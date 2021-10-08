Rob Zombie is anything but subtle. His movies are violent and dirty, with human monsters given the focus over the victims. They’re all very in-your-face and isn’t that perfect for the horror genre? Everyone can enjoy a psychological slow burn. But there’s room for Zombie’s aesthetic too, the kind where you sit down and have no clue how far he will go. You might love one of his films while completely despising his next, and those feelings might even spread over to how we ranked Zombie's filmography.

Here are all of Rob Zombie's movies, ranked:

9. Werewolf Women of the S.S.

Image via Dimension Films

The “lost movie” by Rob Zombie, one made up of enough material for a trailer and nothing more. That was on purpose too. Zombie was given the task by filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino for Grindhouse, the duo’s double feature that likened back to the 1970s exploitation movies. Rodriguez and Tarantino brought in filmmakers to help make fake movie trailers to play before each film, and Zombie more than delivered on his part.

At five minutes, the trailer presented German actor Udo Kier as an angry Nazi with an S.S. embroidered handkerchief and the director’s muse/wife Sheri Moon Zombie doing her best Marlene Dietrich. Oh, plus werewolf women and Nicolas Cage cameo-ing as Fu Manchu, without the yellowface but with the stereotypical Asian accent. At the very least, it fit the exploitation theme very well.

8. 3 From Hell

Image via Lionsgate

After escaping prison, the Firefly family goes on the run for one more rampage full of blood and chaos.

Ten minutes of grainy “archival” footage open the film and by the time things really get going, it’s obvious this is a very different film within Zombie’s Firefly trilogy all the way up to its western-themed finale. Unfortunately, with only two of the infamous Firefly family members propelling the story, it loses the momentum of the colorful, vile monsters that populated Zombie’s last two entries in the trilogy.

Despite the rather finite ending of the previous film, there isn’t much detail given to explain how Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) somehow survived their predicament. This is an add-on, feature length epilogue, made for fan service more than anything else. If 3 From Hell pulled anything from the previous films, it wasn’t the better aspects. The universe Zombie created is full of terrible people doing terrible things. How much could such a franchise really explore? Not much, and while the trio got some mild development and pathos previously, here they’re just a clan of psychos.

Haig, a fan favorite in the role of Captain Spaulding, is limited to a cameo for obvious, unfortunate reasons. The actor’s health was in decline and he ultimately passed away the same month 3 From Hell was released. Even though this wasn’t an entirely satisfying sendoff for Haig, his co-stars Sheri Moon Zombie and Bill Moseley still bring their manic energy.

7. 31

Image via Saban Films

Carnival workers are forced into a life or death game with one objective: survive twelve hours against killer clowns.

This one is not a slow burn and the violence never lets up. Zombie loves his crazy clan of three who this time are veteran actors Malcolm McDowell, Judy Geeson, and Jane Carr portraying aristocratic overseers and announcers. Their association is the more intriguing, unsettling aspect of this story and isn't nearly dived into enough. With heavy makeup and towering wigs, they’re instantly given more personality than the group of unwilling game contestants.

But for Zombie fans who love his filmography of demented killers, he creates yet another with actor Richard Brake as Doom-Head. Brake has such a wild, so-very-wide stare that you could be mistaken in thinking he has no eyelids. He remains an active threat, all the way to the final minutes set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” Zombie does love an iconic 1970’s song layered over a climactic sequence. But in the end, plenty of his other films have succeeded in many places this one doesn’t.

6. Halloween

Image via Universal

After years in a mental institution, Michael Myers breaks out and descends upon the residents of Haddonfield.

After the abysmal Halloween: Resurrection underperformed at the box office and was additionally not so well received by the fans, the October-themed franchise went into development hell. As time went by, it was decided the slate would be wiped clean. The new film was to be a “reimagining” with Zombie on board as director; his gritty aesthetic would breathe new life into the slasher icon.

Michael Myers is made into a humanized boogeyman, one who is very tall and hulking thanks to the role being played by retired wrestler, Tyler Mane. Some might say the humanizing of Myers was too much while others loved the more realistic take with the character. He was born into a horribly abusive life and he grew up to be a horribly abusive killer, delivering his trauma onto his unlucky victims of Haddonfield.

Laurie Strode is very much an average, everyday teenager in this version, compared to Jamie Lee Curtis’ original take on the role which was far more vanilla. Actress Scout Taylor-Compton's Laurie can be obnoxious and sweet. She’s not a character trope, she’s very much a character. Then there’s Dr. Loomis, who is somewhat the same from the original, which is a shame as having someone with the acting caliber of Malcolm McDowell, the role could have been taken in many other directions. The iconic score is pulsating. The kills are brutal, meeting the quota for movie audiences of 2007. For better or worse, even with the new elements, Halloween felt like an overall retread of the 1978 classic.

5. The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

An ex-wrestler and a super-spy team go after Dr. Satan to stop him from marrying a stripper with a satanic birthmark.

The Rob Zombie movie you probably have never seen. You might be reminded of The Ren & Stimpy Show while watching this raunchy, animated musical but 90’s cartoons is not the only thing Zombie is paying homage here. The filmmaker goes on to show his love for horror classics, from The Creature from the Black Lagoon to Alien, and plenty more.

