Hollywood heartthrob and film icon, Rock Hudson, was a legend in his own right and gained notoriety for classic dramas and romantic comedies like Pillow Talk, Written on the Wind, and the classic Western, Giant. Born Roy Scherer Jr. to Katherine Wood and Roy Scherer Sr., but at the age of seven, his adopted stepfather Wallace Fitzgerald changed his name to Roy Harold Fitzgerald. Hudson's debut film appearance was in 1948 in "Fighter Squadron," and he eventually signed a long-term contract with Universal Pictures.

After starring with Jane Wyman in Magnificent Obsession, Hudson was established as one of the world's favorite leading men known for his towering six-foot-plus height, smoldering good looks, and irresistible smile. Out of the actor's seventy-plus films, including Come September and the classic melodrama, All That Heaven Allows, these are Rock Hudson's best movies according to IMDb.

10 'The Last Sunset' (1961)

Brendan O'Malley (Kirk Douglas) is a fugitive on the run who makes his way across the border to the farm of his ex-girlfriend, Belle (Dorothy Malone) where he's hired by her husband to help with a cattle drive to Texas. When Sheriff Dana Stribling tracks O'Malley down with a warrant, he joins the drive to keep an eye on him and ends up falling in love with the outlaw's former lover.

Hudson stars in the 1960s Western, The Last Sunset, directed by Robert Aldrich who is known for other classic movies like The Dirty Dozen, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and the film noir, Kiss Me Deadly. Despite its various errors and plot holes, The Last Sunset still consists of top-notch performances by two of Hollywood's finest stars on the silver screen.

9 'Send Me No Flowers' (1964)

A middle-aged hypochondriac, George Kimball, overhears his doctor on the phone discussing another patient's failing heart, and despite getting a clean bill of health, he believes that he's the one who is dying. Unable to tell his wife, Judy (Doris Day) the terrible news, he confides in his friend and neighbor, Arnold (Tony Randall) who agrees to help him find another man for Judy to marry once he has passed away.

Hudson teams up with Day and Randall for their third and final film together in the underrated screwball comedy, Send Me No Flowers. The movie takes the classic miscommunication mix-up and builds it up into a hysterical farce that only Hudson, Day, and Randall have the uncanny ability to pull off.

8 'Come September' (1961)

American businessman, Robert Talbot, spends every September at his villa in Italy with his casual girlfriend, Lisa (Gina Lollobrigida), but when he arrives earlier than usual, he discovers that the overseer of his villa has turned it into a luxury hotel. Talbot tries to kick get rid of the uninvited company, but he soon finds himself playing chaperon to the teenage guests while trying to mend his relationship with Lisa.

Come September marked Hudson's first of two films with Lollobrigida and also stars Sandra Dee, Joel Gray, and musician, Bobby Darin, in his film debut. Hudson and Lollobrigida have the perfect combination of fiery passion and witty banter that make them a convincing couple who surprisingly, never become a saturated distraction from the rest of the film.

7 'Magnificent Obsession' (1954)

When a spoiled playboy, Robert Merrick, is severely injured in a boating accident, a resuscitator is used to save his life, but at the same time across the lake, a generous physician, Dr. Phillips, has a heart attack and without the device, he doesn't survive. Merrick soon learns about Phillips' death and out of guilt, he studies to become a surgeon and tries to right his wrong with Phillips' widow, Helen (Jane Wyman).

Magnificent Obsession is a remake of the prominent 1935 film of the same title and directed by Douglas Sirk who, according to Turner Classic Movies, helped shape Hudson into a solid leading man. Despite a decent run at the box office, Magnificent Obsession earned mixed reviews but since then, it has become a cult classic credited as one of Hudson's signature films.

6 'Man's Favorite Sport?' (1964)

Charismatic salesman, Roger Willoughby, has a knack for selling fishing equipment but when a fishing tournament is announced, his boss wants him to enter the competition unfortunately, Willoughby doesn't know anything about fishing. With the help of a publicist (Paula Prentiss) and her friend (Maria Perschy), they give him a crash course on the sport causing chaos throughout the competition.

