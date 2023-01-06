2022 came and went, as did a full calendar year of films that made us laugh, cry, scratch our heads and argue online. After waiting an extra year or two for some releases to see the light of day, last year was so packed with solid entertainment that many would say it rivaled 2019 in terms of the number of high-quality films.

In a year with so much to watch, it takes a special type of movie to earn itself a rewatch. Whether it's for the breezy runtime or the amount of story to dissect on multiple viewings, there are some films worth taking with you in the new year.

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On follows a young animated shell as he comes of age and attempts to reconnect with his family under the microscope of sudden internet stardom.

If a wholesome and life-affirming good time is what you want in a movie, you can't get much better than this under-loved gem from last year. Based on a series of equally adorable classic YouTube videos, Marcel and his wondrously admirable love for life make for an experience that will have you smiling ear to ear and even shedding a tear or two every single time you revisit it.

'Glass Onion'

The follow-up to 2019's Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees world-famous detective Benoit Blanc invited to a private getaway on a tech billionaire's island along with several of his closest friends for a murder mystery party that suddenly takes a deadly turn.

This film's title speaks for itself – while the mystery at the center may be in plain sight, it's most certainly a densely layered plot stuffed with details that viewers will miss the first time. That, paired with a Clue-esque roster of cartoonishly fun characters, makes for a murder mystery that you almost have to watch a few times in order to get the full impact.

'After Yang'

After Yang takes place in the not-too-distant future and follows a human family as they mourn the loss of their eldest son, a robot named Yang. When the father is given access to his memories, what he finds gives him a closer look into who Yang truly was, and the life he lived.

A beautifully meditative family drama, this narrative balances warmness and melancholy in a way that makes the film feel simultaneously like sharing a hug with a loved one after a long time, as well as having one final embrace with a loyal companion before parting ways. Full of heart, masterful writing and touching performances, After Yang is a comfort movie that holds up each time.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a criminally under-seen release that takes place at a mansion during a hurricane party, with a vapid group of 20-somethings who find themselves stranded and suspicious when one of them suffers a bloody fate.

A whodunit disguised as a slasher, this story completely changes upon subsequent viewings. Full of bold choices that would risk falling flat in worse hands, anyone who skipped Bodies to its trailers is missing out. With some of the funniest one-liners of the year and a cast that goes all out from start to finish, this is one of those films that only seems to get better the more you go back to it.

'EnterGalactic'

EnterGalactic is the story of Jabari, a newly single artist living in New York City as he juggles his career with a budding romance between him and a new neighbor.

Anyone who thinks the rom-com is dead wouldn't dare count the genre out after watching this Netflix hit from rapper-turned-actor Kid Cudi. A classic romance formula with stunning animation that takes the familiar to new heights, there's more than enough chemistry and stunning visuals to warrant several viewings.

'Bullet Train'

Bullet Train is an action-comedy movie that takes place on a high-speed train in Japan, and sees Brad Pitt as a veteran hitman as he finds himself at the center of several unfolding plots among the many assassins who also happen to be onboard.

A thoroughly fun time from start to finish, Bullet Train's main strengths lie in its large and star-studded cast, who are clearly enjoying themselves as they punch, stab and shoot their way through the film's runtime. With funny moments and cartoonishly entertaining action sequences, you'll want to press play for another ride on this one once the credits roll.

'Nope'

Nope is Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, and follows a pair of siblings who come from an under-recognized line of Hollywood horse trainers as they attempt to restore their family name by capturing irrefutable proof of what they believe is an alien spacecraft.

Even without the cleverly penned plot, lovable characters and uniquely terrifying monster, Nope on the visual level is the purest form of spectacle. Filmed in IMAX, each frame of this sci-fi Western masterfully captures every inch of the grand, sweeping landscape that the story takes place in. There's far too much to love in this thrilling blockbuster for anyone to watch it just once.

'Hustle'

Hustle is the story of a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (played by the one and only Adam Sandler) who sees a bright future in a street ball player overseas, and brings him to the US to prepare him for the NBA Draft.

While it doesn't reinvent the wheel by any means, Hustle is still an incredibly fun and moving addition to the sports film genre. Packed with tons of heart and some of the best basketball sequences set to film in recent memory, the Sandman's charm is only one piece of what makes this story work so well. You know exactly what you're getting when you watch this Netflix gem, but that's what makes you want to keep going back.

'Prey'

Prey takes place in 18th century America as a Predator lands in Comanche lands and finds itself the target of Naru, a young woman hoping to prove herself to her tribe as a worthy warrior.

The perfect film to pair with the original Predator for a double feature, Prey is a wild and rewarding ride, featuring a badass protagonist played by Amber Midthunder and several dazzling action scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Make sure to add this one to your favorites on Hulu – you'll want to see it again.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Everything Everywhere All at Once spans a literally countless amount of multiverses, with Michelle Yeoh at the center as a mother and wife estranged from her family and seeking to make things right in the midst of an unprecedented fight for her universe and others.

A movie that truly lives up to its title, there's simply too much going on in this electrifying sci-fi-martial arts-romance-family dramedy to even form a full opinion after just one watch. Between jaw-dropping fights and mind-melting visuals, Everything is truly a film that demands the viewer to watch it again and again, and rewards them each time they do so.

