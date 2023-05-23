Robert Wise was one of the greatest American directors of his time, with his filmography standing out because of how diverse it is. While many legendary filmmakers can be tied to one or two genres (sometimes justifiably, and sometimes unfairly), doing such a thing with Wise's movies proves next to impossible, given he made Westerns, science-fiction movies, musicals, horror movies, crime films, war movies, and more throughout his lengthy career.

With such an eclectic range of titles, it's hard to pay tribute to them all at once. He was credited with directing dozens of movies, and it's a pleasant surprise to see how many of them are genuinely good. What follows is intended to highlight many of his best works, as well as emphasize the range of movies he directed, showcasing how skilled he was at mastering a host of very different genres.

10 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

Though its 1982 sequel (not a Robert Wise movie) arguably surpassed it, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is still a significant film for the long-running franchise. It was released about a decade after the original series went off the air, and was the first time Star Trek was shown on the big screen, allowing for better special effects and a more epic story than the 1960s show could generally provide.

It's a very faithful extension of the show, retaining the kind of pacing and feel that the original series was known for (arguably being even slower, earning the film some comparisons to 2001: A Space Odyssey). That might mean it's not for more casual sci-fi fans, but it's still got its charms, especially for patient viewers who won't mind the slower pace.

9 'Blood on the Moon' (1948)

A classic old-school Western starring the great Robert Mitchum, Blood on the Moon is a solid early-career effort from Robert Wise. Its plot follows a cowhand who feels conflicted after a friend asks him for help with a cattle-related dispute, only for the cowhand to realize that his friend might actually be involved in the entire thing for immoral reasons.

It deals with conflict and the whole "right vs. wrong" thing in a fairly straightforward way, as these older Westerns tended to do. Still, its story is fairly interesting, it's paced decently, and doesn't waste time with its 88-minute runtime. It's pretty good overall, and worth a watch for fans of classic Westerns.

8 'The Sand Pebbles' (1966)

The Sand Pebbles ranks up there as one of the legendary Steve McQueen's best movies. It's an epic war movie, running for just over three hours and telling a story set in China during the 1920s, with McQueen playing an engineer on a gunboat, showing what happens when the boat's crew is tasked with rescuing a group of missionaries that are being held captive.

It's surprisingly intense and violent for a movie made in the 1960s, perhaps standing as one mainstream release that played a part in loosening film censorship (with the infamous Hays Code no longer enforced by 1968). It might feel a little long for some, as well as a bit old-fashioned, but much of it proves to be quite powerful, and McQueen's performance here is overall one of his greatest.

7 'The Andromeda Strain' (1971)

Revolving around a mysterious virus from space that wipes out an entire small town, The Andromeda Strain may prove more interesting to modern-day viewers, given the real-life virus that dramatically altered life in the early 2020s. Then again, that may also make it less appealing to some, especially those who like to keep their reality and fiction separate.

When it comes to pacing and feel, The Andromeda Strain isn't too different from Wise's Star Trek film, though this one admittedly isn't set in space. So, again, those who prefer their sci-fi action-packed and consistently fast-moving may not love The Andromeda Strain, but those who like a good slow-burn story should find it engaging.

6 'I Want to Live!' (1958)

A gripping crime/drama film revolving around a woman on death row, I Want to Live! is very loosely based on the true story of Barbara Graham. She was convicted of murder though maintained her innocence, with the film depicting the final part of her life, including her being convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

It's naturally very heavy stuff, especially by the standards of a 1950s film, with it overall still managing to pack a punch. It shouldn't necessarily be considered 100% factual, and, inevitably, some won't respond fantastically to the film suggesting Graham was innocent. However, as a movie that condemns the idea of sentencing a prisoner to death as a punishment, it remains compelling and persuasive.

5 'The Haunting' (1963)

As should be obvious from the title, The Haunting is a horror movie, and a demonstration of how Robert Wise was right at home directing for that genre, too. It follows a group of people investigating an infamous house that's said to be haunted, with the film's protagonist, Dr. Markway, being particularly keen to conclusively prove the existence of ghosts there.

Haunted house horror movies are of course exceedingly common, but The Haunting is certainly one of the better ones, and likely inspired many that were released in the following decades. This 1963 movie shouldn't be mixed up with the 1999 remake, which is generally considered to be far inferior to the original.

4 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (1951)

Classic, old-school science-fiction doesn't get a whole lot better or more iconic than The Day the Earth Stood Still. Its 1951 release ensured audiences at the time still had World War Two in relatively recent memory, with the film overall commenting on war through its story of an alien and a robot that visit Earth, warning the human race that more conflict will result in the planet's destruction.

Rather than an alien invasion movie, it's more an "alien visitation" movie, not being about conflict or action so much as it's a drama about human nature and the fragility of life. It joins The Haunting as another Robert Wise movie that received a less beloved remake, with this one (released in 2008) at least being worthy of a small "whoa," given it starred Keanu Reeves.

3 'West Side Story' (1961)

An emotional musical about gang warfare that presents an updated retelling of Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story is one of the most acclaimed musicals of its day. It was also a huge success when it came to the Academy Awards, winning a total of 10 Oscars (including Best Picture).

It's fantastically directed and acted overall, largely enduring to this day as a great movie. Some of its missteps (more noticeable when watched today) were remedied in the 2021 adaptation by Steven Spielberg which - unlike the remakes/updates of The Haunting and The Day the Earth Stood Still - thankfully achieved a similar level of quality to the original.

2 'The Set-Up' (1949)

A lean and efficient crime/drama that runs for just 73 minutes, The Set-Up also functions as a film noir movie and a sports film, meaning it crosses over into a surprising number of genres for such a short film. This does ensure it feels well-paced and certainly economical, standing out against some of Robert Wise's more epic and much longer later films.

Here, the plot revolves around throwing fights, gambling, and what happens when a boxing manager gets involved with gangsters (spoilers: it never ends up well). It packs a punch (terrible pun intended) to this day, and likely inspired later filmmakers, too, such as Martin Scorsese with Raging Bull, and Quentin Tarantino with the Bruce Willis storyline in Pulp Fiction.

1 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

As far as wholehearted, old-fashioned, and classic musicals go, they don't get too much more iconic than 1965's The Sound of Music. This might not make it an ideal musical to watch for those who don't love the genre, but it's hard to deny its greatness for what it is, with it justifiably earning the kind of reputation it holds to this day.

It's got heart, romance, and unapologetically classic songs that will become earworms, no matter how hard one resists. As Robert Wise's other well-known musical, released four years after West Side Story, it also proved to be a huge success at the Oscars, winning five awards, including Best Picture. As the director's most iconic and widely-celebrated movie, The Sound of Music deserves to ultimately be crowned as his best.

