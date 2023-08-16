If you're enthusiastic about romantic comedies, you may be tired of going through the same classics over and over again and looking for new shows to binge. But in the multitude of up-and-coming TV shows, it's impossible to choose! But fret not, for the Reddit community has once again come to the rescue!

Countless threads and comments later, Reddit came through with some of the best rom-com TV shows, as deemed by the beloved internet community. So, grab your favorite snacks, cozy up with your significant other (or your furry companion), and prepare to be charmed by these delightful and heartwarming shows.

10 ‘The Hookup Plan’ (2018-2022)

Elsa (Zita Hanrot) has recently gone through a breakup. So, like all good friends, her friends conspire to lift her spirits by hiring an escort named Jules (Marc Ruchmann) for her. What initially starts as an innocent plan quickly takes an unexpected turn when Elsa finds herself developing genuine feelings for Jules, complicating their professional arrangement.

BalsamicBasil on Reddit comments, "it's not deep in any way, but it is very sweet, fun, funny, and surprisingly life-affirming, at least to young adults like me who feel a bit lost." Others feel only the first season of The Hookup Plan is worth watching, while the second can easily be skipped.

9 ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ (2015-2019)

Following the life of Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), an ambitious and successful lawyer who impulsively relocates from New York City to West Covina, California, in pursuit of happiness and love, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cleverly explores the complexities of mental health while navigating themes of identity, relationships, and personal growth.

As Rebecca tries to carve out a new life for herself, she becomes entangled in a love triangle between her college sweetheart, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III), and his best friend and confidant, Greg Serrano (Santino Fontana). SGPlatypus on Reddit comments that the show is absolutely heartfelt and hilarious, while Ix_fromBetelgeuse7 comments that the flawed character is similar to Fleabag and Mrs. Maisel.

8 ‘New Girl’ (2011-2018)

When Jessica "Jess" Day (Zooey Deschanel) discovers her boyfriend's infidelity, she decides to embark on a new chapter in her life and ends up sharing an apartment with three single male roommates — Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris) — each of whom is eccentric in their own way. As Jess navigates love, career challenges, and personal growth alongside her zany roommates, New Girl follows their hilariously awkward interactions and unconventional friendships.

The Reddit user ace-k-dog comments how they enjoy watching the show with their husband, while Eupatorus takes a step ahead and quotes Nick from Season 2, Episode 19, "I don't trust fish! They breathe water. That's crazy!"

7 ‘The Mindy Project’ (2012-2017)

Navigating life in New York City can be challenging. But it is even more so for Dr. Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling), a skilled obstetrician-gynecologist with an endearing yet quirky personality. Her amusing attempts to find love have resulted in many comical and, quite frankly, disastrous situations lately. The Mindy Project follows Mindy as she learns to balance her career aspirations with her desire for a meaningful relationship.

The user kikilarube mentions how the show is "so much more than a romantic comedy. There are so many amazing guest appearances. The cast is fantastic. Good time, good laughs, and the right amount of drama."

6 ‘Business Proposal’ (2022)

When Shin Ha-Ri's (Kim Se Jeong) friend begs her to replace her on yet another blind date, she begrudgingly agrees to play the part of a vixen. But soon after the date starts, she realizes the man in front of her, Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), is the new CEO of Go Food, the company she works at.

As she struggles to maintain two identities in front of the ruthless leader who's hell-bent on getting married to her, love blossoms somewhere along the run. The user PatronSaintofWords highly recommends Business Proposal and comments, "It's hilarious and a fun, quick watch at only 12 episodes."

5 ‘Bridgerton’ (2020-)

Taking its viewers on a captivating journey into the elite world of Regency London's aristocracy, Bridgerton revolves around the lives and love stories of the influential Bridgerton family, led by the matriarch Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). As society eagerly awaits Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) debut in the marriage market, her competitive siblings watch closely while navigating their romantic entanglements.

However, this isn't your run-of-the-mill period piece; scandalous gossip column writer Lady Whistledown's anonymous dispatches dramatically influence high society and individual destinies. The Reddit user DudenessElDuderino said, "Netflix's Bridgerton series really has something going on for both seasons. Mild comedy, more as an accent, but very entertaining romances and drama."

4 ‘Emily In Paris’ (2020-)

Emily (Lily Collins) has her entire life career planned out when her dream job in Paris all but lands in her lap. So like the ambitious woman she is, she packs her bag and takes off. But soon enough, Emily realizes this step might've been disastrous. She's in Paris, and she doesn't speak French? Does her boss hate her? Is she in love with her friend's boyfriend? Yes, yes, and yes. But she's determined to make it work, no matter what it takes.

The Reddit user Sea-Apartment865 says Emily In Paris is an easy-breezy rom-com, especially if you want to mindlessly binge because you lost the ability to concentrate on anything.

3 ‘Gilmore Girls’ (2000-2007)

An independent single mother, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) is determined to give her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) every opportunity she never had. Living in the idyllic town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the mother and daughter form an unbreakable bond against the background of quirky townspeople and small-town charm. As their journey unfolds throughout seven heartfelt seasons, they navigate love interests, career aspirations, and the intergenerational dynamics within the eccentric Gilmore family.

The user MaxWatchesStuff comments that even though Gilmore Girls is only a teen drama on the surface, there's so much more to it. The show has incredibly witty writing. magic_is_might also highly recommends the show.

2 ‘The Good Place’ (2016-2020)

Following her untimely death, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself in the seemingly idyllic and exclusive neighborhood of The Good Place, a modified version of heaven. However, she soon realizes she has been mistakenly placed there and must navigate this seemingly perfect existence while concealing her true nature.

A new take on the long-debated afterlife and modern versions of hell and heaven, The Good Place delves into complex philosophical concepts and moral dilemmas. The user ProfessionalChard189 comments, "The Good Place will tickle your funny bone while melting your heart! Highly recommend it!"

1 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (2013-2021)

Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a witty, talented detective with a flair for breaking the rules. But when his commanding officer gets replaced with an openly gay, no-nonsense leader with a brilliant mind and a penchant for rules, Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), their personalities create an epic dynamic that evolves over eight years. Amid the entertaining office pranks and quirky character dynamics, Brooklyn Nine-Nine effortlessly combines comedy and heartwarming moments while tackling critical social issues such as LGBTQ+ representation, racial diversity, and police reform in an engaging yet professional manner.

A deleted user on Reddit said, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine, despite being a crime drama, doesn't get heavy or brutal but is just a good time that mainstream media tends to miss." The user moosethegoose18 thinks "Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn't just a romantic comedy and features incredible friendships."

