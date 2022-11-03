A great psychological thriller is notable for containing dark, engrossing and suspenseful plot-driven stories. It keeps its viewers captivated from the beginning until the end when the plot finally unfolds. Yet sometimes, it is easy to overlook the finer detail, which viewers may only pick up after a second viewing. Thrillers such as No Country For Old Men draw viewers back thanks to its unique combination of startling violence and darkly humorous edge. Others, like Get Out, warrant a revisit due to its complex layers and masterful symbolism.

During the first viewing, a thriller will give its audience heightened feelings of suspense, excitement, anticipation and anxiety, which means viewers may initially overlook subtle hints. Only during a re-watch will a viewer be more open to accessing the true identity of the film's main antagonistic force. Although the initial surprise has passed, viewers can now focus on different facets of the movie. Certain thrillers are true cinematic masterpieces and deserve a re-watch, which can reward the audience with even greater reveals.

'Get Out' (2017)

Jordan Peele's directorial debut in the American psychological thriller Get Out carries its audience along a twisted yet engrossing and entertaining journey. This suspenseful, thought-provoking social thriller is deeply unsettling to watch. As the theme explores benevolent racism, the film makes its viewer feel a growing sense of unease and horror.

However, there is much more to Get Out than initially meets the eye. The film contains numerous symbols and imagery, including the unsettling Swahili song, 'Sikiliza'. This song plays predominantly at the film's beginning and finale, translating into a warning for the main protagonist. Get Out works on so many levels, and its true meaning can only be fully revealed by re-watching this critically acclaimed masterpiece.

'Parasite' (2019)

In Bong Joon-ho's South Korean thriller Parasite, a low-income family posing as skilled workers cons a wealthy household into employing them. The theme appears straightforward as it examines class conflict and wealth inequality. However, unexpected twists quickly transpire as the story unfolds, ensuring viewers are fully engaged.

Parasite looks at class divisions and the Park family's parasitic tactics to escape a life of poverty. However, once the audience delves deeper, they discover that Joon-ho has utilized imagery throughout the film. Only by re-watching Parasite can viewers fully absorb the finer details of the film's multi-layered dialogue and determine who is the actual parasite.

'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Directed by The Coen brothers, the triumphant film, No Country For Old Men, takes a grim and introspective look into the complexities of human behavior. The film is, in many ways, a straightforward thriller filled with violence and mayhem. Yet, upon closer observation, various ambiguities arise, resulting in a much more complex storyline.

Due to its multi-layered themes, there is much more to explore than simply a battle between good and evil. No Country For Old Men is a brutally uncompromising movie that considers destiny, morality and impulsivity. As viewers re-watch this neo-Western crime thriller, they soon comprehend how all its moving parts come together.

'Shutter Island' (2010)

Martin Scorsese's Neo-noir psychological thriller Shutter Island is relentlessly gripping. The film follows Edward Daniels, a tortured man who cannot escape his past, as he investigates a patient's strange disappearance at a psychiatric facility. The story is riveting, and thanks to its incredible twists and turns, this movie belongs to a group of films that can be re-watched several times.

Shutter Island's ending is a complete shock to first-time viewers, but upon closer inspection, fans can discover subtle hints that foreshadow the end. From the nervous guards who seem to resent Daniels to the patient/staff awkwardness at the mention of Sheehan. For eagle-eyed moviegoers, discovering hidden clues during a re-watch of Shutter Island will help them understand the movie's final twist.

'American Psycho' (2000)

The psychological thriller American Psycho showcases Christian Bale's stellar performance as the sadistic Patrick Bateman. From the outset, Patrick appears to be a clean-cut businessman, but this illusion quickly dissipates as the character reveals his true self. What eventuates is a surreal nightmare filled with brutal violence.

What begins as a typical thriller soon becomes one of complexity due to its perplexing ending. During the initial viewing, American Psycho's plot twists confused many fans leaving many questions unanswered. This alone is sufficient to re-watch and uncover further clues throughout the film.

'Black Swan' (2010)

In the frightening and ominous film Black Swan, acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky transformed ballet, a beautiful dance form, into a masterfully tense film encompassing the pursuit of perfection. The movie follows the protagonist Nina (Natalie Portman), whose passion for ballet rules every aspect of her life. However, the film soon turns sinister as Nina's dark side emerges.

While on the surface, Black Swan appears to be about the intensely cutthroat world of ballet, its narrative soon leads viewers down a path of twists and turns. As Nina loses her grip on reality, viewers similarly question what is real. To uncover the subtle hints that allude to Nina's true fate, Black Swan necessitates more than one viewing.

'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Science-fiction thriller Donnie Darko is a disturbing cult classic that deals with many themes, including mental health conditions, violence, destiny and time travel. Following a bizarre and nearly tragic incident, troubled teenager Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to hallucinate a life-sized rabbit named Frank. As the film progresses, visions soon drive Donnie into a state of darkness and frustration.

Donnie Darko, with its unsettling imagery and excellent performances, is one of the greatest mind-benders of the 20th century. However, due to its complicated plot and confusing timeline and ending, it is difficult to interpret the cult classic after just one viewing. The film warrants multiple viewings to understand its true meaning and fully unveil its hidden clues.

'Memento' (2000)

Christopher Nolan's intriguing movie Memento has long been a favorite among thriller fans. The neo-noir mystery thriller follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a hurting man living with short-term memory loss, looking for the person who murdered his late wife. Unable to rely on his memory, Leonard finds his way by following a complex strategy.

Memento is a mind-bender that plays with time and truth, keeping its audience guessing until the end. With its complex nature and hidden clues dispersed throughout the film, viewers could still miss the finer details even with a re-watch.

'Fight Club' (1999)

The 1999 American film Fight Club is a drama-thriller that follows an office worker's (Edward Norton) pursuit to escape his mundane life. Along the way, he befriends charismatic soap salesman Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and joins an underground fight club. Driven by hallucinations, the man's actions soon transform into destructive acts against society.

The movie is a mystery containing symbolic references to capitalism, leaving its twist-filled narrative open to interpretation. Fight Club continuously blurs the lines between reality and illusion with hints of a dreamlike plot. Only by re-watching, this chaotic drama-thriller will viewers be able to understand and appreciate the true meaning of Fight Club.

'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Directed by David Lynch, the Neo-noir thriller Mulholland Drive is a stunning, interpretable, mind-bending movie. The film follows an aspiring actress Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), who befriends Rita (Laura Harring), helping her discover her true identity.

Mulholland Drive is a memorable and haunting film that carries viewers along a nightmarish depiction of Hollywood. The perplexing thriller purposefully leaves room for interpretation, and double meanings, warranting repeat watches and further discussion.