Zombie wasn’t above letting audiences know how he felt about the mixed response to his Halloween remake by having El Superbeasto drive right into Michael Myers. Elsewhere, ghosts making love in the graveyards are all too common in this world, which Zombie envisioned as a Gothic landscape. The animated world he puts together is part fantasy, part wish fulfillment and the joy he surely felt in making it come alive, is infectious.

4. The Devil’s Rejects

Image via Lionsgate

The Firefly family takes to the road in an effort to escape a very enraged sheriff, who is a relative of a past victim.

Right off the bat, The Devil’s Rejects pulls the rug out from under the audience and changes the narrative completely. This isn’t a repetitive sequel that doesn’t try anything new. It presents itself as a mean-spirited road movie. While the horrors that happened in the first film of the Firefly trilogy happened at night, here, daylight is unsafe.

In one of the film’s most haunting visuals, of which there are a few, a victim runs for her life after being trapped by the family of killers. The skin of a loved one is tied and snug on her face and although she’s frantically running, she doesn’t get far. It’s brutal and disturbing, a complete tonal change. If the first film in the trilogy presented a psychotic wonderland, this one opted to show a more realistic portrayal of the killers. They could exist in the real world.

The Devil’s Rejects ends with all sound stripped away except Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” as the Firefly family enact one last act of violence against a barricade of police. Zombie has you care for their safety, yet also be pleased with their fate. If this was the end to the saga, it would have ended in a blaze of glory in more ways than one.

3. Halloween 2

Image via Universal

Laurie Strode struggles to process the trauma of Michael’s murderous spree, unaware he is planning a reunion.

If the remake was where Zombie slowly molded his own story from the Halloween franchise, Halloween 2 was his personal stamp to unsettle fan expectations. Not only was Myers grunting and charging at his victims, now his hair was grown out and the film answered the question: “What does Michael Myers do in the time leading up to Halloween?” Zombie gave his answer. Myers lives a homeless existence, prone to visions of his long-dead mother and an ethereal white horse.

Then there’s Taylor-Compton’s portrayal of Laurie and McDowell’s of Dr. Loomis. This time around, Zombie truly revamps the iconic horror characters into his own. Laurie has become withdrawn, angry, and volatile. Loomis has soaked up all the true crime fame he could from the events of the last film. These are not at all like the characters audiences recognized and that’s okay. If Zombie was only going to retread the 1981 sequel, what would have been the point?

The film is as unhinged as most of its characters. Taken as his own reworking of the Halloween mythology, Zombie truly gave something different. But in the end, it was perhaps too different for those who went to the theaters. Then again, the theatrical cut greatly pales in comparison to the director’s cut, the latter being a much more coherent film. A third film never materialized but maybe Halloween 2 was the ending it needed to stick to.

2. House of 1,000 Corpses

Image via Lions Gate Films

A group of friends discover a roadside attraction and become victims to the sadistic Firefly family.

The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell tried to repeat the success but there really was no way they could top the original in this trilogy. That is all thanks to the sheer lunacy that Zombie throws into this film. The premise alone is interesting enough: A haunted attraction where you feel unsafe and is, in actuality, a life-threatening situation, works on real emotions. But it's how much further Zombie goes with his concept that makes the film truly unforgettable.

If the fever-dream aspects of Alice in Wonderland were put into a blender with the slasher and body horror genre, perhaps it would create this concoction. House of 1,000 Corpses is an incredibly dark and gritty monstrosity of a film, presenting some of the most repulsive monsters in horror cinema. But it’s so obvious Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, and many more are having a blast, you almost forget and have fun along with them. That’s the twisted relationship with a Zombie flick.

1. The Lords of Salem

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

A DJ’s life becomes a literal hell when her Salem radio station is bewitched by a mysterious record from the past.

Is there really any Zombie movie without Sheri Moon Zombie? Here, she is given a much more subtle and quieter role to work with. It’s all for the better, because this story is for the veteran actors. That is where this film truly shines. Bruce Davison portrays a history author on an amateur investigation to solve the weirdness that starts to plague modern-day Salem. He knows all about the town’s witchcraft past, which is made clear in this film was very real. You almost root for him. But as with all of Zombie’s films, his love is clearly for the villains over any potential heroes and Zombie’s take on satanic witchcraft is anchored by the performances of, once again, a powerful trio.

Dee Wallace (Cujo), Judy Geeson, and Patricia Quinn (The Rocky Horror Picture Show) come together as a formidable force. It’s as if they were pulled from Macbeth and tweaked to fit Zombie’s style. It very much works in the film’s favor. If witches in the horror genre needed to be brought back to their gothic and bloody roots, these three helped sell it. Warmth and quirky charm are just one personality of these sisters. When they need to murder, they will not pause for a moment’s reflection.

Would it really be a signature Zombie film if the ending wasn’t basically a music video gone to hell? Sound is incredibly important in many of his films. It doesn’t hurt that the record featured in the film is a considerably creepy piece of music to the ears. With Rob Zombie given creative freedom to this project, this might just be one of his purest films where he goes as far as he can. At times, it’s shocking; at others, it’s darkly hilarious.

