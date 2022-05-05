The Riverdale musical theater episodes have become a yearly occurrence and we are here for it! Riverdale has only a handful of episodes left in their 6th season, but don’t think they’re going to end without yet another musical episode to add to their repertoire. This time around, it’s 2016’s American Psycho. The musical, based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis was also a feature film in 2000 film starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. The musical version just happened to be penned by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa who is the Riverdale show runner, while music and lyrics were written by Duncan Sheik. American Psycho had short runs in the West End in London and on Broadway, but as with most quirky, offbeat musicals, it has gained quite the cult following. It has that in common with Riverdale as the show has certainly never been formulaic or expected.

When Riverdale began doing musical episodes in Season 2, they seemed to choose musicals such as this, not overly popular, but definitely memorable. Riverdale certainly has the fortune of having a cast filled with exceptional vocalists. Not too many TV shows that attempt musical episodes are this fortunate. So before American Psycho debuts, here's a ranking of Riverdale's best musical episodes and moments.

7. La Bonne Nuit

Not a musical theater episode, per se, but there are a lot of musical theater performances going on at La Bonne Nuit. When the high school kids inexplicably were able to open a speakeasy underneath Pop's, we are treated to musical numbers every once in a while. There you can see Josie (Ashleigh Murray) perform "Another Hundred People," from Company, or Veronica (Camila Mendes) perform "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret. But perhaps the best use of the La Bonne Nuit stage was when Veronica, Cheryl (Madeline Petsch), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) perform the classic, "All That Jazz" from Chicago. The tone of the song is perfect for the atmosphere and these three ladies absolutely kill it.

6. "Jailhouse Rock" (Season 3, Chapter 37)

This isn't a full musical episode either, but we would be remiss not to mention it. Archie (KJ Apa) has landed himself in the Leopold and Loeb Juvenile Detention Center. To make him feel a little more at home, his girlfriend, Veronica, rounds up the Vixens in full uniform to show up outside the fence of the jail to perform this little ditty for Archie and his new cellmates. It is quite a performance and is definitely one of the most memorable moments in Riverdale history.

5. "The Return of the Pussycats" (Season 5, Chapter 91)

This isn't musical theater, but it sure is packed with music as it features the long-awaited reunion of Josie and the Pussycats. Josie has become an international singing sensation, however, she has disappeared suddenly from her tour and pops up suddenly in Riverdale after a long absence. Melody (Asha Bromfield) has left law school and is now a YA novelist. Her hit novel, “Summer Storm” has just been optioned by Tyler Perry. In theory, Val (Haley Law) is supposed to play the lead in the movie, or is she? Val is now (almost) engaged to her boyfriend, Alan (Chris McNally), but sure is having trouble giving him an official yes to his proposal.

In exchange for some music lessons, Principal Weatherbee (Peter James Bryant) lets Josie use the school music room for recording some new songs. She reunites with her old band mates, and they are quick to voice their displeasure at her abandoning their friendship and their band. When the real reason Josie has shown up is revealed (her father’s sudden death), her old friends are there to lift her up as they always have been. Reunited, they announce a world tour, and Alan and Tyler Perry will just have to wait. “Get Up” performed by Josie and the Pussycats in a return to their former glory, ears, tails, and all is a highlight.

4. "Big Fun" (Season 3, Chapter 51)

Heathers: The Musical was written by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy. It had short runs in Los Angeles, Off-Broadway, and in the West End and has gained quite the following over the years. With the subject, it should be no surprise that it popped up on Riverdale.

After the deadly serious ending of the musical the year before, Mayor Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) is obviously skeptical of getting behind Heathers: The Musical, but it is up to Kevin (Casey Cott) to convince her that this is actually quite perfect for Riverdale High. Sure Heathers is dark, but it is also quite representative of the issues the teens are going through at this moment. Plus, it’s hard to beat the casting of Cheryl, Veronica, and Betty as the iconic heathers, and Josie as Veronica. When Kevin hires Evelyn (Zoé De Grand Maison) resident Cult farm girl to co-direct, and Cheryl’s very recent ex, Toni to choreograph, tensions rise amongst the cast. Evelyn uses her position of power to be an agent of chaos to recruit for The Farm. And when Betty is able to provide receipts to Principal Weatherbee exactly what Evelyn is up to, she realizes he too is a member of The Farm. This episode's highlight is “Seventeen” performed by Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), then reprised by the whole cast for the finale of the stage performance only to be interrupted by the creepy slow clap of Edgar (Chad Michael Murray).

