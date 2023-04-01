The Western genre is the gift that keeps on giving. Although far from the juggernaut it used to be in the '60s and '70s, the Western remains a highly influential and crucial part of the Hollywood ecosystem. Modern interpretations of the genre have begun blurring its previously set rules, resulting in some of the best revisionist Westerns in film history.

Deconstructing the genre's conventions, the revisionist Western presents a more challenging view of the Old West, away from the romanticized version that most audiences might have. Revisionist Westerns are intriguing and complex, and many have high rankings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Brimstone' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%

Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, and Kit Harington star in the psychological Western Brimstone. The plot centers on Liz Brundy, a frontierswoman who becomes a fugitive after being accused of a crime she didn't commit. Hunted by a ruthless religious man, Liz, and her children seeks refuge in the mountains.

Brimstone's length, violent tone and confusing structure might put off some viewers; however, committed performances from a game cast elevate the material. The film is also a successful subversion of the Old West, presenting a narrative with multiple morally-gray characters that challenge audiences.

9 'Hostiles' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, and Wes Studi star in Scott Cooper's revisionist Western Hostiles. The plot centers on an army captain who joins a young widow as they escort a dying Cheyenne chief and his family back to their home in Montana, encountering several hostiles along the way.

Although Hostiles' plot is muddled and occasionally deceptive, the film works thanks to exceptional cinematography and Bale's layered performance. The plot might not be the most challenging or innovative in Western history, but it successfully depicts Native Americans with depth and empathy, shining a light on a group of people that remained unfairly sidelined by the genre.

8 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell lead an impressive cast in Quentin Tarantino's 2015 Western The Hateful Eight. The film follows eight strangers who collide at a stagecoach stopover seeking refuge from a blizzard. However, not all is what it seems, as dangerous secrets come to light, leading to a deadly confrontation.

Quick-paced and violent, The Hateful Eight has all of Tarantino's trademarks. It might not be his most ambitious or cohesive film, but then Hateful Eight remains a thrilling and entertaining entry into his filmography, boosted by the legendary Ennio Morricone's score and a powerful performance from the ever-underrated Jennifer Jason Leigh.

7 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Andrew Dominik directed Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck in 2007's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. The film dramatizes the relationship between Ford and James, including the details and events that led to the former killing the latter.

Powered by Affleck's disquieting performance, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is a successful deconstruction of James, one of America's most elusive figures. Although the film's deliberately slow pace might be too much for some, Assassination is ultimately a thought-provoking piece of cinema and one of the most intricate Westerns in recent memory.

6 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Tarantino's love for Westerns came to light with 2012's Django Unchained. Jamie Foxx stars as the titular character, a former slave who partners with a German bounty hunter, played by Christoph Waltz in his Oscar-winning performance, to track down his long-lost wife, held captive by a ruthless Francophile played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

An ode to Spaghetti Westerns, Django Unchained finds Tarantino at his loudest, most violent, and most stylized. The film's revenge plot might be common ground for the acclaimed director, but the ruthless and clever script finds ways to revolutionize the genre through its bold and subversive depiction of the Old West. And while its depiction of slavery will divide audiences, Django remains one of Tarantino's most provocative efforts.

5 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Starring a large ensemble of all-Black actors, including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall is the rare Western that proves the genre's diversity. The story chronicles an outlaw's efforts to reunite his crew to pursue his recently-released enemy and features loose versions of classic figures from the Old West.

The Harder They Fall is a successful adaptation of the Western formula, mostly thanks to its ridiculously talented cast and impressive production values. Offering a well-told story, the film balances several intriguing ideas, even if it doesn't do much with them. It might not be as disruptive as it could or should be, but it remains an exciting entry into a genre that refused to step out of its comfort zone for decades.

4 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Russell Crowe and Christian Bale star in James Mangold's 2007 remake of the classic 3:10 to Yuma. The film follows an improvised rancher who agrees to escort a dangerous outlaw, with the two forming a begrudging bond along the way. Ben Foster, Vinessa Shaw, Peter Fonda, and Logan Lerman also star.

Mangold's gritty approach and Cowe and Bale's excellent performances make 3:10 to Yuma an exciting and superior entry into the Western genre. The film goes deeper than its predecessor in exploring the intricacies of the main characters' troubled relationship, offering an insightful portrayal that challenges mainstream notions of "right" and "wrong." Blurring the lines between "good" and "evil," the film features a complex plot that never sacrifices thematic resonance for cheap thrills.

3 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Bone Tomahawk is among the best horror Westerns in recent memory, if not the best. Kurt Russell stars as a small-town sheriff who leads a group to rescue three would-be victims of a cannibalistic Native American tribe. Patrick Wilson, Mattew Fox, and Richard Jenkins also star.

Horror and Western are not two genres that usually go hand-in-hand. However, Bone Tomahawkblends them seamlessly, delivering a chilling and violent portrayal of the Old West that will satisfy thrill-seekers and Western fans alike. The film might be a slow burn, but once the action begins, it doesn't stop; while it doesn't always earn its length, Bone Tomahawk remains a must-see.

2 'Slow West' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Michael Fassbender and Kodi Smit-Mcphee star in the revisionist Western Slow West. The film follows Jay Cavendish, a young Scottish man who employs an Irish bounty hunter to help search for his love in the American West.

Impactful and stirring, Slow West is among the best and most underrated Westerns of the 21st century, using its contrasting leads to tell a striking story about love, trust, and violence. Blending elements of the coming-of-age genre with the classic tropes of the Western, Slow West is a showcase of Smit-McPhee and Fassbender, proving that few can outdo them when it comes to introspective dramas with a bite.

1 'The Power of the Dog' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Benedict Cumberbatch gives the best performance of his acclaimed career in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning The Power of the Dog. The film tells the story of Phil Burbank, an intimidating but repressed rancher who forms a confrontational dynamic with his brother's new wife and her son. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee star opposite Cumberbatch.

The Power of the Dog received universal acclaim from critics. The film's tense and seductive tone, along with the cast's performances, Campion's directing, and the score, were acclaimed. Challenging the Western's ideas of manhood and power, the film is a profound, hypnotizing, and revelatory entry into the classic genre.