Howard Hawks' romantic comedy, Man's Favorite Sport?, is a tribute to the director's classic screwball comedy, Bringing Up Baby, starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. Hawks originally wanted Grant for the role of Willoughby, but Hudson effortlessly holds his own and manages to bring his own brand of charm and style to Hawks' traditional vision of a male hero.

5 'Lover Come Back' (1961)

After a series of events, advertising agent, Jerry Webster promises a campaign for a product that he made up on the spot, and when his boss (Tony Randall) advertises it, he has no choice but to come up with something. Meanwhile, a rival executive, Carol Templeton (Doris Day) tries to steal Webster's new client away, but she mistakes Webster for the product's creator resulting in pure mayhem and eventually romance.

The New York Times called Lover Come Back one of the most delightful satiric comedies since Frank Capra's It Happened One Night starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. Unlike most romantic comedies, Lover Come Back mixes up the genre's typical battle of the sexes theme with plenty of psychological jousting and practical jokes between Day and Hudson plus Randall's midlife crisis that develops into one of the movie's funniest sub-plots.

4 'Written on the Wind' (1956)

In Texas, Mitch Wayne works for the oil-rich family of his childhood friend, Kyle Hadley (Robert Stack) whose struggle with alcohol makes him a questionable heir to the family business. Wayne starts to catch feelings for Hadley's neglected wife, Lucy (Lauren Bacall) but when his friend winds up dead, Hadley's sister, Marylee (Dorothy Malone) accuses him of murder.

The classic Southern Gothic melodrama, Written on the Wind, broke Universal Pictures' open-day box office record and earned three Academy Award nominations with Malone winning for Best Supporting Actress. Despite not receiving an Oscar nomination, Hudson gained almost unanimous praise for his powerful and heartfelt performance as well as his and Bacall's natural connection.

3 'Pillow Talk' (1959)

Interior decorator, Jan Morrow (Doris Day) shares a phone line with a womanizing songwriter, Brad Allen, who constantly ties up the line talking to his girlfriends. During a night out, Allen recognizes Morrow's voice coming from the table next to him and when he sees the other end of his party line, he puts on a fake accent and introduces himself as a Texas rancher visiting New York City.

After a string of dramas, Hudson took on his first comedy role in Pillow Talk, also marking his first film with Day as well as the beginning of a beautiful, lifelong friendship between the stars. The movie was a partial revival for both Hudson and Day who right off the bat, had a genuine spark and their rare and humorous chemistry made them into one of Hollywood's most beloved on-screen couples.

2 'All That Heaven Allows' (1955)

In a small New England town, widow, Cary Scott (Jane Wyman) starts dating a local landscaper, Ron Kirby, who is much younger than her. Despite their age difference, they become engaged but when the couple is met with unfair judgments by her family, Cary becomes torn between choosing her children or her one last chance at happiness with Kirby.

The romantic drama, All That Heaven Allows, was the second collaboration between Hudson, Wyman, and director, Douglas Sirk. Critics and audiences compared the film favorably to Magnificent Obsession and was praised for Sirk's magnificent use of color, dramatic storytelling, and Hudson and Wyman's magnetic attraction that goes beyond the surface.

1 'Giant' (1956)

After a trip to the East Coast, Texas rancher, Bick Benedict returns home and announces that he's engaged to the lovely, Leslie Lynnton (Elizabeth Taylor). Leslie clashes with Bick's older sister (Mercedes McCambridge) but manages to win over the ranch hand, Jett Rink (James Dean) who begins to fall in love with her. When Jett strikes oil, he and Bick engage in an intense rivalry that winds up impacting the entire Benedict family.

George Stevens' epic Western, Giant, won the Oscar for Best Director and earned Hudson his one and only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Giant is a complex drama that strongly resonates with audiences on all levels and while the overall cast is superb, Hudson gives a captivating performance that many consider to be some of his finest work.

