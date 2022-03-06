New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby had been performing standup for over ten years by the time he got his big break in 2007 on Flight of the Conchords. Since then, his gallant and instantly recognizable voice brings smiles to everyone’s faces the second he pops on screen. His latest starring role comes in the form of Our Flag Means Death, a new pirate comedy from the minds of his pals, Taika Waititi and David Jenkins. It will be premiering on HBO Max on March 4th. With Darby’s comedy stylings it is certain to be a fun comedic take on the piracy of the early 18th century. However, before we get to watch him as "the gentleman pirate," let’s take a look back at how he got here. Here are 7 of Darby’s best roles leading up to this newest show.

7. Yes Man (2008)

In his first major film role, Darby plays Norman, the boss of Carl (Jim Carrey) in the 2008 comedy, Yes Man. Yes Man is the story of Carl who decides to revamp his life to try and become a more positive person. As a beneficiary of Carl’s oath to say yes to everything, Carl befriends Norm and even sets him up on a date. For his first film role, it is easy to see why Darby is one of today’s biggest comedy stars. When he’s in scenes with Carrey, he not only holds his own but manages to shine.

6. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Another classic Taika Waititi picture features Darby as the character Psycho Sam, a character name for the ages. In Hunt for the Wilderpeople, young Ricky (Julian Dennison) is on the run in the wilderness with his foster Uncle Hec (Sam Neill). While in the woods, they encounter Psycho Sam who lets them crash at his place for the night. As with most Waititi films, there is a lot of comedy mixed with melancholy, even tragic events. So naturally, Darby is the perfect upbeat comic relief in this charming adventure. This film is a prime example of Darby’s power to have a small amount of screen time and yet still be talked about as one of the high points of the story.

5. Wrecked (2016 - 2018)

This underrated comedy from TBS only lasted a few seasons, but it answers the question, “what if LOST were a comedy?” Darby stars as Steve Rutherford, from Papakura, the Northernmost island in New Zealand who is eventually elected leader of the new society. Darby as per usual delivers his comedic timing to perfection especially when he faces off with flight attendant Owen (Zach Cregger), who also wants to be in control of the island. Few things are funnier than an irritated Rhys Darby and this show is able to showcase his talent for working in an ensemble.

4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) & Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

If you’re stuck inside a video game, what could be more reassuring than finding out Rhys Darby is your guide? Darby plays Nigel Billingsly, a non-player character, who is there to provide assistance to the players in the form of the narrative and their character’s stories. He doles out just enough information to get them started without providing any real hints or clues as to actually survive the game. Nigel also pops up in the sequel in 2019 with more valuable information and proves his worth providing background that is critical for the players’ survival.

3. Pirate Radio (2009)

Originally entitled The Boat That Rocked, Pirate Radio is a UK comedy from 2009. The film stars Tom Sturridge as Carl who gets sent to live with his quirky godfather Quentin (Bill Nighy) who runs a pirate radio station on a boat in the North Sea. The Boat is filled with wild DJs including The Count (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Doctor Dave (Nick Frost), Simple Simon Swafford (Chris O’Dowd), and Angus “The Nut” Nutsford played by Darby. As the crew fights against the government minister (Kenneth Branaugh) who is on a mission to shut down pirate radio stations, the group bonds together for their rights to free speech. Darby fits right in with this crew of storied actors who seamlessly create a crew based on the real-life pirate radio boom in the 1960s.

2. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

The pinnacle of memorable small roles, Darby’s appearance in What We Do in the Shadows is one for the ages. In a mockumentary about vampires in a suburb of Wellington, Darby has a small role as a werewolf. The werewolves are the sworn enemy of the coven of vampires and when the werewolves come in contact with them, it’s not pretty, but it sure is hilarious. Darby is trying desperately to maintain order between the two rival gangs and the angrier he gets, the worse it goes. Darby’s scene in this film is one of the most quoted. The film went on to spin off a hit TV show of the same name currently airing on FX. The show will have it's fourth season premiere sometime in 2022. There has also been a long-rumored spinoff with Darby’s character from the film, but nothing official yet.

1. Flight of the Conchords (2007-2009)

As Murray, the band manager of the titular band featuring Bret (Bret McKenzie) and Jemaine (Jemaine Clement), Darby created this iconic character that is one of the highlights of an already great show. Murray had a big heart and was desperate for his guys to succeed, but also gets frustrated easily. The trio go through their ups and downs but at the end of the day are the best of friends and only want to succeed in America. It’s hard to explain why their arguments are so funny, but they are so over the top ridiculous you can’t help but laugh. Murray holds frequent band meetings and his insistence on having roll call for the three of the is a running gag and always hilarious bit of this beloved series. Darby also lends his vocal stylings to such songs as “Leggy Blonde”, “Friends”, and “Rejected.” The show stands the test of time, and it led to major careers for the three actors as well as frequent collaborator and director, Taika Waititi.

