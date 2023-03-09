Regarding robots and their relationship with humans, cinema has depicted them in one of two ways. Either they are the bringers of the apocalypse seeking to exterminate the human race, or they are the noble machines that help ensure humanity survives. In addition, they can be the heroes of their own stories or the trustworthy companions of humans, essential in ensuring the good guys win.

Of course, how good and beneficial they are to the heroes depends on the robot. They can be simply good from the outset or reprogrammed from their evil ways. Still, they can provide an appropriate ideal as machines evolve in the real world.

10 Alpha 5 – 'Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers' (1993-95)

The faithful servant of the interdimensional wizard Zordon (David Fielding), Alpha 5 (Richard Steven Horwitz) is the robot butler-like friend of the original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. While Zordon supplied the team with the magic and technology to make their missions achievable, Alpha helped operations on a day-to-day basis, especially with updates and distress calls.

He may be childlike, hyperactive, and easily scared, but Alpha is loyal, kind, and willing to lend a hand wherever possible. If his Halloween party appearance is any indication, he’s also a hit with the ladies.

9 Johnny 5 – 'Short Circuit' (1986)

His name is Johnny 5 (Tim Blaney), and he is alive. He began as one of a group of robots intended for use in the Cold War, despite not being initially designed with that purpose. One day, unit number "5" is struck by lightning, causing him to become self-aware enough to escape his military owners.

While more equipped to fight than his cute appearance might suggest, he is not in the mood to kill anybody. While his creators want him destroyed due to the potential danger of him just existing, he wants to have fun and consume as much human entertainment as possible for “input.”

8 WALL-E — 'WALL-E' (2008)

One of many models of trash-compacting machines constructed by the BNL corporation, the titular remaining model has been left alone on Earth for thousands of years. Of course, doing this job for thousands of years has given WALL-E (Ben Burtt) a playful, shy personality who enjoys collecting knick-knacks, interacting with his pet cockroach, and watching old musicals.

One day a robot named EVE (Elissa Knight) comes down from the sky, and he falls in love with her. But when EVE suddenly leaves, WALL-E will travel across the universe to be with her again — and potentially change the future of Earth while he’s at it.

7 R2-D2 — 'Star Wars' (1977-)

One half of the central duo that has appeared in every installment of the Skywalker saga. While less chatty than his companion C3-PO (Anthony Daniels), R2-D2 is far braver and willing to do the job. He has served Anakin (Hayden Christensen), Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) for many years.

Small, cute, and surprisingly good in a fight, he has held information such as death star plans and the location of Luke Skywalker. In addition, he can deliver holographic messages to people across the galaxy; once, he even had the ability to float across certain distances.

6 Data — 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987-94)

Under the guidance of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Second officer Data (Brent Spiner) serves as the COO of Starship Enterprises D and E. Like his spiritual predecessor Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Data is an emotionless, humanoid being, albeit an android rather than an alien.

Despite this, he is in a search to understand fundamental human nature, as well as become more human himself. Whether done by an emotions chip or choosing to experience a finite lifespan, it’s fair to say his objectives were achieved. As Picard noted, he aspired to the best parts of being human, even while exposed to the worst.

5 Astro — 'Astro Boy' (1963-)

He is the robotic superhero who is as popular in Japan as Mickey Mouse is in America. Created as a replacement for a scientist’s dead son, his creator quickly realized he could not fill the hole in his heart. After a brief time in a robot circus, the robotic boy, later christened Astro, was found by the kind Professor Ochanomizu.

Now Astro spends his days mastering his abilities while saving the world from evil machines, supervillains, and extra-terrestrial threats. He has rocket boots, super strength, and speed, and he can shoot lasers from his fingers.

4 T-800 — 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

In the future, artificial intelligence gone haywire will result in machines called Terminators taking over the world and driving humanity to near-extinction. But a group of humans, led by John Connor, are destined to win this war, so the machines send one of their own into the past to kill John when he’s just a kid.

To remedy this, John sent a reprogrammed Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to protect his younger self, destroy the evil terminator (Robert Patrick) and prevent the apocalypse from happening. A Stoic being, he obeys any command John (Edward Furlong) gives him and develops an understanding of the value of human life.

3 The Iron Giant — 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

During the Atomic Age, this alien robot (Vin Diesel) arrives on Earth without memory of who he is or his original purpose. However, after befriending a young boy named Hogarth (Eli Marienthal), he begins to learn more about the world while being urged to keep his existence a secret.

He is a curious being who frequently has to account for his gigantic size compared to others. While heavily implied to be a being meant to invade and destroy, the Giant becomes inspired by Superman comics to help people and save the town from accidental destruction.

2 Baymax — 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

He is a personal healthcare companion currently owned by Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter). Created by Hiro’s older brother Tadashi (Daniel Henney), Baymax (Scott Adsit) is huggable and always attentive to people’s health but proves to be a powerful fighter as the most potent member of Big Hero 6.

He perfectly understands people’s health while lacking social skills and a complete understanding of patient consent. Nevertheless, he is very attentive to people’s needs, a surprisingly skilled fighter, and will do everything in his power to ensure you are satisfied with his care.

1 Bumblebee — 'Transformers' (2007-)

On the faraway planet of Cybertron, intelligent machines waged war for the planet’s resources. The Autobots longed for peace and protection, while the evil Decepticons sought to ravage and conquer. Finally, their fight was brought to Earth, where the battle rages on.

Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) may be the leader of the Autobots, but Bumblebee is their most famous member, and especially the heart of the team. Whether helping Samuel Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) find the girl of his dreams, bonding with Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) over their tragic pasts, or simply blasting Decepticons away, if there’s an Autobot to count on, it’s Bumblebee.

