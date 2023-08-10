The Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis is assuredly one of the most famous filmmakers of recent times. Having been working since the 1970s, the ex-University of Southern California film student and Steven Spielberg protégé came to the public attention as the director of the action-adventure romantic comedy Romancing the Stone.

Having later directed the now iconic and highly referenced 1980s science fiction film Back to the Future, Zemeckis remains a respected and well-known filmmaker in the industry to this day. To celebrate his undeniable talent and fifty-year-long career, we rank some of the director's best works according to IMDb scores.

10 'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

In this action adventure, a romance author (Kathleen Turner) travels to Colombia after receiving a treasure map in the mail from her recently murdered brother-in-law, which she is forced to exchange in order to pay the ransom for her kidnapped sister.

Often referred to as the blueprint for a great romantic adventure, Zemeckis' fun 1980s blockbuster, Romancing the Stone,is equal parts intriguing and humorous, providing audiences — especially those who are into the genre — with an excellent time in front of the screen as well as great chemistry between Turner and Michael Keaton.

9 'The Walk' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Telling the story of actor-writer Philippe Petit through Joseph Gordon-Levitt's portrayal, The Walk depicts the artist's lifelong dream of being a high-wire artist when he goes against all odds: on August 7, 1974, the French adventurer plans to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center with the help of mentor Papa Rudy in a seemingly impossible stunt.

With alluring visuals and great acting performances, The Walk, which provides an unconventional take on the heist genre, is a gripping watch that keeps audiences invested (especially when seen on IMAX 3D). Featuring an intense finale that will have audiences' palms sweating, this intense Zemeckis film is certainly worth checking.

8 'Flight' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This Denzel Washington-led 2012 thriller centers on an airline pilot who undergoes the difficult quest to save almost every one of his passengers on his malfunctioning plane that ultimately crashed. However, an accident investigation ends up exposing some unsettling information.

On top of being well-acted (as anyone would expect, given that Washington takes the lead role), Flight is a well-crafted and thought-provoking action drama that tackles mature themes of personal growth and escapism. All in all, this solid character study is both touching and engaging with masterful direction to match.

7 'Back to the Future Part III' (1990)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

As the title suggests, Back to the Future Part III is the third installment of the treasured science fiction franchise, and it centers on Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) final quest after he obtains a message from Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd). When Marty finds that his friend was murdered, he travels back in time to save him.

Although some audiences argue that it is the weakest out of the three, this simple but effective (and refreshing) 1990 film moves the series forward in different directions and provides the iconic trilogy with a satisfying closure by combining science fiction, comedy, and Western genres to great results.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

The extraordinarily talented JodieFoster brings astronomer Dr. Ellie Arroway to life in this science fiction mystery from 1997. She discovers definitive radio evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence after years of looking, unearthing detailed instructions to build an enigmatic device.

Based on the Carl Sagan novel of the same name, Contact is a visually alluring watch that features an exhilarating premise on top of an incredible execution. Even if it is not a perfect film to some, it is a formidable addition to the genre, with some people even naming it one of the greatest sci-fi films in the industry.

5 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

In the iconic animated adventure Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a cartoon bunny convicted of murder has no chance of escaping the charges against him thanks to a cartoon-hating investigator.

It is not for no reason that this refreshing Zemeckis take on the animation genre is considered a classic today — featuring iconic cartoons like its protagonist and Jessica Rabbit, the genre-bending 1988 feature and engaging homage to film noir makes for a good pick for audiences of all ages, remaining an impressive technical achievement all these years later.

4 'Back to the Future Part II' (1989)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Even if weaker than its predecessor, Back to the Future Part II is nonetheless enjoyable and engaging. The two characters ultimately learn their own time has been affected after returning from saving Marty's future son from disaster, which prompts them to set out on a mission to restore the space-time continuum.

This flawed film may not be to everyone's liking (especially considering how loved the first installment is). Still, it features a complex and well-written story with the same compelling characters we all know and love. Although Back to the Future Part II arguably had the potential to be something greater, it still provides audiences with an unforgettable voyage through time.

3 'Cast Away' (2000)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Released in 2000 and starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, the inspiring Cast Away is a "man-against-nature" flick that highlights the importance of willpower and hope by centering on a FedEx executive who accidentally crashes on a remote island and experiences both a physical and mental metamorphosis.

Needless to say, Hanks' Academy Award-nominated performance is undoubtedly one of the best aspects of this adventure drama, which also turned out to be one of Zemeckis' most fully-fledged films. Capturing the endurance of the human spirit, Cast Away is equal parts heartbreaking and triumphant.

2 'Back to the Future' (1985)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

This major sci-fi 1985 blockbuster remains one of the most treasured and beloved in its category, with many viewers from all ages still reaching toward the films today. The first entry to the franchise introduces audiences to Michael J. Fox's 17-year-old character, who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling machine invented by his close friend.

A highly creative and inventive film for the time it was made, the charming Back to the Future is filled with memorable moments and fun lines that stand the test of time and remain regularly referenced by global audiences. Overall, this unforgettable adventure through time is both playful and clever, making it extremely hard for viewers not to fall under its spell.

1 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Featuring a powerhouse Oscar-winning performance by Hanks, Forrest Gump tells the moving story of a man who is not bound by his limits and does not see himself as disadvantaged. Because of this, he attempts to live a fulfilled life by doing everything he possibly can — from dominating on the gridiron or fighting in Vietnam — and inspiring a lot of people in the meantime.

Although tender and moving, Forrest Gump is also slightly controversial, with many people believing it has aged poorly and is an ableist film. Nevertheless, it is an undeniable fact that Zemeckis' comedy-drama has seemingly won over the hearts of many, enduring a classic to some viewers.

