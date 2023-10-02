Recent standout rom-coms like Love Again and Red, White, and Royal Blue have tugged at the heartstrings of audiences by bringing cherished literary works to life. The allure of rom-com book-to-movie adaptations remains irresistible, as they skillfully weave humor and romance into a harmonious cinematic experience.

So what sets a remarkable rom-com adaptation apart? It's the delicate art of capturing the quirks and chemistry of the characters, transposing them from page to screen while preserving their magnetic charm. As viewers, we crave that relatable cocktail of awkward encounters, stolen glances, and laugh-out-loud escapades. When this blend is executed seamlessly, it results in films like Forrest Gump and The Graduate, which have gotten high scores on Letterboxd.

10 ‘Donkey Skin’ (1970)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.86/5

Jacques Demy'sDonkey Skin is a rom-com adaptation of Charles Perrault's beloved fairy tale. Starring the luminous Catherine Deneuve, the film transports audiences to a whimsical world where a princess must resort to wearing a magical donkey skin in order to evade an unwanted marriage proposal from her own father.

Demy's Donkey Skin masterfully combines elements of fantasy and romance, painting a dreamlike atmosphere that mirrors the enchantment of the original fairy tale. While it might not have achieved the same level of fame as other rom-coms, Donkey Skin stands out thanks to its unique twist on the genre, coupled with its imaginative storytelling.

9 ‘The Postman’ (1994)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.89/5

The Postman, directed by Michael Radford, is an enchanting Italian rom-com that sprang from Antonio Skármeta's novel. The film portrays the transformation of a humble postman named Mario (Massimo Troisi) as he gets close to the exiled Chilean poet Pablo Neruda (Philippe Noiret).

Set against the idyllic backdrop of a coastal village, Mario's journey unfolds as he navigates the power of words and love. Troisi's poignant performance, as well as the genuine rapport between the protagonists, evokes a genuine emotional resonance with audiences. The Postman received widespread acclaim for its heartwarming exploration of human connections, allowing it to earn a special place in the realm of rom-com adaptations.

8 ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ (1972)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.89/5

One of the best movies of 1972, The Heartbreak Kid is a quintessential rom-com cinematic portrayal of Bruce Jay Friedman's short story. The film stars Charles Grodin as Lenny Cantrow, a newlywed who finds himself falling for another woman while on his honeymoon.

The directorial finesse of Elaine May brings Friedman's story to life, capturing the delicate balance between humor and heartbreak. The film also manages to charm viewers thanks to Grodin's impeccable comedic timing and nuanced performance. It has secured its place among the best rom-com adaptations due to its witty exploration of love’s unpredictability.

7 ‘My Man Godfrey’ (1936)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.92/5

Adapted by Gregory La Cava, My Man Godfrey is a classic rom-com that’s based on Eric Hatch's novel 1101 Park Avenue. The film stars William Powell and Carole Lombard in the lead roles. Thef film follows a wealthy young woman named Irene, who hires a homeless man, Godfrey, to be her family's butler as part of a scavenger hunt.

What draws viewers into the film is its charismatic performances and witty script, delivering a delightful blend of screwball comedy and romance. My Man Godfrey was lauded for its sophisticated humor and commentary on class distinctions during the Great Depression, making it a culturally significant rom-com everyone should see at least once.

6 ‘That Obscure Object of Desire’ (1977)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.96/5

Surrealist master Luis Buñuel’s final directorial effort is the rom-com film That Obscure Object of Desire. The plot follows a wealthy middle-aged man, Mathieu (Fernando Rey), as he becomes entangled in a series of tumultuous relationships with the enigmatic Conchita (Carole Bouquet and Ángela Molina). Notably, Conchita is portrayed by two different actresses, adding an intriguing layer of complexity to the narrative.

Buñuel's film takes a look at desire, obsession, and the often paradoxical nature of human relationships. Through his signature blend of absurdity and social commentary, the director crafts a tale that defies conventional rom-com norms. The film's portrayal of the male protagonist's infatuation and frustration will be found by audiences to be both humorous and thought-provoking,

5 ‘Bringing Up Baby’ (1938)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.96/5

The classic screwball comedy Bringing Up Baby is based on a short story by Hagar Wilde. The film stars Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant in a dynamic pairing that has become iconic in rom-com history. In the movie, the lift of a paleontologist played by Grant suddenly becomes hilariously chaotic when he crosses paths with a vivacious lady played by Hepburn.

Howard Hawks' film is a masterclass in rapid-fire dialogue and comedic timing. The chemistry between Hepburn and Grant is electric, as they navigate a series of misadventures involving a leopard named Baby. With its zany scenarios and comedic misunderstandings, Bringing Up Baby has elicited sidesplitting laughter from audiences of the past and today.

4 ‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.02/5

The beloved fantasy romance novel by William Goldman has been translated to the silver screen by director Rob Reiner. In The Princess Bride, a farm laborer named Westley (Cary Elwes) goes on a quest to rescue his true love Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), from an evil prince. The narrative is presented as a fairy tale being read to a young boy, creating an enchanting and meta storytelling experience.

The Princess Bride is celebrated for its sharp dialogue, memorable characters, and timeless romance. It also cleverly blends of humor and heart with an affectionate nod to classic fairy tale tropes, allowing it to resonate with audiences of all ages.

3 ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.11/5

Forrest Gump is perhapsTom Hanks career-defining role. Robert Zemeckis’ movie follows Forrest, a simple-hearted man with limited intelligence who is unwittingly entwined in pivotal historical moments. The narrative traces Forrest's odyssey through life, love, and his quest for meaning.

The film's distinctive amalgamation of comedy, drama, and romance, interwoven with significant historical backdrops, entranced both audiences and critics. Hanks' extraordinary performance and the innovative integration of visual effects which places Forrest within historical footage, has mesmerized viewers. Because of its incredible narrative and intricate take on life, it’s not surprising that Forrest Gump has become one of the highest-grossing romance movies of all time.

2 ‘It Happened One Night’ (1934)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.12/5

Helmed by Frank Capra, It Happened One Night is an AFI-approved rom-com that’s based on Samuel Hopkins Adams' short story. The film stars Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in iconic roles that have left an enduring impression on the genre. Focusing on a wealthy heiress named Ellie Andrews who embarks on a cross-country journey with a roguish reporter named Peter Warne, It Happened One Night is a delightful rom-com from The Golden Age of cinema.

It Happened One Night was a critical and commercial success upon release, becoming the first film to sweep all five major Academy Award categories. Its success is largely due to its breezy charm, spirited performances, and timeless humor that will still charm modern viewers.

1 ‘The Graduate’ (1967)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.12/5

Charles Webb’s novel The Graduate has been brought to life by director Mike Nichols. The film tells the story of Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman), a young college graduate who becomes entangled in an affair with Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), an older family friend. Complications arise when Benjamin falls for Mrs. Robinson's daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

Hoffman's breakthrough performance, along with the evocative soundtrack by Simon & Garfunkel, contributed to the film's cultural impact. The Graduate was a critical and commercial success as it struck a chord with viewers thanks to its rebellious spirit and social commentary. The film's examination of the complexities of relationships and heartfelt coming-of-age narrative make it a timeless rom-com adaptation.

