The Glory is the recently released Netflix revenge tragedy that follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a former victim of school violence who seeks revenge on her bullies after taking up a job as a homeroom teacher at the elementary school of her bully's child.

Due to its depth, unabashed ability to face worrisome issues in schools, and a very well-written screenplay, the series is soon at the top of the trending charts. With countless similar-themed shows made each year in Korean cinema, the concept of retribution is not new to cinema. There are, therefore, many options for fans to pass the time as they recover from the season 1 finale.

10 'My Name' (2021)

My Name follows a young lady named Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) who, following her father’s murder, decides to join a gang to exact revenge on her father's killer. She then puts her trust in the powerful crime boss and later infiltrates the police force as the gang's snitch.

My Name features inventive viewpoints and is largely made up of oppressive, dark themes that fiercely mirror reality. Also, the movie's suspenseful action scenes frequently lead viewers to experience heart palpitations due to how realistically they are described. Although lacking Moon Dong-eun’s rigorous planning, Yoon Ji-woo is as daring and astute and will not let the audience down.

9 'Reborn Rich' (2022)

In order to cover up a tax fraud scheme, a member of the Soonyang family betrayed and killed Yoon Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), a devoted higher-up employee working for the chaebol Soonyang Group. Later, in 1987, Hyun-woo awakens to find himself in the body of Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandchild of the Soonyang family, having undergone reincarnation. He plans a hostile takeover of Soonyang Group as the first step in his retaliation, taking advantage of the current situation.

With a compelling plot, top-notch acting, and one of the greatest TV finales that will stick with you long after the credits have rolled, Reborn Rich expertly blends science fiction with a thriller. The show covers the highly complex political and market competitions, the shadowy corners of the tycoon world, and the historical context of the time through each of the lead's life milestones.

8 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' (2022)

Military Prosecutor Doberman chronicles the life of Do Bae-man (Ahn Bo-hyun), a military prosecutor for gambling. He seeks to make use of his abilities to earn money and enjoy a peaceful retirement. However, his perspective shifts when he meets Cha Woo-in (Jo Bo-ah), the wealthy family's daughter and a prosecutor seeking retribution.

The program offers a unique and daring perspective on courtroom and military drama with some tender and funny moments. It's also one of the K-dramas that will send viewers on an action-packed rollercoaster of vengeance and may strongly resemble The Glory.

7 'Revenge of Others' (2022)

Revenge of Others centers on Chan-mi (Shin Ye-eun), a high school student who is distraught by the passing of her twin brother Soo-heon (Park Solomon). She then looks for the truth about her brother's passing and wants retribution from those to blame.

Revenge of Others could be the most like The Glory since it courageously addresses the repercussions of bullying and school violence. Also, it does not hold back from criticizing the flawed legal system and how it impacts victims who are begging for justice. While the wealthy and powerful use their affluence to subvert the truth, the poor are denied justice.

6 'Eve' (2022)

Following the death of her scientist father, Eve follows Lee Ra-el (Seo Ye-Ji) who sets out on a dangerous quest to exact revenge on one of the wealthiest families in South Korea, LY Group, for having planned his assassination. Over 13 years, she suppresses all of her resentment and rage as she develops a strategy to bring down the said company.

Eve follows a conventional theme seen in the essential revenge movies, yet it doesn't feel dated or clichéd because of its creative ways. Nevertheless, with the feminist revolution currently underway, the theme of women pitted against one another feels out of place.

5 'Lawless Lawyer' (2018)

Lawless Lawyer centers on gangster lawyer Bong Sang-pil (Lee Joon-Gi) and suspended attorney Ha Jae-yi (Seo Ye-Ji) working together to exact revenge for the killings of their mothers. Sang-pil saw his mother being killed when he was a child and has since been seeking to find and punish those responsible.

With its excellent portrayal of its characters and their difficulties, Lawless Lawyer brilliantly captivates viewers. It revolves around the traditional good-versus-evil theme as it follows a guy on a quest for justice, much like The Glory.

4 'Graceful Family' (2019)

Graceful Family centers on Mo Seok-hee (Im Soo-hyang), who has been troubled by her mother's unsolved death and is determined to learn the truth. She starts looking into it and finds out that one of her family members killed her mother, so she devises a scheme to catch the murderer.

The show is incredibly captivating to watch and provides a glimpse into the many secrets kept by a wealthy, dysfunctional family. Moreover, Mo Seok-hee gets a lot of assistance on her journey, just like Moon Dong-eun in The Glory.

3 'Vincenzo' (2021 - )

Vincenzo follows the titular character, a mafia consigliere (Song Joong Ki) who escapes to South Korea in order to reclaim 1.5 tons of gold hidden in Geumga Plaza's basement. Vincenzo must use his skills to retake the building and regain his money because a firm has unlawfully acquired ownership of it.

For fans of Western mafia flicks with a hint of Asian culture, the show is a thrilling K-drama that strikes the perfect mix between mind games and action. However, even without the explicit reference to revenge, the show's atmosphere is nonetheless rife with it; as a result, it strongly recalls The Glory.

2 'Secret Love' (2013)

Secret Love centers on the selfless and devoted Kang Yoo-jung (Hwang Jung-eum), who assumes responsibility for her boyfriend Ahn Do-hoon's (Bae Soo-bin) hit-and-run and ends up in jail in his stead. Nevertheless, once inside, her boyfriend, who is now motivated by ambition and a desire for power, dumps her. As Yoo-jung is released from prison, she decides to make Do-hoon pay for his misdeeds by joining forces with the girlfriend of whom was injured in the previous accident.

The subject of retribution is a common one in K-drama, but Secret Love handled it admirably by the time it was published thanks to its compelling plot, excellent acting, and poignant moments. In addition, the idea of women working together on the small screen remains relevant, making it worthwhile to explore.

1 'Taxi Driver' (2021)

Taxi Driver follows Kim Do-gi (Lee Je-hoon), a graduate of the Korea Military Academy, who lost his mother when he was a small boy. He now drives a taxi for an organization that provides a "retribution-call" service to its customers who have experienced wrongdoing and aids them in exacting revenge because he was unable to exact revenge on the person who killed his mother.

Fans may find the show compelling, thought-provoking, and incredibly poignant with numerous moral conflicts, especially among paid killers with a purpose. Moreover, The Glory enthusiasts will enjoy the show's action-packed pace.

