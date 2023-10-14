Even though she was born Margarita Carmen Cansino of Hispanic and Roman descent, the iconic actress is mostly known by her stage name, Rita Hayworth. Even now, Hayworth remains one of the most famous faces in the film industry, both as an A-list star during Hollywood's Golden Age and as a charismatic sex symbol. She is also listed as one of the American Film Institute's Greatest Stars of All Time.

Hayworth was a master in her field and achieved tremendous fame during the 1940s, quickly becoming one of the most treasured personalities. However, she was also a fierce and headstrong woman, and the way she actively fought for independence in a male-centric industry proves that. With a plethora of unforgettable movies under her belt, we look back at some of Hayworth's most memorable, from You'll Never Get Rich to Gilda.

10 'You'll Never Get Rich' (1941)

Featuring some great dance numbers, this 1941 romantic comedy musical included one of Hayworth's earliest roles. It follows a Broadway producer (Robert Benchley) caught by his wife buying a gift for a chorus dancer (Hayworth). In order to save his marriage, Cortland finds himself forced to set dancer Bob (Fred Astaire) and Sheila on a date.

While You'll Never Get Rich may not be among the best of its genre, it is certainly an above-average musical that will entertain audiences throughout. Furthermore, it introduced viewers to the ultimate dynamic duo, Hayworth and Astaire, being the first out of their two movies together.

9 'Pal Joey' (1957)

Well received by general audiences and critics alike, George Sidney's light-hearted musical Pal Joey illustrates the relationship between a charming and funny singer (Frank Sinatra himself) and a wealthy widow who was once a chorus girl, gracefully played by Hayworth.

Pal Joey may not be to everyone's taste, and it certainly could've benefited from a smaller runtime, as its slow pace tends to throw viewers off. However, it is surely worth checking, especially for Rita Hayworth and Frank Sinatra fans. While at times cheesy, Pal Joey keeps it simple and delivers what it promises.

8 'Separate Tables' (1958)

With a strong central performance by David Niven, Separate Tables is an intriguing stage-to-screen adaptation that tackled adultery and divorce among guests at a British hotel, including Hayworth's vulnerable Ann Shankland, who heads to the hotel in hopes of reconciling with her ex-husband (played by Burt Lancaster).

Delbert Mann's seven-times Academy Award-nominated movie was really controversial at the time it premiered mostly due to how openly and frankly it discussed sexual topics. It is interesting and well-written, featuring compelling character studies and a thought-provoking examination of loneliness.

7 'Blood and Sand' (1941)

In 1941's technicolor romance Blood and Sand, loosely based on the Spanish novel "Sangre y Arena" by Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, the illiterate Juan Gallardo (Tyrone Power) rises to fame and fortune in the bullfight arena. However, he ultimately causes his own downfall when he turns his attention to the elegant Doña Sol De Muira (Hayworth).

Stylish and beautifully shot, RoubenMamoulian's movie is certainly worth a watch; even if it falls short of delivering a compelling narrative at times, it assuredly excels at providing audiences with stunning visuals. Despite its cliches, Blood and Sand makes for a nice way to keep boredom at bay.

6 'Cover Girl' (1944)

Hayworth plays a chorus line dancer working in a nightclub in the classic musical comedy Cover Girl. As the title suggests, her character is given a chance at stardom when offered the opportunity to be a well-paid and celebrated cover girl, which ultimately jeopardizes her romance with dancing mentor Danny (Gene Kelly).

As expected, there is hardly any way a movie can go wrong when there are Kelly and Hayworth in it. Cover Girl is a slightly overlooked gem by Charles Vidor that provides audiences with a fun premise and incredible production, including great songs and dance numbers.

5 'The Strawberry Blonde' (1941)

Told in a non-linear manner, Raoul Walsh's feature chronicles Biff's (James Cagney) and Virginia's (Hayworth) complicated relationship. When his friend Hugo (Jack Carson) marries Hayworth's on-screen counterpart and drags Biff into shady business, the character learns the hard way that sometimes one should put their own wants first.

The Strawberry Blonde is a top-notch and charming old-fashioned romantic comedy that features an incredible cast and a nostalgic narrative; it is funny, it is gleeful, it is entertaining, and it is everything one wants a rom-com musical to be.

4 'You Were Never Lovelier' (1942)

Astaire and Hayworth reunite in You Were Never Lovelier to incredible results. In the 1942 film, the charismatic duo takes on the roles of a washed-up American dancer and the daughter of a local club owner who provides Bob with a chance to perform at his club under the condition that he plays suitor to her.

With impeccable dancing and graceful acting performances by both leads — truly a match made in heaven — the William A. Seiter film is certainly worth viewers' time, especially if they are into entertaining choreographies and great scores.

3 'Only Angels Have Wings' (1939)

Howard Hawks' adventure romance Only Angels Have Wings is a story set in a remote South American trading port. It follows the life of a manager (played by the legendary Cary Grant) who runs an air freight company and is willing to risk his pilots' lives just to win an important contract while a traveling American showgirl (Jean Arthur, who competes with Hayworth for the Grant character's affection) makes a stop in town.

Even if its visual effects are obviously dated, the must-see Only Angels Have Wings still makes for a compelling melodramatic adventure that will assuredly entice audiences. It is considered an aviation classic and one of Hawks' finest achievements.

2 'The Lady from Shanghai' (1947)

Regarded as one of the all-time greats in the film noir genre, Orson Welles' (married to the star at the time) The Lady from Shanghai stars Hayworth in one of her best and most unforgettable parts. It follows a seaman (played by Welles) on a complex murder mission after he is hired to work on a yacht.

The perfect pick for film noir buffs who are also into Hayworth's undeniable talents, this 1957 film is guaranteed to provide audiences with a thrilling time. Given its complex and immersive premise as well as incredible execution, The Lady From Shanghai is an irresistible feature.

1 'Gilda' (1946)

To many, "Hayworth" is synonymous with "Gilda," the star's most memorable movie. The 1946 movie — which centers on Glenn Ford's small-timer gambler Johnny, as he is hired to work in a Buenos Aires casino only to learn that his employer's new wife is his ex-lover — marked the actress' breakthrough to a bombshell superstar and remains her most well-liked feature.

Featuring a strong performance from Hayworth that certainly turns many heads — not merely for her beauty but definitely for her talents — Charles Vidor's incredible pulp noir is undoubtedly essential viewing. Furthermore, it also features gorgeous cinematography work and a delicious melodramatic narrative.

