terms, Mattie and Cogburn take off together to take down Chaney, along with ranger Labeouf, who is also hunting Chaney.

True Grit, much like the original, is an exciting hunt for revenge. The audience hopes that Mattie will avenge her father, but the film does well at making Chaney seem like a deadly man with many murders under his belt. It almost makes one wonder if Mattie will see her father be avenged.

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy is a movie that follows an Egyptian librarian named Evelyn as she looks for Hamunaptra, otherwise known as the city of the dead. She and her brother save American Rick from his execution due to his knowledge of the city and free him under the condition that he takes them to this city. However, after digging in the city and reading the acclaimed Book of the Dead, Evie unknowingly raises Imhotep—a high priest who conspired with the Pharaoh's wife—from the dead, and in his mummified form, he plans to resurrect his first love using Evie’s body and rule the world.

The Mummy is another film where the villain is seeking revenge for being wronged. In this case, it’s Imhotep who was mummified alive by the Pharaoh's bodyguards. The first half of the film does well at making the main cast likable heroes of the film, which is extremely important for a revenge film when the audience hopes for the protagonist's survival.

