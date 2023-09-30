With an acting career spanning almost 60 years, and a successful directing career spanning about half that time, Robert Redford is one of the American film industry's most prominent figures. As a distinctively handsome and talented actor, he won hearts almost instantly, and was at his height of stardom throughout the late 1960s and into the 70s. Starting in the early 1980s, he also branched out into directing, and found great success there.

As is the case with any legend of cinema whose career spans decades, it can be difficult to summarize everything great Redford's ever been involved in. It'd be tricky enough if acting was all that had to be considered, but the nine movies he's directed (most of them ranging from good to great) means the task is even harder. What follows is an attempt to summarize the very best films Robert Redford's starred in and/or directed, ranked below from good to greatest.

25 'Spy Game' (2001)

One of many compelling action/thriller movies directed by Tony Scott, Spy Games is also notable for having two of the biggest stars of their respective generations in lead roles. Those two, of course, are Robert Redford and Brad Pitt, though this was not the first time they'd worked together, as Redford had directed Pitt almost 10 years earlier (more on that later).

The narrative here can be a bit messy, with things jumping backward and forward in time throughout, though it ultimately is a film about Redford's character trying to get Pitt's character out of a Beijing prison. Along the way, there's plenty of action and espionage-related thrills, making Spy Game a scattershot but still entertaining film with two charismatic lead performances.

24 'The Great Gatsby' (1974)

Though the Baz Luhrmann-directed adaptation from 2013 is probably better known nowadays, The Great Gatsby was also adapted to the big screen with an A-list cast in the 1970s. This version had Redford starring in the titular role, with its cast also featuring the likes of Mia Farrow, Bruce Dern, and Sam Waterston, among others.

It's a little more grounded and not as flashy as the more modern version, but is certainly a faithful adaptation that captures the spirit of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel. It should also be said that Redford makes for a pretty great Gatsby (pun intended), perfectly capturing the character's enigmatic, charismatic, and ultimately tragic nature.

23 'Sneakers' (1992)

Fear not: Sneakers is not, in fact, a movie about shoes, because that doesn't sound particularly exciting (to be fair to 2023's Air, that one was actually a decent shoe movie). Instead, Sneakers is about a group of computer hackers and security experts who band together to steal important data, eventually uncovering an unexpected conspiracy through their actions.

This might be a bit of an ongoing pattern when it comes to various Robert Redford movies, but the cast in Sneakers is super strong. Redford's one part of an ensemble cast that also includes Sidney Poitier, David Strathairn, Dan Aykroyd, and River Phoenix in one of his final roles. It's an entertaining blend of thriller, comedy, and crime genres, still holding up well 30+ years on from release.

22 'The Horse Whisperer' (1998)

When Robert Redford directs a movie, there's a good chance he'll also appear in it, in some capacity, though his best directorial efforts are arguably the ones where he only directed. Of the films where he pulled double duty, The Horse Whisperer is probably the best, being an epic and ambitious drama movie that runs for almost three hours.

It follows Redford's character, a skilled horse trainer, as he assists a young girl and her injured horse following a serious accident the two were involved in. It was one of Scarlett Johansson's earliest roles, here playing the teenage girl helped by Redford's character, and the two would notably also appear in a certain MCU movie some 16 years later.

21 'Brubaker' (1980)

A prison movie that's not necessarily about escape (like many prison movies are), Brubaker has a unique and engaging premise. It's primarily about the warden (Robert Redford) of a small prison who wants to enact changes that will help deal with corruption and other issues, and is willing to go to desperate lengths to improve the place.

Part of his mission to do this involves effectively going undercover in the prison he oversees, so he can get a sense of what needs to change after his time posing as an inmate is over. It's a compelling look at various problems with the U.S. prison/justice system, and rumor has it Nicolas Cage appears in the film at some point as an uncredited extra (good luck actually finding him, though).

20 'A River Runs Through It' (1992)

Before they acted together in Spy Game, Robert Redford directed Brad Pitt in A River Runs Through It, which was one of the latter's first big roles. It's a somewhat slow and low-key movie, focusing more on characters over plot, and mostly exploring the bond between two brothers as they grow up during a tumultuous time in history (principally, World War I through to the Great Depression.

It stays engaging through spanning multiple years in the space of two hours, as well as owing to the fact that it's well-acted and crafted throughout. Those who don't mind something a little relaxed narratively should find a good deal to get swept up in here, with it standing as one of Redford's best directorial efforts.

19 'The Hot Rock' (1972)

The Hot Rock is arguably one of the most underrated heist movies of all time, taking a comedic look at how one gang of thieves continually find themselves tackling the same mission. What seems like a simple job goes wrong, leading to another plan having to be made, which then goes wrong... and so on.

It's like a solid, satisfying heist movie, but turned into something farcical, which makes The Hot Rock tremendously entertaining for those who like their crime movies humorous. Redford leads the cast, and similarly leads the heists, turning in one of his best comedic performances in a movie that overall deserves more love and attention.

18 'Downhill Racer' (1969)

Those familiar with how sports movies usually unfold might not be too surprised by Downhill Racer when it comes to the narrative, but it's the realistic presentation that impresses the most here. There are some fantastically filmed sequences on offer (the first-person perspective stuff would be mind-blowing on a cinema screen), with both Hackman and Redford giving reliably great performances, too.

17 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977)

The sizable length of A Bridge Too Far is matched by its huge ensemble cast, with actors like Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Gene Hackman, James Caan, and Michael Caine (among many others) joining Robert Redford here. The film's scope is also ambitious, with this World War II film detailing 1944's Operation Market Garden.

It ended up being a significant event towards the war's end, and a particularly dramatic one from the Allied perspective, which is focused on here. It's an old-fashioned and sometimes close to unwieldy film, but it's largely entertaining and quite spectacular to witness, making it one older war movie that still holds up very well.

