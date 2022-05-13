This week, it was announced that a sequel to the definitive mockumentary classic This Is Spinal Tap was in development with the original cast. It is certainly not the only time in recent memory where a “legacy sequel” to a comedy classic has united the original stars. Films like Coming 2 America and the most recent Vacation attempted to cash in on the same nostalgic feelings. What was notable about the announcement wasn’t the sequel itself, but the man who would be stepping behind the camera. Original This Is Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner is expected to return to craft a sequel to his original classic. It was a surprising announcement considering where Reiner’s career has been headed recently. In the past few decades, Reiner’s films have pretty much flown under the radar. Does anyone remember Shock and Awe, LBJ, or The Magic of Belle Isle?

It's easy to forget that Reiner was once the director of his generation. Only a few classic filmmakers are lucky enough to make a film that is synonymous with a genre itself. Reiner did that on multiple occasions. It’s pretty astounding to consider how wildly diverse and completely successful his run of hits in the 1980s and 1990s were, with the exception of North. Reiner is one of our finest directors; he could make a dozen more forgettable movies and still be listed in the canon of film history. Each of Reiner’s classics could easily be named as his definitive effort, so ranking them was no easy task. Here are the seven greatest Rob Reiner movies, ranked from great to greatest.

7. The American President (1995)

Even if you’re sick of Aaron Sorkin’s political optimism and simplistic opinions on the nature of democracy, The American President is easier to forgive because it is just so damn charming. Who else would have thought of the President of the United States as a romantic lead? Reiner does enough with the political backdrop to ground the story in realism, but he really relishes on the tormented romance at the center. President Andrew Shepard (Michael Douglas), grieving the death of his wife, falls for the activist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening). Of course, he’s also in the middle of an election and tries to elude scheming Republican rivals and pass a critical crime bill, in true The West Wing fashion. The fact that Reiner makes the relationship seem so cutesy and normal is precisely why the film is so brilliant.

6. Misery (1990)

Misery certainly wowed audiences when it first came out, and Kathy Bates’ terrifying turn as Annie Wilkes is the rare performance in a horror film to win an Oscar (and the only character in a Stephen King adaptation). However, the subject material of Misery is more timely now than ever before. The story of an obsessive fan, who feels that they “know” their favorite creator, is so timely to the current discourse in fandom that it is disturbing to watch. Reiner seemingly predicted the rise of toxic fandom, and what happens when an artist encounters someone who takes their work way too seriously. It’s also one of the best films about writing itself; Reiner spends time focusing on how Paul Sheldon (James Caan) begins his creative process.

5. When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

Sure, it is easy to look back at When Harry Met Sally… now and label it as problematic. There are certainly elements of Billy Crystal’s character that wouldn’t fly today, and a lot of the jokes are a little cringe inducing now. However, When Harry Met Sally… is just as charming as it was in 1989 because of Reiner’s intentionality. He clearly was not acting in bad faith, and does his best to make both Harry (Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) relatable and flawed. He was also not ignorant of the female perspective; in addition to co-writing the film with Nora Ephron, Reiner incorporated notes from co-star Carrie Fisher.

4. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap is the definitive mockumentary. Mockumentaries so often rely upon cameos to make them feel realistic, but This Is Spinal Tap is so accurate to what the rock scene looked like in the mid-1980s that musicians like Sting and Eddie Van Halen admitted that they can’t even watch the film because it is so emotional. This Is Spinal Tap is a “warts and all” portrayal of the realities of a band that lives big, then drifts apart. It’s solidified itself within pop culture history beyond iconic phrases like “dial it up to 11.” The cast has returned to reprise their roles and give performances of the film’s original soundtrack.

3. A Few Good Men (1992)

A Few Good Men is another Sorkin collaboration, and Reiner figured out the perfect way to make the intimacy of the stage work on the big screen. Ever since Sidney Lumet’s classic 12 Angry Men, Hollywood figures have struggled to bring iconic plays to life. How do you make something move at the pace of a film when it was designed for an isolated location? A Few Good Men has the propulsive energy of a thriller. Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) and Lieutenant Commander JoAnne Galloway (Demi Moore) are in a race of time to prove that the “Code Red” ordered by Colonel Nathan R. Jessup (Jack Nicholson) resulted in the inadvertent death of a Marine-in-training. The courtroom scenes are electrifying; Cruise blends his confidence and heroism, and Nicholson has rarely been as glorious hammy. If you don’t recognize the brilliance of what Reiner does with A Few Good Men, then “you can’t handle the truth!”

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

“As you wish.” Reiner has mastered many genres, but The Princess Bride is a masterwork of multiple genres. Is it one of the best romantic-comedies ever made, one of the best epics ever made, one of the best fantasy movies ever made, or one of the best adventure movies ever made? You can even make the case that The Princess Bride is a perfect example of literary criticism, as you get insights about the reality of a fairy tale from a young boy. However you choose to define the film, The Princess Bride is packed with some of the greatest characters in film history. The brave swordsman Wesley (Cary Elwes), the not-quite-a-damsel-in-distress Buttercup (Robin Wright), the rogue mercenary Inigio Montoyo (Mandy Patinkin), and the lovable oaf Fezzick (Andre the Giant) are heroism personified.

1. Stand by Me (1986)

Stand by Me is a powerful summation of what it means to grow up. It’s one of the rare films that captures the beautiful simplicity of a short story; Reiner shows what fleeting memories look like for children who are reflecting on the defining experiences of their youth. Reiner was able to let Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, River Phoenix, and Jerry O’Connell interact like real kids, and the realism makes the final moments so completely heartbreaking. Reiner has made many iconic moments, but none of his endings stick with you quite the same way.

