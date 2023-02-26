Director Robert Eggers has managed to build up a nice resume for himself over the years. From The Witch to The Northman, Eggers' vision and passion for historical horror continue to delight viewers and critics alike. In his early directing career, Eggers created films that tear into the very essence of the focused folklore and expand upon the world in a way very few filmmakers can do. In just three feature films, Eggers has managed to capture the talents of Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson and Ethan Hawke on screen. Eggers isn't the only one who has tapped into folklore-inspired films.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies Based on Folklore to Watch Ahead of The Legend of La Llorona

Myths and folklore films have been a niche space in Hollywood for a while but many filmmakers have done great work in that genre. From the silly whimsical colorful world of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderlandto the gritty and battle-hardened empire of Sparta in Zack Synder's 300, filmmakers use the rich history to paint a cinematic canvas.

10 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Based on the old folklore tales about the real-life outlaw Jesse James, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford tells the story of Jesse James and Robert Ford's relationship and the events that led to James' faithful death. The film bombed at the box office but picked up a cult following the theatrical release.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film was praised by critics for its view on Western films and visual style. The film relies heavily on previous western imagery, including themes like fame and the iconic folklore of Western outlaws.

9 'Black Swan' (2010)

Black Swan pits dueling NYC ballerinas, Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) and Lily (Mila Kunis), against each other for the lead role in the film's production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. As the film inches closers to opening night, Nina begins to lose sight of herself and reality.

Director Darren Aronofsky use of supernatural elements to offset the high-stakes world of ballet has been praised by critics and moviegoers alike. While the film is loosely based on the famous ballet of all time, Swan Lake, the performances of Portman and Kunis helps bring a modern twist to the18th-century story.

8 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Disney

Despite more than 60 film and tv adaptions of author Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, none comes close to Burton's 2010 film Alice in Wonderland. Featuring a stellar cast that includes Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway, Alice in Wonderland is a classic story with a Burton twist.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies That Prove Fairy Tales Are Timeless

Unlike the previous adaptions before it, Alice in Wonderland manages to balance the childish charm of the story and the realism of modern fantasy with next-level CGI.

7 'The Crucible' (1996)

Based off playwright Arthur Miller's play of the same name, The Crucible follows the story of a group of girls who, seen conjuring love spirits in the woods, lies lead to the false prosecution of their fellow townspeople of witchcraft known as the Salem Witch Trials.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder both bring the famous story to life as John Proctor and Abigail Williams respectively. Despite making only $7 million at the box office on a $25 million budget, the film still manages to capture the essence of the Salem Witch Trials.

6 'The Woman in Black' (2012)

Directed by James Watkins and starring Daniel Radcliffe, The Woman in Black follows a widowed lawyer who moves to a small village where a ghost is terrifying the village. The horror gothic films was based on the 1983 novel of the same name.

The film was praised for its cinematography and homage to previous horror ghost films. First role outside the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe was praised for his performance and was nominated for Best Actor at the 2013 Chainsaw Awards.

5 'Beowulf' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros.

Based on the epic Old English poem, Beowulf tells a heroic journey of a warrior who seeks to destroy a monster as he travels to Denmark. The fantasy action film was entirely computer animated and written by folklore screenwriter and director Neil Gaiman.

Relying on a rich epic poem history and groundbreaking CGI, Beowulf managed to overlook its plot failings. The film underperformed at the box office despite the stellar cast of Anthony Hopkins, John Malkovich and Angelina Jolie.

4 'As Above So Below' (2014)

Image via Universal Pictures

Using the found footage documentary style, As Above So Below follows a filmmaking crew as they explore the famous Catacombs of Paris in search of a lost treasure. The film is loosely based on old myths surrounding French scribe Nicolas Flamel and his mythical substance, the philosopher's stone.

As Above So Below elements from various forms of historical mythical lore while maintaining its grip on the story. By building upon the lore and mysterious nature of the real-life Catacombs of Paris, director John Erick Dowdle laid the foundation for a realism horror film.

3 '300' (2006)

Based on the legendary comic by Frank Miller under the same name, 300 is Synder's epic historical film about the retelling of the legendary Battle of Thermopylae during the Greco-Persian Wars. The film's imagery and direction maintained the original vision of Miller's comic book.

RELATED: The 15 Best Historical Epics of All Time

Despite its initial mixed reviews, 300 managed toportray a historical story in a compelling way which earned the title, "historical fantasy." A squeal, 300: Rise of an Empire, was released in 2014 based on another Miller graphic novel.

2 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Known as one of the most scary fairy tales of all, "Hansel and Gretel" has seen very few sliver screen adaptions. None comes close to capturing the sinister and terrifying nature of the Brothers Grimm story than Tommy Wirkola's Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. The film takes the main characters of "Hansel and Gretel" and thrust them into adulthood as witch hunters for hire.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton, the film tailors itself in a way that showcases their chemistry and attempt at fantasy. Although critics tore the film apart due to lack of story, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters found box office success. The film was rumored to have a sequel in the works back in 2015 but nothing has been confirmed.

1 'Snow White and the Huntsman' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Snow White and the Huntsman tells the story of "Snow White" with a darker twist. Starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, the film see the Evil Queen (Theron) enlists the help of a Huntsman (Hemsworth) to capture and kill Snow White (Stewart.) To the shock of the Evil Queen and the audience, the Huntsman seeks to protect Snow White from the Evil Queen.

The film relied heavily on special effects and darker tones to fulfill the film's theme. Like many fairy tales film adaptions, the script was criticized. Overall, the film became a box office hit and led to the release of a prequel, The Huntsman: Winter's War.

NEXT: 10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Robert Eggers