Star Wars is full of action and romance, and no couple in the sequel trilogy better encompasses both than Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The connection between the two was intriguing in The Force Awakens; it became more obviously romantic in The Last Jedi, before they finally sealed the deal with a kiss in The Rise of Skywalker.

The relationship between Rey and Kylo, affectionately dubbed “Reylo” by fans, fascinated many because it was unlike any other romance in the series. The two started off as clear enemies and formed a bond that helped the Resistance win the war. One thing that the pairing has in common with every other Star Wars couple is that their story doesn’t have a happy ending. In the grand tradition of Star Wars romances, one member of the couple dies tragically before they can live happily ever after.

7. Interrogation

On Takodana, Kylo Ren follows Rey into the forest, where he looks into her mind and sees that she has seen the map to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). He then takes her in for questioning, believing that he can get the map from her using interrogation. Earlier in the film, we see him rather aggressively interrogate Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), but his interrogation of Rey is something different.

What’s interesting about this scene is it is the first time we see Kylo Ren without his helmet. He takes it off when Rey calls him “a creature in a mask”, and immediately the mood shifts. He isn’t a charred old man like Darth Vader, but a handsome young man. He then proceeds to speak gently into her ear, sympathizing with her deepest insecurities in her own way. Juxtaposed with his interrogation with Poe, this scene comes across as especially tender.

As he looks into her mind, they forge a connection. Soon she’s pushing back, and calls out Kylo Ren’s deepest insecurities. The interrogation scene is electric due to the chemistry between Ridley and Driver, and immediately the dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren is established as the most compelling of the new characters.

6. Second Force Connection

The Last Jedi took Rey and Kylo’s relationship to the next level with the introduction of the Force connection. The two were able to see each other across the galaxy, and this allowed them to communicate and get to know each other without fighting, or one of them having to be restrained for conversation to take place.

After Kylo killed Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens, Rey was pretty much dead-set against him ever being redeemed. In their first Force connection, she wasted no time in trying to shoot him with her blaster (which he felt but wasn’t actually wounded by). The Force brought them face-to-face once again soon after that first connection, and though Rey wasn’t happy to see Kylo, he continued to be more intrigued by their connection than anything else.

As Rey berates Kylo for what he’d done, boasting that she’d found Luke before he could, Kylo asks her if Luke told her what happened between them all those years ago. “I know everything I need to know about you,” she retorts. Of course, later on in the film, Kylo tells Rey his side of what went down, but for now, he simply says, "You do? Ahhh, you do." While the first Force connection established its own existence, this one showed how it could force the two enemies to actually talk, and potentially gain a new understanding.

5. Kef Bir

After running away from Kylo, Rey and her friends head to Kef Bir to find the remains of the Death Star. Kylo somehow knows where they’re going and confronts Rey in the wreckage of Palpatine’s throne room. She attacks him, and they fight atop the surface of the wreckage in the water, until Leia reaches through the Force to… do something.

Whatever she does, it distracts Kylo, causing him to drop his lightsaber. Rey catches it and stabs him through the stomach, which would likely kill him. However, she immediately regrets her action, and tearfully kneels to heal him with the Force.

As Kylo looks up at her in shock, she tells him that she did want to take his hand when he offered it to her in Snoke’s throne room, but that it was Ben’s hand she wanted, not Kylo’s. At that point, he renounces Kylo Ren almost immediately, becoming Ben Solo once more. This scene is when the movie finally has these two stop their pointless, plot-driven bickering and just talk to each other again, giving Rey the chance to say what she needs to.

4. The Elevator

After holding hands with Ben one time, Rey leaves Ahch-To and heads off to the Supremacy. She’s disappointed to be greeted by stormtroopers and handcuffs, but she has no choice except to be taken by him to meet Snoke (Andy Serkis). The suspense rises as audiences begin to question whether the emotional connection forged between these two will be enough to convince Ben to betray his master.

While on the elevator up to Snoke’s throne room, Rey pleads with Ben. She tells him that she knows he can stand up to Snoke because she saw his future when they were holding hands. She gets really close to his face to tell him this, and he responds by telling her that he saw who her parents are, which does throw cold water on the mood inside that elevator.

The relationship between Rey and Ben is hardly the first romance in a Star Wars movie, but it is (at least, up to a point) arguably the most well-executed due to scenes like these. The two mirror each other as much as they challenge each other, and the chemistry between Ridley and Driver takes it the rest of the way. This is a scene that feels like it would fit in Pride and Prejudice as well as Star Wars.

3. Exegol

After stabbing and subsequently healing Ben, Rey heads off to Exegol to confront Palpatine by herself. Despite spending the entire movie telling Ben to kill Rey, Palpatine suddenly says that he never wanted to kill her, and instead wants her to kill him, so he can possess her body. This is hardly a compelling argument, so Palpatine threatens the Resistance to change Rey’s mind.

Just as Rey is about to kill Palpatine Ben Solo arrives to help her. With nothing but a blaster, he charges to her aid. The Force connects them one last time, and she passes him her lightsaber through the Force. He takes it as she whips out Leia’s lightsaber, and they fight off the guards before preparing to face Palpatine together. Before they can do that, he knocks them out by draining their power to revive himself and give himself a new outfit.

After Rey dies, Ben uses the Force to revive her, just as she did for him on Kef Bir. As she comes back to life, she’s overjoyed to see him there and the two finally kiss. This scene almost succeeds in honoring Anakin's intentions from Revenge of the Sith. You'll recall that he went to the dark side because he wanted to save the woman he loved. His grandson manages to succeed where he could not. Of course, Ben dies immediately after, but I pretend I do not see it!

2. The Hut

After gathering the courage to visit the cave on Ahch To, Rey ForceTimes Ben Solo again to tell him about it. She cries to him about how alone she feels, and he tells her: “You’re not alone.” “Neither are you,” she replies, and offers him her hand. You can feel the romantic tension in the scene as he slips off his black glove and extends his bare hand in her direction.

As their fingers touch (from across space!), their faces change as they are able to see into each other’s minds like never before. This is the scene that changed everything for the two and solidified Rey’s belief that Ben Solo could return.

1. Snoke’s Throne Room

After bringing Rey up to see Snoke, you can see the gears turning in Ben’s mind. As Snoke orders Ben to kill Rey, he looks at her with fear, but no indecision; Driver's performance is, as always, remarkable in its ability to communicate many things at once. He uses the Force to kill Snoke with Rey’s lightsaber, which he sends flying into Rey’s hand. This creates one of the most exciting and satisfying moments in any Star Wars movie.

The two communicate wordlessly and spin around back-to-back to fight Snoke's Praetorian guards. The actors and stunt people do a fantastic job during the long tracking shots that cover the battle. After the battle is over, we feel the hope Rey has that this means Ben will finally join her, just as we know that this can't end well for either of them. At this point in the story, Ben hasn't done the work necessary to renounce the dark side. The Last Jedi moved their relationship forward immensely, but had to leave room for the next movie to develop.

It’s then that he tells her the most important thing Rey personally needs to hear: that she has always known the truth about her parents. This prompts her to admit that her parents were nobodies. This is the best thing Rey can hear, because it is the worst thing she can hear. No other answer to the question of her parentage (which wouldn't be so pressing if she were a man) would challenge her more, or open up the future of Star Wars so that anyone, not just those from powerful bloodlines, can be powerful.

