Road movies have existed since the dawn of cinema. It refers to a sub-genre in which the characters go on an extended road trip, undergoing significant changes and altering their worldviews. Timeless and acclaimed classics like It Happened One Night, Easy Rider, and Thelma & Louise are three of the most famous examples of this celebrated sub-genre.

The 21st century has produced several well-known road movies, many of which have become instant classics. From revered indies to beloved comedies and even a few animated efforts, these films are among the finest examples of the road movie, worthy of standing alongside the classics.

10 'Zombieland' (2009)

Academy Award nominees Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin join Academy Award winner Emma Stone in Ruben Fleischer's zombie comedy Zombieland. The plot follows four survivors of a zombie apocalypse who join forces while trying to stay alive.

Zombieland is wild, fun, gory, and hilarious, an instant classic in the horror-comedy genre. The film features the four characters on a lengthy road trip across the ravaged United States while searching for a haven against the zombies. Part road movie, part overblown horror-comedy, Zombieland is an incredibly quotable thrill ride with a scene-stealing cameo by Bill Murray.

9 'The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The ever-underrated Gael García Bernal plays Latin-American icon and Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Walter Salles' 2004 biopic The Motorcycle Diaries. Based on Guevara's memoir, the film chronicles his expedition throughout South America when he was 23.

Some movies inspire audiences to travel and see the world around them; The Motorcycle Diaries is one such film. Salles captures the beauty of South America, exalting the lush vistas and showcasing the cultural wealth of the southern part of the continent. The Motorcycle Diaries is a classic coming-of-age story, a compelling retelling of the experience that would shape one of modern history's most influential figures.

8 'Into the Wild' (2007)

Sean Penn's 2007 biopic Into the Wild retells the last journey of Christopher McCandless, a college graduate who embarks on an adventure in the wilderness and attempts to live off the land. Emile Hirsch stars as McCandless, leading a large ensemble including Hal Holbrook, Catherine Keener, Kristen Stewart, and Vince Vaughn.

Into the Wild is a beautiful but heart-wrenching and eye-opening exploration of the true meaning of freedom. Hirsch is stellar as the thrill-seeking McCandless, delivering a harrowing and earnest performance that ranks among his best. Into the Wild refuses to romanticize McCandless' adventure, instead emphasizing the innate contradictions of nature and the dangers of refusing to see things for what they are.

7 'Nebraska' (2013)

Alexander Payne's 2013 black-and-white comedy Nebraska stars Bruce Dern in an Oscar-nominated performance. The film centers on Woody, a cantankerous Montana man who sets out on a lengthy road trip to Nebraska to claim a $1 million sweepstakes prize.

One of the great black-and-white movies of the 21st century, Nebraska is a loving, biting, and funny ode to family and legacy. Anchored by Dern's career-best work and aided by an excellent cast, including the scene-stealing, Oscar-nominated June Squibb, Nebraska is an emotional road movie that proves the journey truly is the destination.

6 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' (2021)

Netflix's 2021 animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines is among the streamer's great triumphs. The plot centers on the Mitchells, a dysfunctional family on a road trip who must step up and save the Earth from a machine uprising. The film features a brilliant voice cast, including Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

Exciting and beautifully animated, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is a sweet and uplifting story for all audiences. Like the best road movies, it uses its setting to offer a deeper look into a specific issue; in this case, it's family dynamics and the challenges of growing up in an increasingly advanced world.

5 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Almost Famous is Cameron Crowe's masterpiece, a road trip movie starring an ensemble led by Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, and Kate Hudson. A semi-autobiographical take on Crowe's early life, the film follows William Miller, a teenager touring with an up-and-coming band while writing an article about them for Rolling Stone.

An intoxicating trip into the wild and colorful 70s, Almost Famous is a certified modern classic. The film is a warm and energetic yet sobering coming-of-age story about fame, ambition, and youth, powered by one of the best soundtracks in the 21st century. With an irresistible vibe and enchanting performances, especially from the Oscar-nominated Hudson, Almost Famousis a fascinating journey to a time when everything seemed possible.

4 'Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The 2006 tragicomedy Little Miss Sunshine stars one of the best ensembles of the 2000s. Greg Kinnear, Toni Colette, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Paul Dano, and Abigail Breslin star as the Hoovers, a dysfunctional family on a road trip to take their youngest, Olive, to compete in a child beauty pageant.

Little Miss Sunshine is among modern cinema's most famous independent movies. Funny, sharp, biting, and emotional, the film is a sardonic but loving portrayal of family, strengthened by a spectacular screenplay and Arkin and Breslin's unforgettable, Oscar-nominated performances.

3 'Sideways' (2004)

Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Sandra Oh, and Virginia Madsen star in Alexander Payne's 2004 road comedy Sideways. The plot centers on two friends, depressed failed novelist Miles and past-his-prime actor Jack, who embark on a road trip to Santa Barbara wine county to celebrate Jack's upcoming wedding.

RELATED: The Best Dramedies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Benefitting from Payne's trademark humor and wit, Sideways is a clever look at middle age and the usual crises that come with it. An outstanding cast further contributes to the film's success, especially the Oscar-nominated Church and Madsen. Sideways is among Payne's most moving efforts, a compelling and comprehensive look at human nature and relationships.

2 'Drive My Car (2021)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 2021 road drama Drive My Car is a modern masterpiece. The plot revolves around the relationship between Yūsuke Kafuku, an aging actor and director, and Misaki Watari, a 20-year-old woman he hires as a chauffeur.

Based on Haruki Murakami's eponymous short story, Drive My Car is a stunning and thoughtful exploration of identity, grief, and acceptance. Its intimidating length might be too much for some, but the film is a rich, profoundly affecting, rewarding experience full of symbolism and meaning.

1 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

Alfonso Cuarón's 2001 coming-of-age road drama Y Tu Mamá También marks a before and after in Mexican cinema. Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Maribel Verdú star in the story of two adolescent boys and a twenty-something woman who embark on a road trip to a fictitious beach, Boca del Cielo.

Presenting a remarkably honest depiction of Mexican politics at a time of deep societal uncertainty, Y Tu Mamá También is a poignant and striking exploration of youth, maturity, and social dynamics. Erotic, intelligent, and emotionally powerful, Y Tu Mamá También is the rare road movie that packs meaning in every shot, never allowing a single line of dialog to go to waste.

