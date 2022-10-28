Every good villain in the history of cinema has a great origin story that made them turn to the dark side. Revenge for some wrongdoings, justice gone wrong, lost love or heartbreak, and maybe just some tick to be bad - all of these make for some very amazing villains with evil at heart.

Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but revenge also makes for some movies that can blow your mind and give you some very evil vengeance ideas at the same time. What could be better than a stone-cold villain with a heartbreaking past, a rightful hero who values truth and justice, and an intriguing plot that hooks you right to the crescendoing climax?

10/10 Kill Bill (2003)

After her ex-boss Bill viciously attacks her, a pregnant assassin or also known as ‘The Bride’ falls into a coma for four years. When she awakens, she vows to wreak vengeance on him and his associates, making it the perfect revenge flick for an angry afternoon.

Directed by the genius Quentin Tarantino, the movie is simply unique and appeals to multiple desires at the same time. You might be in the mood for a 1970s martial arts film, a story about a legendary sword and the Ronin who wields it, or a simple good vs. bad cowboy standoff. You get all three in "Kill Bill."

9/10 The Godfather (1972)

A cult classic for anyone who claims to be a cinema connoisseur, this movie had raving reviews from critics and fans alike. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, this movie rose Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, and Diane Keaton to fame.

This movie or series of movies has everything you would expect from an engaging thriller, from an organized crime family to power-hungry backstabbing. The movie follows the rise of the son who takes over the empire from his glorious (god) father.

8/10 Django Unchained (2012)

Quentin Tarantino is most definitely a legendary filmmaker, but he also seems to have various takes on seeking revenge as seen in this classic flick. This film is a quintessential western full of drama, suspense, and tension with a wildly variable plot but with a sense of realism.

Django is a great man because of his willingness and desire to learn, his incredible courage, loyalty, and his love for his wife as a direct motivation, despite his own safety. This also adds many ideal elements for a good revenge drama. Critics and fans alike have commended the movie for its real themes and rooted characters.

7/10 V for Vendetta (2005)

This 2005 film is set in a modernistic and fascistic Britain, where a freedom fighter fights an oppressive society using terrorist tactics. Evey assists him in his quest to destabilize the government.

Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman headline this evergreen revenge classic. The film's timelessness, understanding of the dangers of authoritarianism, character arcs, and subtle religious themes in the movie's message have earned it critical acclaim from both the audience and reviewers.

6/10 Memento (2000)

This revenge flick follows the tale of a man who suffers from short-term memory loss but is hell-bent on exacting revenge on his wife’s murderer. The sight of his love’s killing is the last thing is remembers and uses extreme means to keep his memory intact like tattoos and extensive notes.

Christopher Nolan skillfully brought his vision to life on the big screen with this directorial. Released in 2001, the movie was said to be ahead of its time and a story that ushers the relevance of mental disorders and illnesses in modern-day society.

5/10 The Prestige (2006)

In reality, one should watch this movie just because of the extremely talented and bright star cast including Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, and Scarlett Johansson. But the striking rivalry, tearful tragedy, and determination for sacrifices make this movie a definite must-watch.

It retells the story of a long-running feud between two stage magicians in late-nineteenth-century England. It has a poetic structure; that is, it claims to be a collection of real diaries kept by the lead characters and later compiled.

4/10 Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Inglourious Basterds is a satirical critique of war cinema and its ongoing idolization of the WWII era, delivered through Tarantino's propensity for on-screen violence, pop culture references, and rich use of analogy.

This is yet another Quentin Tarantino masterpiece that is derived from various real-life incidents but conveyed with fictional elements. A star-studded cast, witty script, plausible plot, and violence add to the charm of the movie.

3/10 The Limey (1999)

Wilson (Terence Stamp) is a tough English ex-con who travels to Los Angeles to avenge the murder of his daughter. Wilson immediately goes to work, constantly fighting Valentine (Peter Fonda) and an army of L.A.'s toughest felons in the hopes of finding clues and piecing together what happened. After surviving a near-fatal beating, being thrown from a building, and being hunted down a risky mountain road, the Englishman determines to inflict his own bodily harm.

2/10 A Time to Kill (1996)

Is it justice to kill monsters who rape your loved ones? This is a question that arises and gets dealt with throughout this movie. Carl murders the rapists who raped his daughter and then faces charges and a legal trial.

With Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Samuel L Jackson, and Kevin Spacey in lead roles, this movie shines a spotlight on some very important topics. Not only is "A time to kill" really beautifully done, but it also explores racism in an intriguing way. Each character is not only well-developed, but the actors that play them give it a convincing level of realism.

1/10 The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Full of action, adventure, and drama, this movie symbolizes revenge and vengeance that stems from pure anger. This Kevin Reynolds directorial tells the story of a man who escapes prison where he was wrongfully accused and sentenced by a so-called friend.

This epic tale of betrayal is based on a book, like all great stories are! It also blends historical fiction with the themes of forgiveness, mercy, and revenge very well. The brilliance of the movie has been appreciated widely.

