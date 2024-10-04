Ridley Scott is a filmmaker whose impact on the industry is unparalleled. Despite starting his filmography with the underrated medieval epic The Duellists way back in 1977, Scott continues to craft highly anticipated new movies well into the late stage career. This year’s epic Gladiator II has certainly generated significant hype, as Scott will return to the franchise that brought home the Academy Award for Best Picture.

While he is often best known for the technical proficiency and epic scale of the projects that he works on, Scott is renowned for his ability to work with great actors. Considering the number of intense historical epics, intimate character dramas, and psychological thrillers that he had helmed, it is no wonder why he so frequently works with some of the best performers of their generation. Here are the ten best Ridley Scott movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Matchstick Men’ (2003)

Starring Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell, and Alison Lohman

Matchstick Men isn’t a typical crime movie by any stretch of the imagination, as it is much more centered on a dysfunctional family that is brought together by a series of strange incidents. Nicolas Cage is an actor who has often been accused of overreacting in his performances, but Cage’s inherently quirky mannerisms are well-suited to play an eccentric con man with serious emotional development issues.

Matchstick Men offered a significant breakout role for Alison Lohman, whose performance as Cage’s on-screen daughter helped make the film even more charming than it would have been otherwise. Although Matchstick Men paints a crude picture about what life in con artistry looks like, the terrific chemistry between Cage, Lohman, and Sam Rockwell adds a dark sense of humor that reminds the viewer of just how inherently unusual this line of work really is.

9 ‘All the Money in the World’ (2017)

Starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, and Christopher Plummer

All the Money in the World is based on a wild true story that would have been deemed to be completely ridiculous if it wasn’t inspired by real facts and accounts by the survivors. After his grandson (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped, the eccentric billionaire John Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer) refuses to pay off the criminals, despite the outcries of the boy’s mother (Michelle Williams) and a spy (Mark Wahlberg) that works for his company.

The performances do a great job at reminding the viewer that there were real lives involved, and that a story this infamous goes deeper than just a series of headlines lampooning the ridiculous excess of capitalism. Kevin Spacey was originally cast as the elder Getty, but his sexual assault allegations inspired Scott to reshoot these scenes with Plummer, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

8 ‘Thelma & Louise’ (1991)

Starring Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, and Brad Pitt

Thelma & Louise is a feminist masterpiece that still stands out as one of the most transgressive and inventive projects that Scott has ever worked on. While there are more than a few films from male directors that focus on women’s suffering, Thelma & Louise is a celebration of friendship thanks to the excellent performances by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, both of who earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actress for their work in the film.

While much of the film’s attention was rightly placed on Davis and Sarandon, Thelma & Louise also provided a breakout role for a young Brad Pitt before subsequent films like Legends of the Fall, Se7en, and Twelve Monkeys would turn him into one of the most popular young movie stars of his generation. Pitt’s ability to take on strange character parts has its origin in Thelma & Louise.

7 ‘Black Hawk Down’ (2001)

Starring Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, and Tom Hardy

Black Hawk Down is one of the best modern war films ever made, as Scott was able to capture the chaos and scariness that went into one of the most infamously botched operations in the history of the American military. Scott made the brilliant decision to balance out the cast between tons of A-listers; this allowed the viewer to identify and form emotional attachments with characters that had relatively little screen time, and a few that perished early on.

Josh Hartnett got the most significant career boost from Black Hawk Down, as his performance as a soldier who is unusually thrust into a leadership position during the midst of combat led to one of the most satisfying character arcs in the film. Although much of the attention of the film was placed on its action, it’s hard to go wrong when great actors like Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Eric Bana, and Jason Isaacs are putting in such effort.

6 ‘American Gangster’ (2007)

Starring Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, and Idris Elba

American Gangster is an inventive crime biopic that tells the incredible true story of Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington), a powerful black gangster who rose to prominence in the 1970s by smuggling drugs from planes that were returning from the Vietnam War. While Lucas faced a fair amount of racism at the time, he was able to use this mismanaged expectations about his potential to form a monopoly on New York City’s drug chain.