3. "Next to Normal" (Season 5, Chapter 94)

A 2008 musical written by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, Next to Normal was a critical darling. It won 3 Tony Awards and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010. The story is about a family who is (barely) dealing with grief which is where Riverdale incorporated it into their narrative.

After the shocking death of Polly (Tiera Skovbye), Alice (Mädchen Amick) is struggling with reality. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is desperately trying to get her to begin dealing with her grief. Alice continues to listen to the cast album of the musical Next to Normal which she, Betty, and Polly saw on a trip to NY. Since the story is so similar to what the Coopers are going through, the musical matches up perfectly. Make no mistake, both the musical and the episode are a big old downer, but instead of the musical being performed at school and incorporating the songs into the narrative, in this episode they are the narrative, and it works really well. The performances of Reinhart and Amick are quite exquisite as they portray a family who has been torn apart in so many ways it almost seems impossible to find hope. “Light” is this episode's highlight, performed by the cast of Riverdale. The cast sings about trying to find the light when you’re in a dark situation.

2. "A Night to Remember" (Season 2, Chapter 31)

Carrie: The Musical is what’s known as a Broadway flop, or even a disaster. It didn’t even run a full week before closing in disgrace in 1988. And yet, with time, it was revived in 2012 Off-Broadway and suddenly with a second look, it wasn’t all that bad. In fact, the songs are actually quite good. It may seem an odd choice for this first of the musical episodes, but they took a big swing, and it paid off.

Back in Season 2, Riverdale was still under the threat of the Black Hood. As the students begin rehearsing for the school musical, they receive threats from the Black Hood especially towards their lead, Cheryl who is portraying Carrie. Cheryl, who is dealing with her own psycho mother, Penelope (Nathalie Boltt), is eventually removed from the production and replaced with Midge (Emilija Baranac) as the titular role, and let’s just say… it doesn’t end well. Regardless, it is the first time we get to see what incredible vocal talent the cast has, and they managed to interweave the story of the musical with the stories of the characters. And you really haven’t lived until you see Cheryl, covered in blood threatening her mother. It’s an image for the ages. “The World According to Chris” performed by Veronica and the gang is this episode's highlight. It’s a story of a mean girl who controls everything. Veronica, in this part of the series, is the mean girl of Riverdale and is at odds with the good girl, Betty. Betty watches with disgust as Veronica thrives in this role both on stage and off.

1. "Wicked Little Town" (Season 4 - Chapter 74)

Originally developed in 1998, Hedwig and the Angry Inch was written by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell. It ran Off-Broadway in 1998, in London in 2000, and had a successful Broadway run in 2014 winning a Tony for the stars, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall. It was also a 2001 feature film starring Mitchell.

It’s variety show time at Riverdale High. Kevin, the only one who seems to have a depth of knowledge of underrated musicals, has chosen a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) has zero patience for the choice. Kevin, who claims Hedwig is the perfect choice to represent Gen Z who has a brand-new set of issues to deal with, refuses to give up. Cheryl, Veronica, and Betty enlist the school to show up dressed as Hedwig in protest, but Honey isn’t having it. The music from Hedwig is eerily perfect for the situations our characters find themselves in, and we have to ask, when is Casey Cott going to star in Hedwig on stage?

Two things of note, in this episode. One, it’s not lost on us that the antagonist Principal Honey is played by Kerr Smith who played Jack, one of the first iconic gay characters on Dawson’s Creek back in the late 90s. It’s doubtful that’s a coincidence. Riverdale just loves to be cheeky. And second, this is the formation and first appearance of the iconic band from the comics, The Archies, which includes Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Kevin. Their performance at the end of the episode is a moving melodic symbol of how everyone’s relationships are just on the verge of falling apart. “Midnight Radio” performed by the Archies is a highlight. It’s the finale of the musical and the Archies perform it on the top of Pop’s Diner.

