Since its launch in 2011, movie fans have been using the social platform Letterboxd to share their love for the medium. It's the perfect place to rate and review films; and, on occasions, participate in showdowns organized by the site.

One of these showdowns gave users the chance to choose their favorite revenge movies, stories about the destructive power of this often-terrible act. The ten most commonly selected films in this tournament are admirable achievements, from Quentin Tarantino's complex WWII epic Inglourious Basterds, to Christopher Nolan's rule-breaking masterpiece Memento.

10/10 The Fall and Rise of a Hero — 'Gladiator' (2000)

Are you not entertained? Letterboxd users certainly are, seeing as a large portion of them mentioned Ridley Scott's Best Picture Oscar winner Gladiator as one of their favorite revenge movies.

The tale of Maximus Decimus Meridius (you know the rest) is moving and tragic, but also full of emotion, brutal action, and thrilling set pieces. It's beautifully made and its story is nothing short of riveting, making it a worthy addition to the list of the most engaging films in the genre.

9/10 A Dead Man Rises for Revenge — 'The Revenant' (2015)

The Revenant may be best remembered as the movie that finally got Leonardo DiCaprio his much deserved Oscar, but it's also much more than that. It's the harrowing story of a frontierman seeking revenge against those who left him for dead.

Perhaps one of the darkest revenge stories of the 2010s, The Revenant is absolutely staggering. Whereas lesser films of this kind tend to glorify or even romanticize the concept of revenge, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu depicts it as what it truly is: Brutal, soul-crushing poison that is ultimately pointless.

8/10 The Magnum Opus of the Father of Spaghetti Westerns — 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

It's hard to say which is the best film of Sergio Leone, since he has so many great ones. But if a case is to be made for one, many feel that Once Upon a Time in the West, the quintessential Western, is an easy pick.

With this movie about two men protecting a woman's land from being taken over by the railroad, Leone crafts a genius deconstruction of progress, revenge, and the Western genre. It's a massively complex narrative worthy of its three-hour runtime, and of being so widely beloved by Letterboxd users.

7/10 You Don't Know What You've Got 'Til It's... — 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Not many filmmakers are able to turn the thriller genre into a chilling experience quite as effectively as David Fincher. Gone Girl, one of his best works, shows a man under the media's spotlight as he becomes the main suspect in his wife's disappearance.

Impeccably made and with Rosamund Pike delivering a top-tier performance as Amy Dunne, this film is about as close to a horror movie as a thriller can get without actually being a horror movie. It's a brilliant exploration of identity, femininity, and revenge as they relate to power.

6/10 Some Memories Are Best Forgotten — 'Memento' (2000)

When asking what Christopher Nolan's best movie is, answers are sure to vary. But Memento, one of his earliest outings, is arguably the most creative and admirable film he has ever made. Told in reverse chronological order, it's the story of an amnesiac tracking down the man who murdered his wife.

The challenging structure is absolutely not the only thing that the film has to offer. Through a cleverly told revenge tale, it shows the astonishing lengths that humans will go to to give their lives some semblance of meaning.

5/10 Altering History the Tarantino Way — 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Inglourious Basterds, a historical drama about a group of WWII American soldiers who cross paths with a French-Jewish teenager with a mysterious past, is usually near the top of lists ranking Tarantino's best films.

Aside from having multiple of the most suspenseful scenes of 2000s cinema, as well as one of fiction's most intimidating and memorable antagonists in the form of Christoph Waltz's Hans Landa, Inglourious Basterds twists and bends history in very interesting ways, with a fascinating revenge story at its core.

4/10 The D Is Silent — 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Yet another Tarantino modern classic, Django Unchained tells the story of a freed American slave who, with the help of a German bounty hunter, sets out to save his wife from a ruthless plantation owner.

For better or for worse (and for the majority of Letterboxd users, it seems, it was the former), Tarantino's style is stronger than ever here, transitioning from relentless cartoonish violence to dramatic social themes. All things considered, though, what gives Django its strength is the empowering revenge story that it tells.

3/10 Better Not Provoke This Guy — 'John Wick' (2014)

Back in 2014, director Chad Stahelski took the world by storm with John Wick, a stylish action flick about an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that humilliated him and killed his puppy.

Where most modern American action movies are criticized for being dull, unexciting, and unengaging, John Wick manages to tell a simple but compelling story and use it as the foundation for slickly choreographed, marvelously edited action set pieces.

2/10 Years of Imprisonment, Five Days of Vengeance — 'Oldboy' (2003)

Not to be confused with Spike Lee's considerably inferior remake of the same name, Park Chan-wook's conclusive chapter to his Vengeance Trilogy follows a businessman who's mysteriously imprisoned, and seeks revenge against his captors after getting out.

Throughout the entire runtime of Oldboy, there is always that terrifying feeling that things won't go well for anyone. It's no spoiler to say that the feeling is justified. The movie is gruesome and absolutely devastating. Few stories better depict revenge as something utterly appalling.

1/10 A Roaring Rampage of Revenge — 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003) and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Letterboxd actually considers this to be two separate films, but since Tarantino conceived them as one complex two-parter entity, it's fair to group them together. They tell the tale of The Bride, a mysterious character betrayed by her employer and fellow assassins, and how she lives to plot her vengeance.

The Bride is pretty much the symbol of the revenge movie genre, and there are plenty of good reasons for that. From the idiosyncratic non-stop brutality of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 to the more dialogue and theme-driven nature of Vol. 2, Kill Bill is the ultimate dissection of the very concept of revenge.