Washington perfectly conveys the confidence and rage that makes Lucas a compelling figure, with Ruby Dee earning a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her emotional performance as his mother. Also strong is the great Russell Crowe as one of the few morally decent cops in the city that is wise to Lucas’ operation, and begins taking the necessary (if laborious) steps to start plotting his downfall.

5 ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, and Oliver Reed

Gladiator is perhaps Scott’s most successful film, as its Best Picture win and tremendous box office success ensured that it would be a well-remembered work of popular culture. However, it is easy to forget that Crowe also won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film; despite some of his misgivings about the film’s screenplay, Crowe delivered a powerful performance that captured the pride of a noble warrior and the heartbreak of a grieving father.

Joaquin Phoenix created one of the all-time great film villains in Commodus, the cruel Roman Emperor who murdered his own father in order to be put in a position of power so that he could strip Maximus of his titles and sentence him to a life in slavery. The rousing final duel in Gladiator would not be nearly as effective if Phoenix didn’t play such a morally reprehensible character.

4 ‘The Martian’ (2015)

Starring Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, and Jeff Daniels

The Martian is one of the more accurate space movies ever made, as it explores the logical series of events that would occur in the near future if a single astronaut became trapped on Mars. Matt Damon rightfully earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Mark Watney, whose intelligence and whimsical sense of humor made him one of the most uplifting heroes in any of Scott’s films.

The Martian has a very dense supporting cast that brings to life the various departments, subdivisions, and components involved in securing Watney’s escape and survival on Mars, including such acclaimed actors as Chiwetel Ejiofer, Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Sean Bean, Kristen Wiig, Sebastian Stan, Kate Mara, Donald Glover, Benedict Wong, and Mackenize Davis. The strength of the ensemble allows Scott to complete his optimistic feelings about humanity.

3 ‘The Last Duel’ (2021)

Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer

The Last Duel is one of the most structurally inventive films of Scott’s career, as it explores the final medieval trial by combat in the history of France from three different perspectives. It’s revealed that the two French knights portrayed by Matt Damon and Adam Driver are really not as different as they seem to assume that they are, as they are both guilty of having heightened egos.

The most powerful performance in The Last Duel comes from Jodie Comer as a woman whose sexual assault kickstarted the legal proceedings that led to the duel itself. Comer’s section of the film is rightfully labeled as “the truth,” and she gives a powerful performance that pays respect to all the survivors that history has forgotten about when the stories of “great men” are presented without the supported context about their faults.

2 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Yaphet Kotto, and John Hurt

Alien laid the groundwork for the science fiction horror genre, but it also created one of the greatest heroes in film history. It’s hard to talk about the evolution of the sci-fi genre without directly mentioning Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley; it was a character that redefined what heroism looked like, and became prominent in three direct sequels in which Weaver reprised her role.

Alien succeeds because the audience forms an emotional connection with the crew of the Nostromo before the Xenomorph starts rearing its ugly head and picking off its victims one-by-one. Of the entire supporting cast, Ian Holm deserved credit in particular for playing a realistic version of what an android character would look like, even though technology relating to robotic and artificial intelligence were far less advanced when the film was in production in the late 1970s than it is today.

1 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young

Blade Runner is one of the greatest science fiction films of all-time because it asked the fundamental question of what constitutes humanity; although Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is assigned to track down an android (Rutger Hauer) and execute him for living past his allotted time, he begins to suffer a crisis of confidence when he realizes that the android he’s been protecting (Sean Young) is offering him the most stable relationship that he has ever experienced before in his life.

Ford brings the necessary gravitas to the role, capturing the grit and cynicism of a grizzled detective that feels clearly modeled after the classic sleuths in the noir films of the 1940s. However, it is still Hauer who is the heart of the film, as the now iconic “tears in rain” speech is remembered as one of the great monologues in film history.

