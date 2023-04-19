A film genre that has sustained over the years, science fiction films allow for the fertile imagination to run wild. The genre has consistently been both an avenue for blockbusters and social commentary movies alike. However, there are a few key films that have contributed to its success.

These movies, whether due to their inventive concepts, ambitious scope, or redefining visual effects, created a lasting legacy in the sci-fi space. Elevating or at times even subverting the expectations of the genre, these films are some of science fiction's most influential.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Referred to by Steven Spielberg as his generation's "big bang", 2001: A Space Odyssey is peerless. Released during the dawn of the New Hollywood takeover in America, 2001 almost transcended its surroundings. It is a film that could have been released at any point in history and be equally impactful. However, it still paved the way for almost every following science fiction epic.

Despite its awe-inspiring visuals, it is a particularly cynical and bleak film. Yet, 2001 still managed to become a big hit and breakthrough into the mainstream zeitgeist. A technical masterpiece only equaled by its unmatched intellect, the film has been the source of worship for decades, with George Lucas saying the film is "far superior" to even his own sci-fi sensation, Star Wars.

9 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Blade Runner is a chicken or the egg scenario. Is it an incredibly prescient science fiction masterpiece that predicted much of our society's future, or, is it an incredibly crucial science fiction masterpiece that only seems prescient due to how much influence it has espoused over culture? In reality, it's probably somewhere in the middle.

Progressive, ambient, and stark, Blade Runner is as critical to the neo-noir and cyberpunk genres as sci-fi. While its ruminativeness was a point of critique upon initial release, it is now seen as part of what makes the film extraordinarily thematically complex. Blade Runner is one of the rare films that gets more in-depth the more thought that's applied to it.

8 'Her' (2013)

Although audiences need a divorce from the flurry of wistful romantic sci-fi films that have been pumped out since the mid-2010s, most of them are just trying to recreate Her. Exploring the relationship our society has with connection and technology, Her was a far more tender comparison to another excellent film like Ex Machina, which analyzes similar ideas.

What makes the film special is that it doesn't work from a sci-fi framework. Instead, it uses the genre and its futuristic setting as solely a foundation to help get across the story. It's a vulnerable movie, but not too much to be frail. Packed with small wisdom, Her is one of the defining films of the 2010s.

7 'The Matrix' (1999)

The Matrix is fresh, sleek filmmaking, and like most of the films listed, combined high concepts with crowd-pleasing thrills. The film is incredibly subversive, from its casting to its action sequences. Whether capturing viewers for its innovative premise or startling fight choreography, the movie is constantly referenced even to this day.

Although it owes a great deal of influence to martial arts films, other elements of The Matrix, like its concepts of the 'red pill' and 'bullet time' are its own. The camera work here can be spellbinding, courtesy of both The Wachowskis and cinematographer Bill Pope, whose additional work with Edgar Wright and Sam Raimi has made him a master of camera wizardry.

6 'Back to the Future' (1985)

While the previous films have been about the future, this one is about the past. A touchstone of American filmmaking, Back to the Future is a perfect movie. It is flawlessly constructed, delightfully acted, a charming comedy, and a riveting action adventure. The 1980s may not have been the peak of cinema, but Back to the Future could fool you.

The film is redolent of the Golden Age of Hollywood, a Capra-esque marvel that can be both a family escapade and a commentary on American culture, parental relationships, and the concept of fate. Hitting every beat, the film is a deceptively sage coming-of-ageless classic.

5 'The Terminator' (1984)

What started as a dream of director James Cameron soon turned into an epiphany, then a concept, then a script, and eventually one of the most fruitful franchises in cinematic history. However, despite doing well at the box office, The Terminator was initially met with surprisingly tepid reviews from critics.

As chilling as a horror picture with as much punch as an action one, eventually, this science fiction film got its warranted praise. The film fast-tracked the career of Cameron, who was now being cited as the second coming of Ridley Scott or John Carpenter. Spawning several sequels, The Terminator also secured Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of Hollywood's top leading men.

4 'Children of Men' (2006)

Science Fiction films have always been one of the leading genres for societal parables. Going back to the 70s, movies like Soylent Green or Silent Running were commentaries on their age. In the 21st century, no sci-fi film was a better combination of thrills and sophisticated human drama than Children of Men.

Although the film was a box office bust, it quickly became one of the decade's most lauded pictures. The design of the film is purposefully "anti-Blade Runner", as the desolate futuristic landscape is so barren it is almost more redolent of the far past than the near future. It can be difficult to watch at times, but Children of Men is a cautionary tale of the highest acuity.

3 'Metropolis' (1927)

A list such as this would not be complete without Metropolis, which was released almost a century ago. Like many classics, particularly of the science fiction variety, many were skeptical of the film early on, with even H.G. Wells accusing it of "foolishness" and "cliché". However, it is a measure of its sheer force and magnitude that Metropolis has lasted this long.

It was a pressing film then, and strangely, feels just as pressing now. The visuals remain grand, but its seminality remains due to its place in the ongoing war between humanity and technology. Only this year, 2023, has Metropolis entered the public domain. New filmmakers and producers can try and update it now, but it would be ultimately pointless.

2 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

With his first two films, Being John Malkovich and Human Nature, Charlie Kaufman became one of cinema's most vital voices during the fin de siecle of the 21st century. His early work, characterized by a fresh inventiveness and intellectual abstraction, was sometimes characterized as postmodernist. The formativeness of those early films is great, but not as much as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Named the best film of the 2000s by the A.V. Club, the film compounded an accessible romanticism and prevalent theoretical concepts that were becoming sweeping thoughts, such as nostalgia and longing. The ideas of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind may seem worn now, but that is only because so many movies since have worked off its precedence.

1 'Inception' (2010)

Although it was largely dominated by superhero franchise films, at least every second year in the 2010s decade saw an excellent, big-budget sci-fi film from a great director. 2012 had Looper, 2014 had Interstellar, 2016 had Arrival, 2018 had Annihilation, but the first and most spearheading was 2010's Inception.

Inception was an aberration, an original story blockbuster that crushed at the box office. It was a new hope for filmmakers and movie fans during a time of low spirits. Although a lot of it is men in suits talking, Inception's vision is truly original, its engineering spectacular, and despite the amount of praise it has received, its emotional depth still remains underrated.

