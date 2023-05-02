Robert Altman was a prolific and hugely influential American filmmaker who had over 50 directorial credits spread out over a career that lasted more than half a century. He has a unique style that's hard to put into words, but is unmistakable when you see it, with his films characterized by ensemble casts (most of the time), an emphasis on characters over narrative, and dialogue that often felt semi-improvised (spoken by characters who often talked over each other).

His movies aren't always accessible, but they are almost always interesting, and within such a long career, it's inevitable that a handful have some degree of mass appeal. The following are his most popular movies according to IMDb users, with his highest-rated films on the site ranked below from lowest to highest.

10 'Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean' (1982)

Image via Cinecom International Films

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean is a film adaptation of a stage play, and is unafraid about making that clear right from the start. The action is contained to a single diner, and the film follows a small group of characters who belonged to a James Dean fan club in the 1950s, and reunite in the 1970s for the 20th anniversary of his tragic passing.

RELATED: Underrated Passion Projects Like 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' That Deserve More Love

It has an ensemble cast without a clear protagonist, though doesn't have nearly as many characters as some of Altman's other films. It's primarily a showcase for the cast, with Cher, Karen Black, Kathy Bates, and others all giving solid performances. Also, the story takes a few interesting (and dramatic) turns, despite its limited scope and occasional staginess.

9 'California Split' (1974)

Image via Columbia Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Few actors gelled with Robert Altman's style as well as Elliott Gould did, so it's unsurprising to see him show up in several great Altman films. California Split is one of them, and here, he also stars with George Segal, and the film follows them as they immerse themselves deeply in the world of gambling, with results that are sometimes funny and sometimes saddening.

There's not much plot, but it's very entertaining and has an engaging atmosphere. It's also the kind of movie that would live or die based on its cast and their ability to match the unique tone on offer, and thankfully, Gould and Segal were more than up to the task.

8 'Gosford Park' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

While it's not quite his highest-rated according to IMDb users, Gosford Park is arguably Altman's most well-known film (at least for younger audiences). The size of its cast is frankly kind of ridiculous, and it might well feel just as difficult to list who's not in this film as it would be to list who is.

It's a unique take on the whodunit genre, feeling more restrained than most examples of that style of fiction, even if at its core, it revolves around a mysterious murder committed at a hunting resort during the 1930s. It's a strange but admirably ambitious film, and features a cast so large that no poster could ever dream of housing everyone's name.

7 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Though its 11-season-long TV spin-off/reworking ultimately bested it in quality, M*A*S*H did ultimately exist as a movie a couple of years before it was a TV show. Like the show, the movie also feels fairly episodic, with it essentially being two hours of army doctors and other hospital staff using humor to cope with the tedium and horrors of the Korean War.

RELATED: 'Succession' and Other TV Dramas That Are Intense Without Life-or-Death Stakes

It's darker and more explicit when it comes to content than the show, which may prove jarring to those who are used to the slightly cleaner (though sometimes still quite heavy) hijinks of Alan Alda's Hawkeye and the rest. Still, this version of M*A*S*H got Altman's 1970s off to a strong start, with the decade housing plenty of films that rank among his best.

6 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Image via United Artists

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Neo-noir movies endure to this day, and have successfully kept the spirit of film noir alive beyond the 1940s and 1950s. Between then and now, Altman played around with the genre by making The Long Goodbye, which mixed dark comedy with a mystery-heavy film noir type of story to great effect.

Elliott Gould plays Philip Marlowe, who's a character most film noir fans will likely be familiar with, and effectively depicts the character out of his depth in a way that's more funny than tragic or tense. Gould and Altman ensure The Long Goodbye works surprisingly well, and of the many Robert Altman films out there, it stands as perhaps one of the most approachable for newcomers.

5 'The Player' (1992)

Image Via Fine Line Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Few movies satirize Hollywood and depict its darker side quite as effectively as The Player. It pokes fun at screenwriting and the behind-the-scenes drama found in Hollywood on a daily basis, following a studio executive whose life spirals out of control after he begins receiving death threats from a writer whose script he rejected.

It goes to some wild places, and probably stands as Robert Altman's most meta-humor-heavy film in his career. Like Gosford Park, it also feels notable for having a huge number of A-list stars in its cast, though in The Player, the majority of them are only seen briefly, or in cameo roles, as Tim Robbins' protagonist remains the primary focus throughout.

4 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Image Via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

After making a darkly comedic anti-war movie in 1970, Robert Altman pivoted dramatically and, the very next year, released a revisionist Western. That movie is McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and it follows the unlikely business partnership between a gambler and a prostitute in an Old West town, and the way they work together to combat a large corporation that eventually shows up on the scene, wanting to take over their enterprise.

RELATED: Blues in the West: Great Westerns That Are Also Very Sad

It was released after the genre's heyday, but nowadays stands out for being one of the best Western movies of all time. It provided further evidence that there were few - if any - genres Altman couldn't master, and is an overall slow-paced yet gripping and undeniably unique take on a familiar genre.

3 'Nashville' (1975)

Image via Paramount

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Nashville is a movie that's so large and sprawling it feels overwhelming at points. It runs for 160 minutes, has more than 20 main characters, and features plenty of subplots and music, with most of the characters being involved in the country music scene in the titular town.

Even if it's a movie that sometimes makes you feel like you're drowning in characters and storylines, it's hard to resist admiring the film's ambition and scope. It undeniably lends itself well to repeat viewings, and earns its place as a classic within Altman's filmography for being what's arguably his biggest film.

2 '3 Women' (1977)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

A perplexing film that's hard to break down narratively, 3 Women is essentially Robert Altman's (mostly successful) attempt to make a psychological drama/mystery movie. It follows two young women who meet through their work and become roommates, only to find that as time goes on, their personalities seem to begin merging.

3 Women feels like the kind of film where some viewers might get entirely different things out of it than what others might get. It leaves so much up to interpretation, it's daunting and maybe even overwhelming... albeit in a very different way from how something like Nashville is overwhelming, given the relatively small number of main characters in 3 Women. And even if it's hard to work out what's going on, what is undeniable is that the film has a unique atmosphere and some surprisingly haunting and surreal moments, particularly during its second half.

1 'Short Cuts' (1993)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

It's understandable why Short Cuts is Robert Altman's highest-rated movie on IMDb, because it's easy to argue it's the best film of his career. It runs for more than three hours, yet stays consistently entertaining throughout, following a large number of characters who live in Los Angeles and find their lives intersecting in unexpected ways throughout the film.

It's a film that balances comedy and tragedy well, and benefits from a great cast all at the top of their game, with each finding themselves playing memorable characters. It's a movie that's now three decades old but doesn't feel it, holding up as something of a modern classic and a high point within Altman's body of work.

NEXT: The Best Movies That Are Over Three Hours Long, Ranked