16 'The Way We Were' (1973)

The Way We Were is a movie that shows how division caused by political beliefs is far from a recent phenomenon, even if social media nowadays makes it all seem more prevalent. This 1973 romantic drama is about two people who genuinely do love each other, though their differing views and beliefs do end up causing strain on their initially strong relationship.

Its narrative isn't set in the 1970s, but it captures that highly political and culturally full-on era well, given all the social upheaval of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand are both great in the lead roles here, having believable chemistry early on and then believable conflict later in the film (the latter also got an Oscar nomination for her performance).

15 'The Chase' (1966)

At the risk of sounding too repetitive, The Chase is another Robert Redford movie that has an amazing cast, though many of its stars became more popular in the years following its release. It was an early role for Redford, as well as for fellow Robert, Robert Duvall, with other stars - including Jane Fonda and Marlon Brando - being more well-established by 1966.

The premise here centers on an escaped convict returning to his small hometown, and the various ways this development impacts the people living there. It's not exactly a thriller, and is patiently paced, but proves absorbing thanks to the strength of its cast, and the way it slowly builds tension over the course of its runtime.

Speaking of Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, the two starred in another classic 1960s film one year after The Chase: Barefoot in the Park. It's based on the Neil Simon play of the same name (he also adapted it for the screen here), and the premise is simple, as it's centered on two young newlyweds who find the early days of their marriage to be filled with dramatic ups and downs.

It keeps things pretty breezy throughout, as though the film isn't free of conflict, it's generally comedic and never feels too serious or intense. As a lightweight but heartfelt classic rom-com (of sorts), it all works very nicely, with great dialogue and excellent chemistry between its two leads.

13 'The Old Man & the Gun' (2018)

Robert Redford announced his retirement from acting in 2016, which led to The Old Man & the Gun being touted as the film that would feature his final performance. Since then, he's commented that he regrets suggesting retirement was some kind of certainty, but besides a cameo in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, The Old Man & the Gun remains standing as his final live-action role.

If this does end up being Redford's final role, then it's a fantastically bittersweet note to end a career like his on. It sees him playing an aging yet still charismatic thief who continues to pull off heists into his 70s. It's easy to imagine many of his charming, roguish characters from his earlier films becoming the sort of character Redford plays here, making it feel like a well-earned send-off to Redford's career as a whole.

12 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Besides Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the only MCU movie Robert Redford's character, Alexander Pierce, appears in. But luckily for Redford, he happened to land in one of the best in the franchise's history, with this sequel to the first Captain America arguably being among the greatest superhero movies of all time.

It's beloved for the way it inserts the feeling of a political/spy thriller into a superhero action movie, featuring a paranoia-heavy narrative filled with great twists and turns. Redford's performance is also another big reason it succeeds, with him playing a villainous individual within S.H.I.E.L.D. to great effect.

A film that demonstrates how political stories don't always have to be entirely serious, The Candidate blends serious commentary with comedy very effectively. It centers on a young politician who has little hope of being elected to the U.S. Senate, which gives him the confidence to shake up the establishment as much as possible while he can.

It exposes how shallow politics can be, demonstrating this with humor and a striking amount of believability. Perhaps the candidate in The Candidate would undoubtedly be more popular in reality, given he's played by Robert Redford at his most charismatic, but the commentary on offer here still holds up well, and continues to have relevance.

10 'Out of Africa' (1985)

A Best Picture winner at the Oscars, Out of Africa is a sweeping historical/romantic epic, and features two huge stars: Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. The latter plays a woman who decides to start living in Africa during the early 20th century, following her experiences there and the relationship that forms between her and a big-game hunter.

Out of Africa's a movie that's not afraid to take its time, unfolding over the course of 161 minutes. It contrasts wide, sweeping visuals and locations with a fairly intimate story, given the focus is on its two leads throughout much of the runtime. Besides Best Picture, it won four other Oscars, and Streep received one of her many nominations for her role here, too.

9 'Three Days of the Condor' (1975)

Instead, his role in Three Days of the Condor is as a CIA agent who finds himself in the middle of some kind of sinister plot, and one that could have him meeting his end if he makes a wrong movie. It's a dizzying and intense movie, and provides solid intrigue and thrills throughout.

8 'Jeremiah Johnson' (1972)

While it might not be one of the most underrated Westerns of all time, Jeremiah Johnson is still deserving of a little more fanfare than it tends to get. Redford stars as the titular character, with the film feeling a bit like a one-man show at times, given Jeremiah Johnson lives as a hermit/mountain man living in the wilderness during the 18th century.

It's a straightforward movie that soars thanks to Redford's commanding central performance alongside the consistently great-looking visuals. There's plenty of amazing scenery to be gawked at in Jeremiah Johnson, and if all that's not enough, it's also the movie that birthed one of the most iconic GIFs of all time.

7 'The Natural' (1984)

15 years after appearing in one sports movie (Downhill Racer), Robert Redford appeared in another kind altogether: The Natural. That one had been all about international skiing, while this one is about a mysterious batter who rises to fame in the 1930s, despite being middle-aged and having an uncertain past.

Like many movies that revolve around sports, the more of a fan you are of the sport in question, the more you're likely to enjoy the film. Still, even those who aren't crazy about baseball might still find the story and performances here to give the movie overall a good deal of heart paired with an engaging underdog narrative.

6 'All Is Lost' (2013)

The odds are stacked against him throughout, and things naturally build in intensity as the film goes along. The pacing's great, making the movie surprisingly never boring, despite it perhaps not sounding like the kind of thing that could sustain itself for close to two hours. It's a testament to Redford's acting skills that he can act so well with no one else around, and J.C. Chandor's direction also serves to make the entire thing gripping throughout.