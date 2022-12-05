No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.

If you were a fan of the former, this is right up your alley. If you weren't or are unfamiliar with it, you are missing out. Do yourself a solid and get on that! You could also skip MST3K and just enjoy RiffTrax. Either way, a lead on what their best work is would probably be appreciated, right? Their handy Riff-Meter -- a rating system that averages out user votes by the movie -- is a very helpful guide, but this could take a lot of time and come with a hefty cost. Here are the best RiffTrax movies.

RELATED: Can the Spoof Movie Even Exist Anymore?

Rollergator

Image Via Light Source Films

Rollergator is considered to be the worst movie Nelson, Corbett, and Murphy have ever done for RiffTrax by their own admission. Granted, it has some competition as the site debuted this a mere week before they gave us Birdemic: Shock and Terror. Rollergator stars a lively, disembodied, purple, gator-puppet who seems to have possessed an infinitely roller-skating girl's backpack. In the background, a repetitive guitar riff seems to have also cursed most of the movie. If you brave this camcorder film, you'll be rewarded by witnessing the only time Kevin has ever been sent into a frenzy as a result of what he's endured. It's truly a treat.

Jurassic Park

Image via Universal Pictures

Mike and his celebrity guest, Weird Al Yankovic, riff on the 1994 cult-hit dino franchise in this 2008 addition to the site's catalog. It's ranked a solid 9 on the Riff-Meter, but it deserves at least a 9.7. Weird Al's presence should be enough to convince you to consider this one as the Pied Piper of Parody is no stranger to satire as a comedic art form and brings his skill to RiffTrax accordingly. If it isn't, rest assured that Mike and Al have you in dino-size stitches for the entirety of its 127-minute runtime. Did I mention that Weird Al is in it?

Star Wars Holiday Special

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars Holiday Special is infamous within the fan base. Certainly, it's warranted as it's the weirdest entry to behold and somehow managed to clock a runtime comparable with a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at nearly 2 hours. Viewers join Han and Chewbacca as they visit the Wookie's home planet, Kashyyyk, to celebrate Life Day, a holiday of their people. The special includes appearances from the entire starring cast from the original Star Wars and the celebrity likes of Art Carney and Bea Arthur. George Lucas may not have been a fan, but it did give us Boba Fett and an excellent episode of riffing, and for that - we're thankful.

The Twilight Saga

This should be at the top of anyone's list of favorite RiffTrax episodes. The Riff-Meter rating varies by movie, and they would be ranked individually under normal circumstances, but to experience this properly, they should be followed sequentially. By that rule, this makes it one whole session and a heck of a treat. The jokes are nearly perfect, and the riffers' wit matches Twilight's story as it becomes more elaborate. Nelson, Murphy, and Corbett joke on the franchise relentlessly all the way through to the credits of each chapter. Whether you were Team Edward or Jacob, or even a fan of the saga won't matter here. The episode is hilarious enough that it will win you over on its own. However, the choice to name your child "Renesmee" after this will remain up for debate.

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

Image Via Embassy Pictures

For the fan who wants a solid riff for the holidays! Join the crew as they riff one of the most bizarre adventures Santa has ever been a part of. When Martian parents feel their children are watching too much Earth television while an interview with St. Nick is on, they consult the advice of an elder sage. He tells them that the kids are too rigid and need to be allowed to have fun and what better way to do that than kidnap Father Christmas? After realizing Earth is loaded with fakes, the Martian kids decide to also abduct some Earth children to suss out the real Santa. The story continues its quirky path from there, but the riffs hold everything together, providing the perfect choice for the Yule Tide season.

Manos: The Hands of Fate

Image Via Emerson Film Enterprises

Considered one of the best episodes from both MST3K and RiffTrax, Manos: The Hands of Fate is ripe with riff potential. It checks off all the boxes with its janky filming, the lackluster-yet-somehow-over-the-top acting of its cast, and the comedic gold found in the mere presence of Torgo. Originally, this movie was riffed by MST3K creator and writer, Joel Hodgeson, along with Corbett and Murphy as Crow and Tom Servo, respectively, during the show's fourth season in 1994, and stands as the first of many to be re-riffed by RiffTrax. Murphy and Corbett joined Nelson to re-riff Manos at a 2012 RiffTrax Live event and again in the studio three years later. The fact that Manos: The Hands of Fate has been revisited so many times only speaks to the comedic legacy it has left behind.

Sharknado

Image via The Asylum

The Sharknado franchise is already a hit on its own, having six movies that are all equally entertaining. With that said, it's guaranteed that adding riffs to them will enhance your cinematic experience of watching an action hero battle a swirling storm of pointy-toothed, aquatic, apex predators. With how easily accessible and viewer-friendly it is, the Ian Ziering-led franchise can be thought of as the doorway to an appreciation for modern B movies. The crew at its parent production studio, The Asylum, are already experts on the matter with an entire catalog under their belts, so why not enjoy some top-notch riffs while you dip a toe into the genre?

Birdemic: Shock and Terror

If ever there was a "Final Boss" for B movies, Birdemic: Shock and Terror would be that. The James Nguyen flick follows a young software salesman who starts a relationship with a former classmate after just scoring "the million-dollar deal" for his company. Shortly after they begin dating, things begin going horribly wrong as birds begin to attack - spitting acid and exploding upon impact due to mutations caused by global warming. While Nguyen's clip-art-laced message has good intentions, it gets lost amidst the characters wanting to simply hang out, possibly with their family, and have themselves a party. (If that went over your head, don't worry - this will make sense when you watch the movie.) There's both a standard and live version, both of which feature an outro that lasts longer than it should and is riffed accordingly.

The Room

No list of RiffTrax favorites would be complete without this quintessential Tommy Wiseau classic. The Room is considered to be such a unanimously bad movie that it became a cult hit out of sheer irony. Its unexpected success inspired mainstream Hollywood to adapt the book, The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made, into a cinematic feature. While the original may leave the common audience being torn apart with questions, what's unquestionable is how much this movie lends itself to a hearty riffing. RiffTrax's time with The Room should be part of anyone's introduction to the culture and is the perfect example of it.

Cats

On its own, Cats is a trip to experience. The cast features a litter of talented celebrities like Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, and Jennifer Hudson as it dares you to figure out what a "Jellicle Cat" is alongside its teasing that it'll provide an explanation that barely comes. The trailer for this one should be more than enough to assure anyone of a good time. Those who are still unconvinced can sleep soundly knowing that although it was rightfully panned into oblivion by critics -- which resulted in it being re-redited at least once -- this just paved the way for Nelson, Murphy, and Corbett to deliver a treasure of a riff track.